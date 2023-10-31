UCF Athletics reaches new 5-year deal with Nike through 2029

UCF Athletics has extended its relationship with Nike by signing a new five-year deal with the apparel company that runs through the 2028-29 academic year.

Nike has been the official supplier of uniforms, equipment and apparel for the school since signing its initial agreement in the spring of 2010 after an eight-year deal with Adidas had ended.

“As a Nike school since 2010, UCF has experienced tremendous growth with this partnership, and we will continue to elevate in the Big 12 Conference,” UCF athletics director Terry Mohajir said in a statement.

UCF continued its partnership in 2016, adding two years to a deal that ran through last year.

That deal was extended for two more years by Mohajir, despite rumors that the school was in conversations with Adidas. At the time, he cited a number of reasons why UCF decided to re-up its deal with Nike, including supply chain issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nike has allowed us to innovate and enhance our brand among some of the best in the country,” added Mohajir. “We look forward to our direct collaboration with our partners at Nike and their renewed commitment and belief in UCF Athletics.”

Terms of the deal were not released.

UCF’s relationship with Nike has allowed the athletics department to expand its brand and uniform combinations over the years. The Knights have featured several different looks for the football team.

Nike was the primary brand for 68 (52%) of the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools last season followed by Adidas (37), Under Armour (17), Jordan (7) and New Balance (1), according to a study by samford.edu.

Nearly 80% of the current Big 12 schools have deals with Nike: Baylor, BYU, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, UCF and West Virginia. Cincinnati and Texas Tech have deals with Under Armour while Kansas is with Adidas.

Future members Arizona and Colorado are Nike schools while Utah is Under Armour and Arizona State is Adidas.

