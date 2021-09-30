U.S. markets open in 8 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,382.75
    +33.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,493.00
    +228.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,867.25
    +127.50 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.80
    +18.90 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.79
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.60
    +9.70 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    +0.10 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1610
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.56
    -0.69 (-2.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3451
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9000
    -0.0590 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,632.74
    +1,583.45 (+3.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,081.31
    +33.67 (+3.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +80.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,589.45
    +45.16 (+0.15%)
     

UC Berkeley finds gig workers could earn $4.82 per hour if MA ballot proposal passes

Rebecca Bellan
·5 min read

A coalition of app-based delivery and ride-hail companies like Uber, Lyft and DoorDash recently filed a ballot proposition in Massachusetts to continue classifying gig economy workers as independent contractors, rather than employees. If the measure makes it to the November 2022 ballot and passes, drivers could end up earning as little as a quarter of the minimum wage, according to a University of California-Berkeley study published on Wednesday.

The UC Berkeley Labor Center researchers, Ken Jacobs and Michael Reich, identified multiple loopholes that would change the guaranteed pay from $18 per hour to $4.82 for a typical 15-hour week driver and $6.74 per hour for a typical 40-hour week driver receiving a health stipend. The MA Coalition for Independent Work, the group responsible for the initiative, claimed UC Berkeley was pushing "false and misleading information about the ballot question that are not only at odds with the facts, but don't stand up to scrutiny when compared with the success of Prop 22 in California," according to a statement released by the coalition.

The MA initiative, which was recently given the green light to start collecting signatures needed to get it on the ballot, is modeled after Proposition 22 in California. Prop 22 passed in November 2020, but in August a superior court judge ruled the law unconstitutional, a decision that will very likely be appealed.

As with Prop 22, the disagreement between advocates and opponents of the MA proposal comes down to the definition of "engaged time" and whether drivers have the right to earn pay outside of those hours. Engaged time is defined as the time when drivers are actively engaged in a gig, like when a delivery driver is driving to pick up food and drop it off. The proposed initiative would guarantee drivers an earnings floor equal to 120% of the MA minimum wage, which would be about $18 per hour in 2023 before customer tips, but only while drivers are actively engaged in a gig. It is this type of calculation that DoorDash drivers who recently protested outside the home of CEO Tony Xu said leads to inadequate pay.

"Much of the drivers' time between paying rides is spent driving and cruising," wrote Jacobs and Reich. "Drivers may be returning from a low demand drop off site to an area where they are more likely to pick up a ride, or they may be circling in downtown areas where there is no place to park."

"Uber’s own data indicate that engaged time amounts to only 67% of the drivers’ actual working time," the researchers continued. "The companies would not pay for the approximately 33 percent of the time that drivers are waiting between passengers or returning from trips to outlying areas. But such time is a necessary part of drivers’ work... Not paying for that time would be the equivalent of a fast-food restaurant or retail store paying the cashier only when a customer is at the counter. We have labor and employment laws precisely to protect workers from this kind of exploitation."

Meanwhile, Uber has said drivers could have the app on while rejecting or ignoring dispatches, completing trips for other apps or just running errands, and essentially shouldn't be paid for that time.

The proposed ballot question would also guarantee drivers at least $0.26 per mile to cover the cost of vehicle upkeep and gas, according to the coalition. Jacobs and Reich found that not only is this $0.30 less than the IRS reimbursement rate, but it also, again, only accounts for the time a driver is "active," which means drivers wouldn't be reimbursed for vehicle costs accrued in between rides. Using Uber's studies, the researchers found 6.6 of the miles driven each hour incur costs that would not be reimbursed under the ballot proposal.

Also included in the coalition's proposal are a series of new benefits including paid sick time, paid family and medical leave, occupational accident insurance and healthcare stipends for those who work at least 15 hours per week. In some cases, a company may require a driver to also submit proof of current enrollment in a qualifying health plan in order to be eligible for the stipend. Most drivers do spend an average of 15 hours per week on the app, say the researchers, but since a third of that time is spent unengaged, a driver would actually have to work 22. hours to be eligible for the stipend. Finding drivers who work those hours and already have insurance coverage would rule out the majority of drivers from qualifying for health stipends, according to Jacobs and Reich.

Finally, because independent contractors are required to pay both employer and employee shares of payroll taxes, drivers would end up having to pay up to 11.8% of their total income, another cost which app-based companies are not offsetting with the current language of their proposal.

“These numbers are completely ridiculous - I wouldn’t be doing this job if I wasn’t making well above minimum wage,” said Luis Ramos, a Lyft driver from Worcester, in a statement from the MA Coalition for Independent Work. “Every driver I know prefers this work because they make good money and they do it whenever they want for however long they want. That’s what we’re trying to protect with this ballot question.”

