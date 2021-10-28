U.S. markets close in 3 hours 58 minutes

UCASU Moves To Fund Multiple Cannabis Real Estate Projects Starting With PURA

UC Asset LP
·2 min read
Dallas, Texas, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU) and Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today announced entering into a letter of intent outlining terms for UCASU to finance the construction of PURA’s Farmersville Hemp Brand facilities in Farmersville, Texas. UCASU also plans to provide financing to PURA’s Farmersville Hemp Brand partners.

PURA has launched an initiative to build a cooperative of hemp growers and processers all selling under one brand name, Farmersville Hemp, similar to the way that Sun-Maid Raisins collectively markets for growers all selling under one brand name.

Last year, PURA acquired from UCASU the 72 acre property where the Farmersville Hemp Brand facilities will be constructed. Now, in conjunction with UCASU’s recently announced overall strategy to enter the cannabis real estate market, UCASU plans to finance the construction of the Farmersville Hemp Brand facilities. A definitive agreement is anticipated to be completed next week.

UCASU also plans to partner with PURA to offer real estate financing to PURA’s Farmersville Hemp Brand partners.

PURA has already established Farmersville Hemp Brand partnerships with North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ), PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) and Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM).

Look for more information on UCASU and PURA’s real estate partnership plans next week with the anticipated announcement of a definitive agreement.

About UC Asset LP

UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate with innovative strategies, concentrating in metropolitan areas of Atlanta, GA. For more information about UC Asset, please visit: www.ucasset.com

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

For More Information Contact:

Christal Jordan
Executive Director
UC Asset LP
cjordan@ucasset.com
678-499-0297

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
(800) 861-1350


