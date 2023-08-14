UBS to pay $1.44 billion in mortgage backed securities settlement

UBS (UBS) agreed to pay $1.44 billion in penalties to settle allegations of fraud in the sale of residential mortgage-backed securities, the US Justice Department announced on Monday, resolving a case stemming from the financial crisis.

The government alleged that UBS knew that significant numbers of the loans backing the residential mortgage-backed securities did not comply with loan underwriting guidelines designed to assess the ability of borrowers to repay. UBS also knew that the property values associated with a significant number of the securitized loans were unsupported, according to the government complaint, and that significant numbers of the loans ran afoul of consumer protection laws. The civil action that led to the settlement was filed in November 2018 and tied to UBS’ alleged misconduct in 2006 and 2007.

UBS said in a statement Monday that the agreement resolves all civil claims by the DOJ in connection with its legacy RMBS business in the US. The settlement has been fully provisioned in prior periods, the company said.

FILE - UBS reached an agreement with the US Department of Justice to settle a case from 2006-2007, related to the issuance, underwriting and sale of residential mortgage-backed securities. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

"This settlement represents accountability from those who thought they were above the law," said US Attorney Ryan Buchanan for the Northern District of Georgia, in a statement Monday. "UBS’ conduct at issue in this case played a significant role in causing a financial crisis that harmed millions of Americans. We will continue to seek accountability when financial institutions – large or small – misrepresent vital information to investors and undermine trust in our public markets."

Hamza Shaban is a reporter for Yahoo Finance covering markets and the economy. Follow Hamza on Twitter @hshaban.

