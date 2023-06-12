Coal power station warmed up as heatwave hits Britain - latest updates

Uniper's Ratcliffe-on-Soar coal power station could be fired up as a heatwave increases demand for air conditioning - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

National Grid has asked for a coal power station to be warmed up as a heatwave is expected to boost demand for air conditioning across Britain.

The balance between supply and demand is tight after a fault at an interconnector between Britain and Norway, which has halved normal capacity from the station.

Meanwhile, wind power generation has slumped and many power plants have halted operations for summer maintenance, when demand is usually lower.

Uniper’s Ratcliffe coal power station could connect to the grid by 2.25pm if it is needed, according to National Grid.

It comes as Britain experiences temperatures hotter than Madrid, with amber heat warnings in place across the South East and other parts of the country.

08:19 AM

Novartis to buy US pharma group in £2.8bn deal

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis has reached a deal to buy US kidney treatment developer Chinook Therapeutics for up to $3.5bn (£2.8bn).

Chinook Therapeutics, which is based Seattle, is developing two medicines to treat a rare and progressive kidney disease that mostly affects young adults, Novartis said.

As many as three in 10 patients progress to kidney failure and dialysis within 10 years.

Under the agreement, Chinook shareholders will receive $3.2bn in cash, or $40 per share, which is 67pc above Friday’s closing price.

They would receive an additional $300m, or $4 per share, “upon the achievement of certain regulatory milestones”.

Novartis said it expects the transaction to close in the second half of the year, pending the approval of Chinook shareholders and regulators.

A Novartis factory in Stein, Switzerland - REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

08:10 AM

National Grid warms up coal power station

Demand for power across Britain is expected to peak at 29.7 gigawatts at 6pm, which is much lower than typical power needs in winter.

However, National Grid is warming up a coal power station amid a perfect storm of factors that could increase demand.

Many plants have been halted for summer maintenance, wind power generation has dropped, there has been an outage at an interconnector from Norway to the UK and temperatures have surged, boosting demand for cooling devices.

08:05 AM

Markets rise to start the week

The FTSE 100 has begun the day higher as investors await an expected pause in interest rates from the US Federal Reserve this week.

The blue-chip index climbed 0.4pc after the open to 7,594.13 while the midcap FTSE 250 index rose 0.2pc to 19,134.73.

07:48 AM

Strikes not expected to cause flight cancellations, says Heathrow boss

Strikes by security guards at Heathrow are unlikely to cause flight cancellations, the airport’s boss said.

More than 2,000 members of the Unite union will walk out for 31 days from June 24 in a dispute over pay.

For the first time, security officers based at Terminal 3 will join their colleagues from Terminal 5 and campus security who have already taken industrial action.

British Airways cancelled around 5pc of its schedule at Heathrow during strikes over the Easter holiday period, but no flights were grounded due to walkouts last month.

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “We have delivered excellent service to passengers, with no cancellations, over eight days of strikes on the busiest days in May, and do not anticipate cancellations as a result of strikes during the summer holiday getaway.”

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye - DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

07:36 AM

Rate rises 'cannot be ruled out' says Bank of England chief

A senior figure at the Bank of England has said policymakers must guard against persistent inflation risks, indicating he may back further interest-rate increases.

Jonathan Haskel, a member of the Monetary Policy Committee that decides rates, said that further increases cannot be ruled out because prices are still rising faster than the 2pc target.

“We are monitoring indicators of inflation momentum and persistence closely,” he wrote in the Scotsman newspaper.

“My own view is that it’s important we continue to lean against the risks of inflation momentum, and therefore that further increases in interest rates cannot be ruled out.”

The remarks firm up expectations that the Bank of England is likely to lift borrowing costs again this month and probably through the summer.

The nine-member Monetary Policy Committee has raised its rate from near zero at the end of 2021 to 4.5pc, and markets anticipate a peak around 5.5pc later this year.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to pause its series of interest rate increases at its next meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Professor Jonathan Haskel is a member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee - Jason Alden/UK Treasury

07:29 AM

Teck engaging with Glencore over coal bid

Teck Resources has confirmed it is engaging with Glencore over its proposal to buy its coal assets.

The Canadian miner said the proposal is preliminary, conditional and non-binding.

07:23 AM

Glencore bids for Canadian coal operations

Glencore has offered to buy Teck Resources’ steelmaking coal business for cash, it revealed to shareholders today.

