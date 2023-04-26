Uchi Technologies Berhad's (KLSE:UCHITEC) Stock Has Shown A Decent Performance: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Uchi Technologies Berhad's (KLSE:UCHITEC) stock is up by 7.8% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Uchi Technologies Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Uchi Technologies Berhad is:

57% = RM125m ÷ RM218m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.57 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Uchi Technologies Berhad's Earnings Growth And 57% ROE

To begin with, Uchi Technologies Berhad has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 15% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This likely paved the way for the modest 12% net income growth seen by Uchi Technologies Berhad over the past five years. growth

Next, on comparing Uchi Technologies Berhad's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 14% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Uchi Technologies Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Uchi Technologies Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 92% (or a retention ratio of 7.7%) for Uchi Technologies Berhad suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Moreover, Uchi Technologies Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 44% over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Uchi Technologies Berhad is predicted to decline to 45% despite the anticipated decrease in the payout ratio. We reckon that there could probably be other factors that could be driving the forseen decline in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Uchi Technologies Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Namely, its high earnings growth, which was likely due to its high ROE. However, investors could have benefitted even more from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining hardly any of its profits. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

