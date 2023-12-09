UBS taps JPMorgan’s Rueger as co-head of equity capital markets
(Bloomberg) — UBS Group AG has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co. veteran Tommy Rueger as global co-head of equity capital markets, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Rueger, who is based in New York, will join Gareth McCartney in the role, said the people, who requested anonymity discussing confidential information. Jeff Mortara, currently McCartney’s global co-head of ECM, is set to pursue other opportunities either within UBS or externally, the people said.
The appointment comes as UBS bolsters the ranks of its US investment bank, one of the people said.
Rueger was earlier this year named vice chairman at JPMorgan after previously holding the role of head of health-care ECM. He has worked at the US lender since 1997, his LinkedIn profile shows.
Spokespeople for UBS and JPMorgan declined to comment.