The Swiss commodities giant said it has approached the Canadian mining company to purchase its coal assets as part of an alternative to a previous plan to buy the entire company for $23bn (£18.3bn).

Glencore previously valued Teck’s coal business at about $8.2bn (£6.5bn).

Teck has said it has received several proposals for deals involving its coal operations.

Its plans to exit coal and create a standalone base-metals company suffered a blow in April when it failed to win enough shareholder support for a complicated spinoff proposal.

Glencore's Mount Owen coal mine in Ravensworth, Australia - REUTERS/Loren Elliott

07:13 AM

UBS 'sets out red lines' to ex-Credit Suisse staff as it completes takeover

UBS has set ground rules for its new Credit Suisse staff after sealing the biggest merger in banking since the 2008 financial crisis following a state-orchestrated emergency rescue.

The combined Swiss banks will create a global wealth-management titan and ends Credit Suisse’s 167-years of independent existence.

UBS is to impose tight restrictions on its new bankers including a ban on new clients from high-risk countries and on complex financial products, according to the Financial Times.

Executives have reportedly drawn up a list of nearly two dozen “red lines” that prohibit Credit Suisse staff from a range of activities from the first day the two banks are combined.

The completion of the takeover ends more than two months of uncertainty for employees after UBS finalised negotiations with the Swiss government over a 9 billion Swiss franc (£7.9bn) guarantee against potential losses on Credit Suisse assets.

UBS agreed to take over Credit Suisse in March in an emergency sale brokered by the government, after a confidence crisis and a torrent of client outflows sent it hurtling toward bankruptcy.

The coming months are likely to be “bumpy”, UBS chief executive Sergio Ermotti had warned on Friday, saying the government-orchestrated operation would require “waves” of difficult decisions, particularly regarding employment.

“We have finalised the legal takeover of Credit Suisse,” the bank said in an open letter published in the NZZ newspaper, calling it “the beginning of a historic new chapter”.

UBS, the country’s leading bank, was forced into the marriage to prevent its rival from going under - with potentially catastrophic consequences for the global financial system - but it had not waited for Monday’s announcement to start preparing to absorb Credit Suisse.

Andreas Venditti, a financial analyst for Vontobel, said UBS has been preparing since mid-March and already has an idea of what it wants to keep, close or sell, but had been “limited in what they could do” until the merger was sealed.

The merger of Switzerland’s two biggest banks will be complex both technically and politically, resulting in a megabank unlike the Swiss have ever seen - a size that has political leaders worried.

Thousands of jobs could be lost because of overlapping operations.

Credit Suisse has been taken over by UBS - REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

06:51 AM

Good morning

UBS has completed its emergency takeover of embattled local rival Credit Suisse, creating a giant Swiss bank with a balance sheet of $1.6trn and greater muscle in wealth management.

Commenting on the biggest banking deal since the 2008 global financial crisis, UBS chief executive Sergio Ermotti and Chairman Colm Kelleher said “this is the start of a new chapter” in an open letter published in Swiss newspapers.

5 things to start your day

1) HMRC’s digital drive to cost taxpayers and businesses billions, audit reveals: Making Tax Digital scheme three years late and £1bn over budget, report finds

2) Waitrose cuts prices of hundreds of products after IT meltdown: Grocer slashes cost of essentials as supermarkets face pressure to reduce prices

3) High Court battle begins over Ukrainian oligarchs accused of corruption: High-profile trial comes as president Zelenskyy cracks down on corruption

4) Inside Pizza Express’s plans to revive the stale casual-dining experience: A fresh look and new menu offerings are being rolled out to recapture lost ground

5) Shadow of Taiwan hangs over Beijing’s push to break Western stranglehold on planes: China has unveiled a new jetliner as it seeks to challenge Western dominance of the skies

What happened overnight

Asian stocks were mixed on Monday while US and European equity futures climbed as investors awaited interest rate decisions this week from the US, Europe, China and Japan.

A gauge of dollar strength edged up and Treasury yields were marginally higher.

Japan’s Topix index added 0.7pc while Hong Kong’s benchmark slipped 0.6pc. Markets in Australia were closed for a holiday.

Futures for Euro Stoxx 50 climbed 0.4pc and contracts for the S&P 500 grew 0.1pc after the underlying index crept further into bull-market territory on Friday.

