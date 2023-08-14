UBS to pay $1.4 billion to the feds to settle mortgage fraud claims from 2008 financial crisis

NEW YORK — Swiss bank UBS will shell out more than $1.4 billion in penalties to the Department of Justice to settle civil fraud allegations from the 2008 financial crisis, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn announced Monday.

The bank and its affiliates were accused in a November 2018 civil action of defrauding 40 investors in connection with the sale of residential mortgage-backed securities in 2006 and 2007.

Residential mortgage-backed securities — huge investment packages of what turned out to be near-worthless mortgages sold to institutional buyers — led to financial ruin for many investors and fueled the nation’s financial crisis in 2008.

The feds alleged in their complaint that UBS did enough due diligence to know the bundled mortgages were shaky, that the real estate values associated with them hadn’t been checked out, and that the mortgages were approved without properly researching whether the borrowers could pay them back.

Even so, UBS sold those packages to investors, the feds allege.

“The substantial civil penalty in this case serves as a warning to other players in the financial markets who seek to unlawfully profit through fraud that we will hold them accountable no matter how long it takes,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement.

UBS doesn’t admit to any wrongdoing as part of the settlement agreement, though the federal government still reserves the right to pursue a criminal case.

In a media release Monday, UBS said the settlement was paid to “settle a legacy matter from 2006-2007.”

The Department of Justice’s residential mortgage-backed securities working group has collected more than $36 billion in civil penalties from 18 major banks, ratings agencies and other companies for their conduct in the run-up to the housing market crash.

