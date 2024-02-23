UChicago Medicine AdventHealth names health care veteran as new president and CEO

Dr. Monica Reed, a healthcare administrator with more than 30 years of experience, was named president and Chief Executive Officer for UChicago Medicine AdventHealth, Tuesday.

Reed, tasked with the growth and development of four hospitals and more than 50 care sites in Illinois, was appointed to the position just over a year after UChicago Medicine gained controlling interest in a joint venture with AdventHealth’s Great Lakes Region back in January 2023.

AdventHealth, founded and headquartered in the Orlando, Florida area, operates more than 50 hospitals across nine states, including the recently renamed UChicago Medicine AdventHealth hospitals in Bolingbrook, GlenOaks, La Grange and Hinsdale.

Reed began her administrative career as an OB-GYN attending physician and associate director of the Family Practice Residency program for AdventHealth Orlando, and in 2019 founded Reed Consulting Group, a consulting firm focused on health care and clinical-related businesses.

“Through our partnership with UChicago Medicine, we have the opportunity to unite the best of academic medicine with excellent faith-based, whole-person care,” Reed said in a news release. “I’m excited to join the team in the Great Lakes Region and collaborate on bringing our mission and vision to life as we seek to leave a lasting impact in the lives of those we serve.”

The appointment of Reed to the region demonstrates UChicago Medicine AdventHealth’s intent to expand its market in Chicago’s western suburbs, as Reed’s predecessor Herb Buchanan, was named chief strategy and integration officer.

“Dr. Reed is a future-focused leader with a capacity to not only articulate a clear vision but bring others along the journey,” David Banks, CEO of AdventHealth’s Multi-State and Primary Health divisions said in a statement. “As we continue to see more changes in market and consumer demands, I’m confident Dr. Reed will serve as a change agent and help position our hospitals for the future, as we deepen our promise of wholeness in our Chicagoland market.”