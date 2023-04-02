U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,128.72
    -214.11 (-0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

UBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS Takeover

1
Bastian Benrath
·3 min read
UBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS Takeover

(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG will cut its workforce by between 20% and 30% after completing its takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG, slashing as many as 36,000 jobs worldwide, SonntagsZeitung reported, citing an unidentified senior manager at UBS.

Most Read from Bloomberg

As many as 11,000 employees will be laid off in Switzerland, the Swiss newspaper said. The two lenders together employed almost 125,000 people at the end of 2022, with about 30% of the total in Switzerland.

Read More: Credit Suisse’s 9,000 Job Cuts Are Foretaste of UBS Takeover

That number of predicted layoffs dwarfs the 9,000 job cuts that Credit Suisse announced before its rescue by UBS last month. It had been expected that final total of layoffs would reach a multiple of that number given sizable overlap between the two former rivals.

A spokesperson for UBS declined to comment.

Publicly, UBS has said it will give clarity on job cuts as soon as it can. While it was clear that major layoffs were coming, the lender sees retention of talent as a significant part of the takeover’s execution risk.

Firms such as Deutsche Bank AG, Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are gearing up to recruit some of the investment bankers and wealth managers likely to be let go. Already, headhunters saw themselves swarmed by Credit Suisse bankers seeking new jobs, as people from more than a dozen firms told Bloomberg last month.

Read More: The Triumph of UBS Is Also the Humbling of Swiss Banking

The emergency takeover of Credit Suisse by its larger Swiss competitor in a $3.3 billion deal was announced by the Swiss government on March 19 after five days of talks brokered by officials.

Years of scandals at Credit Suisse culminated in massive deposit outflows which would have seen it collapse the following Monday had action not been taken, according to Switzerland’s finance minister.

Switzerland’s Office of the Attoney General said on Sunday it opened an investigation into the takeover and is gathering evidence to identify possible crimes. The top federal prosecutor ordered national and regional authorities to investigate, according to a statement.

The authority didn’t specify whether the investigation focuses on government officials, bank executives or journalists who reported on leaks from the closed-door negotiations.

The government resorted to emergency law to push through the deal without having to seek shareholder approval. So while the annual general meetings of the two lenders — coming up this week — are expected to hear many angry voices, shareholder impact will be limited.

Read more: Credit Suisse’s Fate Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS Deal

Important shareholder Norges Bank Investment Management, the sovereign wealth fund of Norway, has announced it will vote against the reelection of several Credit Suisse directors, including chair Axel Lehmann.

Separately, the Financial Times reported on Saturday that UBS has a short list of four management consultants to advise on integrating Credit Suisse. The bank is soon to decide between Bain & Company, the Boston Consulting Group Inc., McKinsey & Co Inc and Oliver Wyman Inc, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the process who weren’t identified.

It’s expected to be one of the most lucrative contracts in years for dispensing financial services advice due to the complex, years-long process needed to meld the banks, according to the report.

UBS, Bain, BCG, McKinsey and Oliver Wyman didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment outside of ordinary office hours.

--With assistance from Thomas Seal.

(Adds attorney general investigation in 9th and 10th paragraphs)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 3,000 City jobs at risk as UBS prepares cuts after Credit Suisse rescue

    UBS is expected to lay off as many as 3,000 bankers in central London as the company races to cut jobs following its rescue takeover of Credit Suisse.

  • Fed's Collins says latest inflation data doesn't change policy path yet

    Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins said on Friday that wherever the U.S. central bank stops with its interest rate rises, maintaining that level for some time will be critical in helping to lower high inflation back to the 2% target. Collins, speaking to Reuters after the release of a report showing a key gauge of inflationary pressures eased last month, cautioned that she doesn't yet believe the core thrust of price pressures had cooled enough to change the monetary policy outlook. "While it is good news that the new data is not as elevated" as the last couple of months, amid some revisions downward in past data, "we still haven't made that much progress" on bringing inflation back to the 2% target, Collins said in the interview.

  • Why Apple Stock and the Rest of Big Tech Can Keep Gaining

    The Nasdaq-100's move into a bull market has raised concern that the rally is overdone. But there is a case to be made for the index to keep rising.

  • Real estate giant makes prediction over housing affordability squeeze

    America's real estate market won't see better affordability "any time soon" due to a lack of housing supply and a steep decline in new home construction, RE/MAX's CEO says.

  • Luxury Chinese electric car brand poised to enter Britain

    A luxury Chinese electric car brand is plotting to enter the UK market as the looming net zero ban on petrol and diesel prompts a race to win business.

  • Investors Dumped Bank Stocks. Insiders at 2 Small Banks Bought Shares.

    Insiders at Peapack-Gladstone and Bankwell Financial scooped up shares in March as the banking sector tanked after SVB’s collapse.

  • Barney Frank’s Story: Signature Bank Didn’t Need a U.S. Takeover. Regulators Disagreed.

    The former Democratic congressman, of Dodd-Frank fame, has a lot to say about the rapid demise of the New York bank that he served as a director.

  • Ukraine Latest: Blinken Demands Russia Free US Journalist

    (Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by telephone with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov about Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal reporter arrested by Russia last week and charged with spying. In a call initiated by the US, Blinken demanded the release of Gershkovich and a second American.Most Read from BloombergUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally Wit

  • When will the Fed stop raising rates? The time could be coming soon

    Borrowing rates are likely going to top 5 percent before the Fed calls it quits.

  • OPEC+ to Hold Its Ground Amid Oil Tumult Caused by Bank Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ is still finding that the best response to growing oil market uncertainty is to hold its ground.Most Read from BloombergUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedOPEC+ Makes Surprise 1 Million-Barrel Oil Production CutWhen last month’s banking crisis dragged crude futures to a 15-month l

  • How to Buy Land and Build a House: 4 Steps

    Many people dream of owning a chunk of land and putting their dream house on it. Maybe you fantasize about pulling out all the stops and designing a home with every feature you've ever wanted. Well, to make that dream, … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Land and Build Your Dream House appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • New UBS CEO plays down concerns over size of Swiss bank combination

    Critics have voiced concern about the forced deal, designed to help secure financial stability globally during a period of turmoil, which will create a new Swiss bank with $1.6 trillion in assets and more than 120,000 staff. "Even putting UBS and Credit Suisse together, we won't be at the top of the classification for international banks in terms of size," Ermotti said in an interview with Italian business daily Il Sole 24 Ore. Ermotti, who was previously chief executive of UBS from 2011 to 2020 and is now chairman of insurance group Swiss Re, will take the helm at the bank from April 5.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • Why the FDIC offered to take billions in losses to find SVB assets a new home

    When the FDIC agrees to "share losses" with banks, it's a good deal for the bankers. Is it a good deal for the FDIC?

  • More States Join Antitrust Lawsuit to Block JetBlue, Spirit Merger

    The $3.8 billion deal also faces a challenge from the Justice Department over concerns about competition.

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tesla Deliveries Fall Short; OPEC+ Surprises With Output Cut

    Tesla deliveries hit a new record but missed views again, How will TSLA stock react after breaking out Friday? How will oil prices react to Sunday's surprise OPEC+ output cut?

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.