U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,861.50
    -13.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,318.00
    -98.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,949.00
    -50.25 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,778.60
    -4.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.71
    +0.87 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.90
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0613
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7090
    -0.0840 (-2.21%)
     

  • Vix

    22.01
    -0.89 (-3.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2048
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1140
    -0.3260 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,839.68
    +122.84 (+0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.82
    +0.57 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.19
    +31.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,820.12
    +103.26 (+0.40%)
     

UC Hastings College of the Law Has a New Name: University of California College of the Law, San Francisco

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chancellor & Dean David Faigman has formally announced that as of January 1, 2023, the former UC Hastings College of the Law has a new name—University of California College of the Law, San Francisco.

"Our new name accurately reflects our law school through its geographic location and recognizes it as an anchor institution in the City of San Francisco, where we've proudly made our home since its founding in 1878," Faigman said.

The law school is now called UC College of the Law, San Francisco, or UC Law SF. Its signs, and its official seal, and other branded materials are being changed to reflect the new name. A full transition for all building signs and additional renaming needs is expected to be completed over the next six months.

Since 2017, the College has studied the actions of its founder, Serranus Hastings, and the harms he committed against the Round Valley Indian Tribes and Yuki People. As a result of the findings and numerous meetings with affected Indigenous People, alumni, students, staff, and faculty, in the fall of 2021, the College's Board of Directors voted to rename the school. In July 2022, the Board unanimously chose UC College of the Law, San Francisco as its new name. This was followed by a vote by the state Legislature that overwhelmingly approved Assembly Bill 1936 that changed the state Education Code to reflect the College's new name. On September 23, 2022, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law.

"While change is afoot, what will not change or be lost in 2023 and beyond are the history and tradition of this storied institution, our continued dedication to academic excellence, and our commitment to producing exceptional graduates in law," Faigman added. "We are not running from our history; in fact, we have actively confronted it and, instead, have begun a new chapter."

The renaming of the law school is an integral part of restorative justice efforts that have included opening an Indigenous Law Center and providing legal assistance to California tribes through law school fellowships. Faigman said, "Renaming our school is an important component of the College's efforts towards addressing the impact of our founder and first dean, especially the harms committed against the Yuki People."

In October 2022, a small group of alumni and descendants of the law school's founder filed a lawsuit to prevent the College from changing its name. The plaintiffs then filed a preliminary injunction motion, seeking to prevent the name change from going into effect on January 1, 2023. The motion was rejected by San Francisco Superior Court Judge Richard Ulmer on December 30, 2022. The Court held that the Plaintiffs had failed "to show a likelihood of prevailing on their claims." It ruled that "[t]he 1878 Act that created the law school is a statute, not a contract," and the College and the State were free to change the name and amend the relevant statute. The Court similarly rejected Plaintiffs' secondary claims, ruling that Assembly Bill 1936 was not a bill of attainder or ex post facto law and that the Legislature had not invaded the Board of Directors' constitutionally protected autonomy.

The plaintiffs appealed, requesting that the Court of Appeal issue a temporary stay which would prevent the College from moving forward with the name change. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Court of Appeal denied Plaintiffs' request.

UC College of the Law, San Francisco, remains a law school dedicated to academic excellence, experiential learning, social justice, and its students continue to succeed as attorneys and are found in all areas of public service, private law firms, government, leadership, and education. We are proud of our many notable graduates, including Vice President Kamala Harris and former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

Its students, staff, faculty, and alumni have been responding to the call to do what is right for 144 years. It is this foundation that will allow UC Law SF to reach ever greater heights of excellence and continue to be one of the nation's preeminent law schools. The UC Law San Francisco community is truly excited for this next chapter of its history.

Contact:

Elizabeth Moore, Chief Communications Officer 
Email: mooreelizabeth@uchastings.edu 
Phone: 415-703-8266

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uc-hastings-college-of-the-law-has-a-new-name-university-of-california-college-of-the-law-san-francisco-301714000.html

SOURCE UC Hastings College of Law

Recommended Stories

  • Does your team need a meeting reset?

    Yesterday, Shopify announced a new policy for the calendar-submerged: it’s dropping meetings for employees in the new year. Starting this week, all recurring meetings with more than two people are being removed from internal calendars, with a two-week period instituted before employees are allowed to add anything back. (It’ll also ban meetings on Wednesdays, and limit large meetings to a strict window on Thursdays.)

  • The next generation of American manufacturing is high-tech, and skilled workers are needed to operate these advanced tools

    Across America, industries face delays and worker shortages due to decades of offshoring and de-emphasizing manufacturing research, education and training

  • Appeals Court Rules Washington MAGA Hat Teacher Protected under First Amendment

    Eric Dodge, an Oregon science teacher, won a lawsuit against the Evergreen School District for violating his First Amendment rights after he wore a MAGA hat.

