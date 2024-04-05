UC Davis Adds An Undergraduate Business Major With An Econ Twist

UC Davis

UC Davis will add a business undergraduate major in the fall of 2025

After gaining approval for a business undergraduate program, the University of California at Davis expects the new degree to attract as many as 1,000 enrolled students.

The first cohort, to be admitted and enrolled in the fall of 2025, will total a minimum of 250 students, with 175 freshman admits and the remaining students admitted by transfer.

The new program is a coup for H. Rao Unnava, dean of the university’s Graduate School of Management, who has been a strong advocate of a business major for UC-Davis ever since arriving as dean eight years ago.

EXPECTS TO ATTRACT 1,200 TO 1,500 APPLICANTS FOR 175 FRESHMEN SEATS

H. Rao Unnava

UC-Davis will become the fourth UC system business school of the six B-schools to offer an undergraduate business major, joining Berkeley, Irvine, and Riverside. In the Northern California market, it will compete with UC-Berkeley’s Haas School of Business for students.

Unnava says he expects the school to receive 1,200 to 1,500 applications for the 175 available seats for freshmen. “We know the quality of the students will be very high,” he says. “It will definitely change the culture of the school. Many faculty here haven’t taught at schools with undergraduate populations.”

The undergraduate major, moreover, will differ from the degree programs at many other business schools. “The big difference between our program and the rest of the programs in the U.S. is the emphasis on Economics,” Unnava tells Poets&Quants. “Almost all undergraduate programs ask students to complete two econ courses, micro and macro. A few programs require a third course.”

BUSINESS MAJOR REQUIRES SIX ECONOMICS COURSES

The Davis business major will require four economics courses in addition to micro and macro. The program will require Intermediate Microeconomics 1 and 2, Econometrics, and Intermediate Macroeconomics. It also will offer specializations in Economics and Business Data Analytics as well as Theory of Games and Strategic Behavior.

“This emphasis on the mother discipline makes it very rigorous, and also leads to STEM designation which we will pursue,” says Unnava. “It’s very different from the traditional stuff that we have seen. Students will also be exposed to game theory taught by economics people. It’s more in line with what business is asking right now.”

“Within the core curriculum,” he adds, “our faculty will teach close to two-thirds of the core courses and about 80% of the electives.”

CONCENTRATIONS INCLUDE FINANCE, ACCOUNTING, DATA ANALYTICS & STRATEGY AND MANAGEMENT

Business undergrads will be able select from several concentrations, including accounting, finance, business analytics, and strategy and management.

The business school will assist students with career management support on internships and full-time job searches. “We will staff up a bit more and also have to hire new faculty,” adds Unnava who expected to recruit eight new faculty hires, a major addition from the current faculty of 32 professors.

The major will be a direct admit program, eliminating the need for students to apply in their sophomore year to the business school.

“The business major’s core foundations of math, statistics, and economics uphold our standards of excellence while leveraging the strengths of our faculty in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, the College of Letters and Science, and the Graduate School of Management,” wrote Provost Mary Croughan in announcing the program. “This rigorous new program addresses high student demand and workforce needs, and the stellar reputation of our faculty is certain to attract exceptional students to UC Davis.”

