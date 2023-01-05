SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chancellor & Dean David Faigman has formally announced that as of January 1, 2023, the former UC Hastings College of the Law has a new name—University of California College of the Law, San Francisco.

"Our new name accurately reflects our law school through its geographic location and recognizes it as an anchor institution in the City of San Francisco, where we've proudly made our home since its founding in 1878," Faigman said.

The law school is now called UC College of the Law, San Francisco, or UC Law SF. Its signs, and its official seal, and other branded materials are being changed to reflect the new name. A full transition for all building signs and additional renaming needs is expected to be completed over the next six months.

Since 2017, the College has studied the actions of its founder, Serranus Hastings, and the harms he committed against the Round Valley Indian Tribes and Yuki People. As a result of the findings and numerous meetings with affected Indigenous People, alumni, students, staff, and faculty, in the fall of 2021, the College's Board of Directors voted to rename the school. In July 2022, the Board unanimously chose UC College of the Law, San Francisco as its new name. This was followed by a vote by the state Legislature that overwhelmingly approved Assembly Bill 1936 that changed the state Education Code to reflect the College's new name. On September 23, 2022, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law.

"While change is afoot, what will not change or be lost in 2023 and beyond are the history and tradition of this storied institution, our continued dedication to academic excellence, and our commitment to producing exceptional graduates in law," Faigman added. "We are not running from our history; in fact, we have actively confronted it and, instead, have begun a new chapter."

The renaming of the law school is an integral part of restorative justice efforts that have included opening an Indigenous Law Center and providing legal assistance to California tribes through law school fellowships. Faigman said, "Renaming our school is an important component of the College's efforts towards addressing the impact of our founder and first dean, especially the harms committed against the Yuki People."

Story continues

In October 2022, a small group of alumni and descendants of the law school's founder filed a lawsuit to prevent the College from changing its name. The plaintiffs then filed a preliminary injunction motion, seeking to prevent the name change from going into effect on January 1, 2023. The motion was rejected by San Francisco Superior Court Judge Richard Ulmer on December 30, 2022. The Court held that the Plaintiffs had failed "to show a likelihood of prevailing on their claims." It ruled that "[t]he 1878 Act that created the law school is a statute, not a contract," and the College and the State were free to change the name and amend the relevant statute. The Court similarly rejected Plaintiffs' secondary claims, ruling that Assembly Bill 1936 was not a bill of attainder or ex post facto law and that the Legislature had not invaded the Board of Directors' constitutionally protected autonomy.

The plaintiffs appealed, requesting that the Court of Appeal issue a temporary stay which would prevent the College from moving forward with the name change. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Court of Appeal denied Plaintiffs' request.

UC College of the Law, San Francisco, remains a law school dedicated to academic excellence, experiential learning, social justice, and its students continue to succeed as attorneys and are found in all areas of public service, private law firms, government, leadership, and education. We are proud of our many notable graduates, including Vice President Kamala Harris and former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

Its students, staff, faculty, and alumni have been responding to the call to do what is right for 144 years. It is this foundation that will allow UC Law SF to reach ever greater heights of excellence and continue to be one of the nation's preeminent law schools. The UC Law San Francisco community is truly excited for this next chapter of its history.

Contact:

Elizabeth Moore, Chief Communications Officer

Email: mooreelizabeth@uchastings.edu

Phone: 415-703-8266

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uc-hastings-college-of-the-law-has-a-new-name-university-of-california-college-of-the-law-san-francisco-301714000.html

SOURCE UC Hastings College of Law