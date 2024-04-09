UBS Navigates Complex Regulatory Terrain in Bid for Full Control of China Platform

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is reportedly in discussions to attain full ownership of its China platform through a strategic swap involving its stake in Credit Suisse’s onshore securities venture.

The Zurich-based lender is reportedly eyeing the 33% stake held by Beijing State-Owned Assets Management Co. in their joint venture UBS Securities Co., in exchange for selling part or all of its 51% stake in Credit Suisse Securities (China) to a Beijing government investment fund.

This development adds a new dimension to the ongoing bidding war for Credit Suisse’s investment bank in China. Notable players such as Ant Group Co., backed by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, and Citadel Securities LLC, led by Ken Griffin, are actively participating.

Selling the Credit Suisse venture to the Beijing government could deter formidable contenders like Citadel, renowned for its expertise in market-making and trading execution.

Chinese regulations prohibit a foreign shareholder from concurrently holding majority stakes in two domestic brokerages, the Bloomberg report added.

UBS has been seeking to increase its ownership to 100%, but the Beijing government has hesitated, considering the onshore business’s promising growth and earnings prospects.

UBS is pursuing a dual-track process, negotiating with its state-owned shareholder for share swaps and engaging in advanced discussions to sell Credit Suisse Securities to Citadel Securities.

However, both potential deals face regulatory challenges, primarily concerning the Chinese government’s preference regarding ownership of foreign-owned brokerages.

UBS has been aiming to sell the entire Credit Suisse China unit for approximately 2 billion yuan, which includes the stake owned by its local partner.

Citadel Securities made a bid in late December ranging from 1.5 billion yuan to 2 billion yuan, lower than a competing offer from Ant Group.

Credit Suisse previously agreed to purchase the remaining 49% stake from its Chinese partner for 1.14 billion yuan, valuing the firm at around 2.3 billion yuan, but this deal fell through after UBS took over.

Story continues

Price Action: UBS shares are down 1.27% at $30.76 on the last check Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo via Shutterstock

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article UBS Navigates Complex Regulatory Terrain in Bid for Full Control of China Platform originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.