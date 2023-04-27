UCLA Health and CHOC collaborate to enhance access to pediatric congenital cardiac care

ORANGE, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLA Health and Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) announce a unique collaboration that will enhance access to world-class pediatric congenital cardiac care for children and their families across Southern California. Building on their strengths, both institutions will create a joint pediatric heart program that will become a leading destination for diagnosing and treating the full spectrum of congenital and acquired heart disease.

"Our shared vision is one program offered at two sites to provide patients with the right care in a location close to home," said Dr. Glen Van Arsdell, who will serve as the joint program's chief and is UCLA Health chief of congenital cardiovascular surgery. "We seek to capitalize on our strengths, integrate data and technology and provide seamless, convenient access to care."

Both institutions are nationally recognized for clinical excellence, quality and safety and have strong pediatric heart programs that provide a broad range of treatments and surgical interventions. CHOC and UCLA Health surgeons, pediatric cardiologists and intensivists already provide care and support at each other's hospitals. They also collaborate on medical training programs.

"We are committed to transforming the way cardiac care is delivered in Southern California. Together, we will help attract the nation's top experts, while retaining the leading physicians and staff at both of our institutions. We will also partner to advance innovation, research and education, benefitting children for generations to come," said CHOC President and CEO, Kimberly Chavalas Cripe.

"We are pleased to be partnering with CHOC to provide not only-world class clinical pediatric care but also compassionate support services for the entire family," said Johnese Spisso, president of UCLA Health and CEO of the UCLA Hospital System.

CHOC has a longstanding relationship with the University of California through its clinical affiliation with UCI Health.

"This partnership is a wonderful complement to the outstanding care CHOC and UCI Health already provide in Orange County and the region," said Chad T. Lefteris, CEO of UCI Health.

UCLA Heath operates The Tiverton health and wellness hotel, designed to meet the needs of patients and their families in Westwood.

