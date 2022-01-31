U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,458.39
    +26.54 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,740.73
    +15.26 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,996.51
    +225.94 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.12
    +21.61 (+1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.73
    -0.09 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.60
    +10.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    +0.19 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1211
    +0.0059 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7960
    +0.0140 (+0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3450
    +0.0049 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3220
    +0.1320 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,792.62
    -190.72 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.20
    +27.02 (+3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,478.84
    +12.77 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

UBS Receives Brandon Hall Group’s Organizational Excellence Certification for Learning & Development

Brandon Hall Group
·3 min read

BHG Organizational Excellence Program certification is an exceptional milestone, with global recognition of UBS’s Human Capital Management achievement.

Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group announced that UBS Global Wealth Management has been certified through its Organizational Excellence Certification Program.


The Organizational Excellence Certification program is a rigorous process that organizations undergo to be designated as an industry leader in one or more HCM practices: Learning & Development, Leadership Development, Talent Management, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management.


The certification process leverages Brandon Hall Group’s nearly 30 years of research into the best and next practices of HCM organizations around the world. Qualified organizations have received at least one Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Award and are part of its membership community.


Brandon Hall Group congratulates UBS Global Wealth Management for reaching this exceptional level of excellence in Talent and Development.


“Through our extensive research and benchmarking in the area of Human Capital Management, we recognize that UBS Global Wealth Management’s Learning and Talent Development is best-in-class,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “Their five HCM Excellence award wins last year in the areas of Learning and Talent Management underscores this achievement.”


Receiving this certification positions UBS at the center of excellence within Brandon Hall Group’s worldwide Human Capital Management community.


“I’m very proud of this recognition,” Global Head Talent & Development for UBS Global Wealth Management Daniel Neubauer said. “Our focused approach and the support of leadership are key factors in our ability to offer world-class training to all our employees. We’re deeply committed to enabling our employees to partner with our clients to help them achieve their financial goals.”


To learn more about Brandon Hall Group Organizational Excellence Certification click here.

---About Brandon Hall Group Inc.
Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.


For nearly 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”


Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.


--- About UBS
UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS is the largest truly global wealth manager, and a leading personal and corporate bank in Switzerland, with a large-scale and diversified global asset manager and a focused investment bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital-efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

CONTACT: David Forry Brandon Hall Group 5613538082 David.forry@brandonhall.com


