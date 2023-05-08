Uchi Technologies Berhad (KLSE:UCHITEC) Pays A RM0.18 Dividend In Just Three Days

It looks like Uchi Technologies Berhad (KLSE:UCHITEC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Uchi Technologies Berhad's shares before the 12th of May in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.18 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.23 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Uchi Technologies Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 7.4% on its current stock price of MYR3.5. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Uchi Technologies Berhad has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Last year, Uchi Technologies Berhad paid out 91% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (79%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's good to see that while Uchi Technologies Berhad's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company continues paying out such a high percentage of its profits, the dividend could be at risk if business turns sour.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Uchi Technologies Berhad's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Uchi Technologies Berhad has delivered 9.1% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Uchi Technologies Berhad for the upcoming dividend? Uchi Technologies Berhad has been growing its earnings per share nicely, although judging by the difference between its profit and cashflow payout ratios, the company might have reported some write-offs over the last year. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Uchi Technologies Berhad today.

So if you want to do more digging on Uchi Technologies Berhad, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. For example - Uchi Technologies Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

