UCLA Study Reveals Wearing GDEFY® Shoes Reduces Knee Pain by up to 85%

·3 min read

Also clinically proven to significantly reduce back, ankle and foot pain

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With one in four American adults suffering from chronic knee pain[1], a promising study out of UCLA points to a viable, non-surgical solution: GDEFY® medically engineered shoes. In fact, study participants wearing the GDEFY shoes with patented VersoShock® technology reported an average reduction in knee pain of 85%, as well as significant decreases in other common conditions including back, ankle, and foot pain.

Logo
Logo

A double-blind, randomized study conducted at Olive View UCLA Medical Center, recently published in the Journal of the American Podiatric Medical Association, shows wearing shoes with VersoShock soles decreases knee pain by up to 85% vs. wearing shoes with conventional soles during prolonged standing and walking.

"Our mission is to maximize comfort and boost performance for people who have foot biomechanics that keep them from walking properly, and to enable normal pronation (foot movement)," said Alexander Elnekaveh, founder and Executive Chairman of Gravity Defyer Medical Technology Corporation, GDEFY's parent company. "The goal is to ensure our customers can lead productive, pain-free lives anywhere—on the go or in the workplace."

In the UCLA study, fifty-two adults with overuse symptoms of knee pain were enrolled and randomly assigned to use the intervention sole or the traditional sole shoes. For five weeks, participants wore either the shoe with the intervention sole or the shoe with the conventional sole, rating their knee pain on a 10-point visual analog scale at study onset, midway, and study completion.

After five weeks, participants using the GDEFY intervention sole shoe with shock-absorbing VersoShock technology reported an average reduction in knee pain of 85%, significantly better than participants using the traditional sole shoe (P < .01), whose average pain scores increased. Also observed were positive effects on back, ankle, and foot pain in those with the intervention sole shoe compared with the traditional sole shoe.

"We are committed to helping individuals stay active and pain-free. And the UCLA study proves that our powerful VersoShock technology significantly relieves discomfort," said Elnekaveh.

About Gravity Defyer Medical Technology Corporation

Gravity Defyer Medical Technology Corporation was founded in 2008 by Alexander Elnekaveh following the development of the patented VersoShock® technology in 2004 by Impact Research Technology Group (a renowned team of podiatrists, physical therapists, biochemical and material engineers convened under Elnekaveh's leadership). Since its launch, the company has developed hundreds of new styles for various activities and lifestyles. Shoes with potent shock-absorbing VersoShock technology are clinically proven to reduce pain in four key areas: knee (85%), back (91%), ankle (92%), and foot pain (75%). GDEFY customers receive a premium Comfort Fit insole and Corrective Fit orthodontic insole with each shoe purchase (excluding sandals).

The Gravity Defyer Backstory
It all began after Elnekaveh's 14-year-old nephew was diagnosed with a cancerous growth in his heel. Even after successful heel replacement surgery, physical therapy, and help from leading doctors in pain management, his nephew had little chance to walk pain-free again. Already an avid inventor of high-quality products, Elnekaveh set out to develop a solution.

Following his development of the first Gravity Defyer (GDEFY) shoe with VersoShock® technology by Impact Research Technology Group, Elnekaveh started using the prototypes to relieve his own issues with pain, and he was shocked by the results. It worked better than he ever imagined, not just for heel pain but also for back pain, knee pain, and a host of other aches and discomforts.

[1] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3408027/.

Knee image
Knee image
Mighty Walk
Mighty Walk
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ucla-study-reveals-wearing-gdefy-shoes-reduces-knee-pain-by-up-to-85-301524404.html

SOURCE Gravity Defyer

