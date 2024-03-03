Uchi Technologies Berhad Just Beat EPS By 24%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

A week ago, Uchi Technologies Berhad (KLSE:UCHITEC) came out with a strong set of annual numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 5.9% to hit RM243m. Uchi Technologies Berhad also reported a statutory profit of RM0.29, which was an impressive 24% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

After the latest results, the consensus from Uchi Technologies Berhad's four analysts is for revenues of RM236.5m in 2024, which would reflect a perceptible 2.5% decline in revenue compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to decline 14% to RM0.25 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of RM224.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.23 in 2024. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 5.3% to RM3.80per share. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Uchi Technologies Berhad at RM4.30 per share, while the most bearish prices it at RM3.35. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that revenue is expected to slow, with a forecast annualised decline of 2.5% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 11% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 15% per year. It's pretty clear that Uchi Technologies Berhad's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Uchi Technologies Berhad following these results. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates it is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Uchi Technologies Berhad going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Uchi Technologies Berhad , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