  • University of Houston recruits Shell scientist as Energy Transition Institute's founding director

    The University of Houston’s Energy Transition Institute was formed in March 2022 thanks to a $10 million commitment from Shell. Now, a former chief scientist from the energy giant is leading the new institute as its founding director.

  • Disparities in Advanced Math and Science Skills Begin by Kindergarten

    This Research Brief, spotlighting interesting academic work, originally appeared at The Conversation. Racial and ethnic disparities in advanced math and science skills occur far earlier in the U.S. than previously known. Our new study finds that 13% of white students and 16% of Asian students display advanced math skills by kindergarten. The contrasting percentage for both Black […]

  • Opinion: Schools Must Embrace the Looming Disruption of ChatGPT

    When I do a live demo of ChatGPT for people who haven’t used it before, the reaction is always the same: awe. Their jaws drop as they watch a chatbot generate flawless, original prose in response to their questions. ChatGPT is a natural language chatbot powered by a new type of artificial intelligence. It has […]

  • Quarantines, Not School Closures, Led to Devastating Losses in Math and Reading

    The recent dismal results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress introduced a new learning-loss puzzle. It was assumed that states with more remote instruction would have lower academic scores than those with more in-person classes during the pandemic. But states that had more days of in-class learning also saw declines. The likely reason is […]

  • US News to change ranking system after law schools' boycott

    U.S. News & World Report will change how its rankings of law schools are calculated in response to a boycott by a number of top programs. The magazine’s changes in methodology, announced Monday in a letter to law school deans, include an increased weight on outcomes for students such as bar exam passage and employment, and a reduced weight on assessment surveys from academics, lawyers and judges. In the fall, a majority of the top 14 law schools announced they would no longer submit data for the rankings.

  • Bay State College cuts academic programs ahead of regulatory review

    The Back Bay school is set to appear before New England's higher education accreditor later this month.

  • Where student loan forgiveness stands: Legal fight shifts to Supreme Court

    President Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan has been hit with a barrage of lawsuits that cast its future in doubt. At least two challenges will be considered next month by the Supreme Court. Here’s where the cases against the plan stand and a rough guide on when borrowers will have some answers about the program’s…

  • School choice: State Supreme Court ruling keeps Kentucky education outside the mainstream

    Over 30 states have educational choice laws and Kentucky is now the only state in our region that does not

  • Nevada Schools Eye Shift to More Medically Accurate, Opt-Out Sex Education

    The Clark County School District wants to make sex education mandatory unless parents explicitly opt their child out — a switch from the current process wherein parents must explicitly opt their child in to health education. CCSD, the nation’s fifth-largest school district, declined to elaborate on its plans but included the proposal in a list […]

  • Schools close early due to weather

    Several schools throughout the metro area closed early Tuesday due to the winter storm that brought several inches of snow throughout the Twin Cities. FOX 9’s Babs Santos is onsite at one school in Minnetonka.

  • Extradition hearing upcoming for Bryan Kohberger

    The DeSales University graduate and Washington State University Ph.D student was named as a suspect in the November murders of 4 University of Idaho students involved in campus Greek life.

  • Court rules on allegation that Seabreeze High School excluded student with Down syndrome

    An Ormond Beach parent alleged that Volusia County Schools excluded her son from electives at Seabreeze High School and retaliated against him.

  • Virginia attorney general investigating elite high school

    Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is launching an investigation into one of the state's most prestigious high schools, acting on complaints that students there weren't properly recognized for their achievements on a standardized test. Miyares said at a news conference Wednesday that his Office of Civil Rights is investigating the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology not only for its failure to timely notify students of a commendation they received in a scholarship competition, but also the school's recently overhauled admissions policies. The public high school commonly known as TJ is located in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Fairfax County and regularly ranks as one of the best in the country.

  • Lululemon Athletica Stock Shows Rising Relative Strength; Still Shy Of Key Benchmark

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for lululemon athletica shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • WaFd CEO Brent Beardall stable after surviving fatal plane crash in Utah

    Nathan Ricks, a bank client and Utah businessman, died in the Monday crash. Two other passengers suffered minor injuries. The plane was on its way to the Rose Bowl.

  • Amazon secures $8B loan as it braces for more economic headwinds

    Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) said Tuesday it has reached an agreement with lenders for an $8 billion unsecured loan. The loan is being provided by DBS Bank, Mizuho Bank, the Bank of China, among other lenders, and will mature in 364 days with an option to be extended another 364 days, the e-commerce giant said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Amazon said the funds would be used for “general corporate purposes.”

  • UPDATE 3-Coinbase to pay $50 mln to settle NY state investigation, invest $50 mln in compliance

    U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Inc has reached a $100 million settlement with New York's Department of Financial Services (DFS), the exchange and the regulator said in statements on Wednesday. The settlement, which includes a $50 million penalty, caps the regulator's investigation into the firm's compliance with requirements to prevent money laundering. The department found Coinbase treated its onboarding requirements for customers as a "simple check-the-box" and had not done sufficient background checks, the regulator said.