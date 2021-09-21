U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,354.19
    -3.54 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,919.84
    -50.63 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,746.40
    +32.49 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,186.18
    +3.98 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.51
    +0.22 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.90
    +11.10 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.27 (+1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1729
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    +0.0150 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3661
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2100
    -0.2100 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,318.21
    -2,410.82 (-5.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.21
    -38.63 (-3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.98
    +77.07 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

UCLA Law Launches Program on Philanthropy and Nonprofits

·4 min read

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the philanthropy world on the precipice of revolutionary change due to the pending baby boomer wealth transfer, UCLA School of Law today announced the formation of the Program on Philanthropy and Nonprofits, devoted to cutting-edge research, training and policy in this dynamic and evolving area of the law and society. It will reside within the law school's Lowell Milken Institute for Business Law and Policy (LMI). The new program builds on the vision of LMI founder and UCLA Law alumnus Lowell Milken, who has utilized his own legal background to inform his work as both a businessman and a philanthropist.

"We are immensely grateful to Lowell Milken for his visionary gift," said Jennifer Mnookin, Dean of the UCLA School of Law. "Our outstanding UCLA Law faculty, especially in tax law, nonprofit law and the governance of entities, positions us to be a national resource for scholarship and policy analysis of the nonprofit sector — and we can take a leadership role in the education of legal counsel, nonprofit directors and executives to meet the challenges that will shape nonprofits."

As baby boomers pass on, they are expected to transfer tens of trillions of dollars in wealth to younger generations, well-established nonprofits and/or family foundations. This massive financial shift is set to upend the processes of philanthropy and the governance of nonprofits. The rise of new ways of conducting philanthropy and changes in the role of nonprofits places this issue closer to the heart of the national political, legal and social conversation.

"We're undergoing a generational shift that promises to make some of the most significant changes to the universe of business law and policy in decades," said Milken. "There is a rare and important chance to make an impact on a national scale, and the talent and vision of the people at UCLA Law and LMI make this an exciting and irresistible opportunity."

Among the nation's most eminent businessmen, philanthropists and leaders in education reform, Milken has donated more than $20 million to the law school during the past decade, including the $10 million gift, then the largest in the school's history, that launched LMI in 2011. A new gift of $3.7 million has made the new Program on Philanthropy and Nonprofits possible.

Since its founding in 2011, LMI has been home to UCLA Law's business law and tax law programs, both ranked in the top 10 nationally. The new program will serve UCLA Law students and all stakeholders in the nonprofit sector, convening practitioners, donors, regulators and those who run nonprofits. Initially, the program will focus on three main goals:

  1. Become a research center that develops and shares scholarship and knowledge on issues relating to nonprofits with policymakers, regulators, lawyers and nonprofit senior managers.

  2. Develop and expand education at UCLA Law for students, lawyers, directors and nonprofit senior managers on issues central to nonprofit operations and governance.

  3. Support thought leadership on legal issues material to nonprofits, serving as an important resource for nonprofits and as a venue to bring together practitioners, scholars and regulators.

"Lowell Milken brought this new law and philanthropy program concept to us, showing incredible foresight about generational wealth transfer," said Joel Feuer, executive director of LMI. "Thanks to his investment in this idea, we are now ready to launch a pioneering effort that again has the potential to transform a field of law."

"The nonprofit sector is undergoing an epochal shift, and lawyers will be at the center of this transformation," said Professor Jill Horwitz, a renowned authority in the law of nonprofits and the program's inaugural faculty director. "UCLA Law and the Lowell Milken Institute now have the opportunity to lead the way in this especially relevant area."

Horwitz, who holds the David Sanders Professorship in Law and Medicine at UCLA Law, recently served as the reporter for the American Law Institute's Restatement of the Law, Charitable Nonprofit Organizations.

ABOUT UCLA SCHOOL OF LAW

Founded in 1949, UCLA School of Law is one of the top-ranked law schools in the country. Its faculty are among the most influential scholars in business law, constitutional law, critical race studies, environmental law, evidence, immigration, public interest law, tax and other fields. UCLA Law's 18,000-plus alumni work in nearly every state and more than 50 countries as leaders in government, industry, social justice and the legal profession. Committed to the University of California's mission of teaching, research and service, the school offers students a strong foundation in the law as well as practical training through a robust experiential education program.

###

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ucla-law-launches-program-on-philanthropy-and-nonprofits-301382004.html

SOURCE UCLA School of Law

Recommended Stories

  • Student loans: Ending the pandemic payment pause 'is a defining moment,' Federal Student Aid COO says

    Student loans have been paused since last March, but as the federal government prepares to restart the payment machinery in a couple of months, it anticipates a "psychological hurdle" to cross when convincing borrowers to repay their debt.

  • Smart Ways to Set Up a College Fund for Kids

    A college education is one of the main ways many of us aim to give our children every advantage in life. However, with higher education expenses reaching new highs year after year, it’s increasingly important to save for their college … Continue reading → The post Smart Ways to Set Up a College Fund for Kids appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Wall Street Journal Is Missing The Big Picture On MBA Applications

    Applications were down 20% for Northwestern Kellogg’s full-time MBA program. But elsewhere, they are up — and in some cases, up big. File photo The headline blared: “MBA Applications At Some Of The Country’s ... The post The Wall Street Journal Is Missing The Big Picture On MBA Applications appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Former teacher resigns over mask mandate

    One teacher decided to quit his job to teach his own children at home because of the pandemic.