Massachusetts and California aren't the only ones debating worker's rights with app-based companies. In March, Uber lost a legal battle in the United Kingdom over similar driver classifications and had to reclassify drivers as employees, and earlier this month, Dutch courts ruled that Uber drivers are employees not freelancers.

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon offers new proposal to locked-out Texas refinery workers

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Wednesday offered its first concession in a new contract proposal to locked-out workers at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery and lube oil plant to include some seniority protection. Exxon on May 1 locked some 650 workers out at the 369,000-barrel-per-day refinery, replacing them with temporary workers and saying the company was afraid a strike might lead to disruptions to production. The leaders of United Steelworkers union (USW) local 13-243, which represents the locked-out workers, said Exxon's new offer fell short.

  • AT&T mandates COVID-19 vaccination for union-represented employees

    The U.S wireless carrier, one the largest employers of union-represented workers, said the Communications Workers of America (CWA)-linked employees must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 1, 2022. CWA represents more than 150,000 employees at AT&T. Other major companies including Facebook Inc, Google and Microsoft Corp have also mandated vaccinations for employees as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus drives up infections in the United States.

  • Vodafone to close all proprietary stores in Spain by March, union says

    British mobile and broadband operator Vodafone will shut all 34 of its proprietary stores in Spain by March 2022, a labour union source said on Tuesday, as part of a wider plan to lay off over 500 workers in a hyper-competitive telecommunications sector. Arguing that customers have become more digital and want less personalised attention, Vodafone will seek to close every store it operates in Spain in the next six months, leaving only the brand's franchises behind, the source from leading union Comisiones Obreras said. That number has already been trimmed to 509, according to a separate source from the UGT union, which represents about half of syndicated workers.

  • Analysis: Auto industry wonders whether Ford-SK battery plants will sport the union label

    The plan for Ford Motor Co and Korean battery partner SK Innovation to build three battery plants in the United States, announced this week, will prompt a furious drive by labor leaders to organize the plants, potentially setting the tone for future union drives at auto industry factories in the U.S. South. The United Auto Workers (UAW) union, which represents about 150,000 hourly workers at the U.S. plants for General Motors Co, Ford and Chrysler parent Stellantis NV, is working to represent workers at battery plants. Union leaders have said Ford has a "moral obligation" to make sure battery plant jobs are good-paying union jobs.

  • Stellantis criticised by unions in France over furlough scheme to cushion chip shortage

    Two leading trade unions at Stellantis on Tuesday criticised the way the carmaker is implementing a furlough scheme aimed at mitigating the impact of a fall in output brought on by a global chip shortage. Stellantis and other carmakers have been hit by a series of supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, including chips which are key components in car manufacturing. Stellantis extended production halts at several European plants in late August.

  • AT&T to require vaccines for 90,000 of its union workers

    AT&T has become one of the largest employers in the U.S. to mandate vaccines for a significant number of frontline workers. The telecom company said Wednesday that its employees in the Communications Workers of America union will be required to be fully vaccinated by Feb. 1, “unless they get an approved job accommodation.” CWA represents about 90,000 AT&T workers, the union said.

  • U.S. labor board official says college athletes are 'employees'

    The top lawyer at the agency that enforces U.S. labor laws said on Wednesday that many college athletes are their schools' employees, effectively inviting players to take steps to unionize. National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo in a memo said her office would bring complaints against colleges that interfere with players' organizing efforts or assert that athletes are not employees protected by federal labor law. Abruzzo, an appointee of U.S. President Joe Biden, said players are schools' employees because they provide services that generate profits and schools control the players' athletic activities.

  • Amazon's algorithms taken to task in landmark bill

    Warehouse workers can no longer be sacked for time off task if they have good reason to take breaks.

  • Biden’s Labor Counsel Says College Athletes Are Workers With Collective Bargaining Rights

    The memo from Jennifer Abruzzo puts private universities and conferences on notice not to classify such players as “student athletes.”

  • Oracle Park workers call off strike over COVID safety, wages

    Oracle Park workers have called off a strike after their union reached an agreement on COVID safety and wages.

  • California Ends ‘Piece Rate’ Work For Garment Workers, Guaranteeing Minimum Hourly Wage

    The new law also makes fashion brands more accountable for wage theft committed by subcontractors in L.A. garment factories.

  • Pushed to retire — but also to keep earning — older American workers are in a bind | Opinion

    The COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing recession have hit older workers especially hard. Today’s economy is simultaneously pushing out millions who were counting on their paychecks to survive, while trapping millions of others in jobs because they can’t afford to retire.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After China Bans Crypto? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Is Square Stock A Buy? Big Move Into Buy Now, Pay Later Consumer Financing

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and the Afterpay acquisition as its merchant business rebounds from Covid-19.

  • Quebec’s Caisse to Exit Oil Producers by 2022 in Climate Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec will sell billions of dollars worth of oil assets, including large equity stakes in Canada’s top crude producers, as part of a new strategy that aims to dramatically cut the emissions from its investments. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of Din