UBS Offers $1 Billion AT1s in Fast Start to Year’s Funding Plan
(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG is offering dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 notes just a day after setting out plans to sell billions more of the risky securities in the coming years.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Xi to Discuss China Stocks With Regulators as Rescue Bets Build
Wall Street Snubs China for India in a Historic Markets Shift
The Swiss lender is offering $1 billion of securities callable in April 2031 at an initial yield of about 8.375%, according to a person with knowledge of the sale who asked not to be identified because the information is private. It follows UBS’s return to the market in November, when it pulled in $36 billion of orders for $3.5 billion of AT1s across two tranches — a deal that marked a recovery of the market in a tumultuous year.
The new offer comes shortly after the bank outlined its plans to raise as much as $2 billion of the deeply subordinated debt this year and keep lifting a capital buffer by 2029 through the “gradual build of AT1.”
Read more: UBS Is Set to Sell Billions More AT1 Bonds in Coming Years
The market for new AT1s by European banks has been busy this week: Dutch lender ING Groep NV raised more than $1 billion, while Swedbank AB and Jyske Bank A/S sold new debt in dollars and euros, respectively, based on data compiled by Bloomberg.
AT1s — or contingent convertible bonds — were introduced after the financial crisis to ensure bondholders take losses first when a bank is in trouble while taxpayers are off the hook. They suffered the worst day of trading in their history in March after $17 billion of Credit Suisse notes were wiped out as part of the lender’s takeover by UBS.
The market has since recovered, with spreads on a multi-currency index by Bloomberg indicated near their lowest level since last February.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Powell Wants Fed to Stay Out of Election Crosshairs. Good Luck With That
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.