  • Nandita Banna, 21, is Singapore’s Miss Universe 2021

    Ms Banna will now represent Singapore for the December event, the 70th Miss Universe international competition in Eilat, Israel.

  • What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

    What is considered middle class? It might take more money than you think to reach this income tier. The Pew Research Center defines middle class, or middle-income households, as those with incomes...

  • Pakistan edtech startup Maqsad gets $2.1M pre-seed to make education more accessible

    Taha Ahmed and Rooshan Aziz left their jobs in strategy consulting and investment banking in London earlier this year in order to found a mobile-only education platform startup, Maqsad, in Pakistan, with a goal "to make education more accessible to 100 million Pakistani students." Having grown up in Karachi, childhood friends Ahmed and Aziz are aware of the challenges about the Pakistani education system, which is notably worse for those not living in large urban areas (the nation’s student-teacher ratio is 44:1). Pakistani children are less likely to go to school for each kilometer of distance between school and their home -- with girls being four times affected, Maqsad co-founder Aziz said.

  • A Harsh New Reality for Afghan Women and Girls in Taliban-Run Schools

    KABUL, Afghanistan — The director of a girls’ school in Kabul desperately wants to learn details of the Taliban’s plan for girls’ education. But she can’t attend the weekly Taliban committee meetings on education. They are for men only. “They say, ‘You should send a male representative,’” the director, Aqila, said inside the Sayed Ul-Shuhada High School, which was shattered in May by a terrorist bombing that killed scores of girls. But Aqila and other Afghan educators don’t need to attend meetin

  • ‘A heavy heart.’ Third employee from same Ky. elementary school dies of COVID-19.

    A third employee at Lee County Elementary School, counselor Rhonda Estes, died of COVID-19 Monday afternoon, Lee County Superintendent Sarah Wasson confirmed.

  • 'Critical race theory' roils a Tennessee school district

    Robin Steenman, an Air Force veteran and white mother of three, is fed up with the way public schools in her community of Franklin, Tennessee are teaching kids about race. She believes that the reading materials and teachers' manuals are biased, specifically the lessons taught to second graders about civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. Kids leave class believing that white people are oppressors and minorities are victims, Steenman claims. While her only school-age child attends private school, Steenman nevertheless wants the public system, Williamson County Schools, to change its approach.

  • Two 17-year-olds — a boy and a girl — shot at Heritage High in Newport News; suspect in custody

    Two teenagers were shot Monday morning at Heritage High School, sending hundreds of students running for safety. The call to police came at 11:38 a.m., Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said. Police found two 17-year-old victims, a boy and a girl. Both are expected to survive. The boy was shot on the side of his face and the girl was shot in her leg, he said. Two others were taken to a ...

  • School worker suspended after wearing blackface in anti-vax protest

    Employee claimed they were dressed as civil rights protest icon Rosa Parks

  • Built by a refugee, Enlight's edtech tool bets it can help students hope harder

    Raised in a Tanzania refugee camp, Dieumerci Christel’s first brush with entrepreneurship began with a stick of gum. In the early 2000s, kids in his camp were all gravitating toward a brand of gum named after Barack Obama, the then-soon-to-be U.S. president. Noticing the budding interest, Christel began selling Obama gum to his friends, and soon enough, he had a stream of disposable income.

  • Lessons from the Rise in Homeschooling

    This fall marks the third school year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. School systems scrambled in spring 2020 to pivot to remote instruction, and while most schools began the 2020-21 school year with remote instruction, more students returned to in-person classes as the year progressed. Many feel that we’re getting closer to turning the corner […]

  • Analyst Report: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

    EDU, founded in 1993, is the largest well-established one-stop shopping private educational services provider in China. EDU has had over 52.8 million student enrollments, including about 8.4 million enrollments in fiscal 2019. As of third-quarter fiscal 2020, EDU had a network of 1,416 learning centers, including 99 schools, 12 bookstores and access to a national network of online and offline bookstores through 160 third-party distributors and over 38,400 highly qualified teachers in 86 cities. EDU offers a diversified portfolio of educational programs, services and products to students in different age groups, including K-12 after-school tutoring for major academic subjects, overseas and domestic test preparations, nonacademic languages and services in vocational training, and so on.

  • How Jill Biden Is Paid Her $86K Teaching Salary to Avoid Ethics Problems

    Dr. Biden's salary is not paid with state funds, though she teaches at a public community college

  • Cal Poly lands spot on Forbes college rankings

    Cal Poly lands spot on Forbes college rankings

  • TikTok Trend has Students Stealing and Schools Reeling

    A new TikTok trend that has turned students into clout-seeking kleptomaniacs may be nothing more to them than a “devious lick” — a successful theft for social media consumption — but for cash-strapped schools it could be a serious blow. In the last several weeks, a slew of videos have flooded TikTok showing students vandalizing […]

  • New study lists best states to be a teacher. Here is how SC ranked

    The ranking criteria include teacher salaries and pension, public school enrollment growth, tenure policy, plans for digital learning, teacher turnover and more.

  • 11 Colleges With the Most Billionaire Alumni

    Obtaining a college degree has always been one of the best ways to increase your lifetime earnings. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), men with college degrees earn $900,000 more...