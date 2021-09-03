U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

uCloudlink Cooperates with Singapore EdTech Company JULES to Bring Fail-proof Connection Solution to the Education Sector

·3 min read
In this article:
Using HyperConn™, the company provides reliable internet connections to allow students to enjoy uninterrupted learning.

HONG KONG, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: UCL, "uCloudlink"), a company offering the better connection solution to everyone globally via its innovative technology, has joined forces with JULES Corporation Pte Ltd ("JULES"), a Singapore Social-Enterprise and award-winning global software Education Technology company, in exploring ways to solve the pain point of schools, parents and students to allow young students to stay connected at home by way of its powerful HyperConn™ solution as a demonstration of what is possible for the education sector.

In a recent UNICEF report with International Telecommunication Union (ITU), up to two-thirds of students of the world's school-age children do not have internet connections. The problem has escalated during the heights of the COVID pandemic when online school is not only an option, but the only choice in many regions for an extended period of time.

"Internet connection became a must-have in this new normal. For online learning, reliable equipment like computers and iPads are not enough, a reliable internet connection is also crucial. Poor internet connections and online congestion will occur from time to time under the circumstance of a network supported by one single operator. uCloudlink's HyperConn™ solution will make use of all WiFi/5G/4G wireless networks, which enables it to provide a good and uninterrupted network connection," said Chaohui Chen, CEO of uCloudlink. "We believe by widely adopting a flexible, reliable and efficient technology, remote schooling will be significantly improved by delivering students an undisrupted and focused learning experience."

"During the pandemic, we have seen millions of students around the world grappled with bad internet services which severely affected their academic performance. We believe uCloudlink's HyperConn™ solution, which has brought so much convenience to the frequent travellers and businesspersons who are in need of fast-speed internet unbound by locations and time, will also be an easy and affordable answer to this problem for students, parents and educators alike," said Mr. Jonathan Chan, Founder and CEO of Jules.

uCloudlink's HyperConn™ ensures an uninterrupted network connection at all times, no matter the environment and conditions. By leveraging AI to determine the most effective network coverage based on a user's present location, internet usage and performance of all broadband networks available, HyperConn™ ensures that users enjoy the better network connection possible at all times. This dynamic and seamless switching also guarantees the network will never fail regardless of what apps are open, how many people are using the connection, or where a user is.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only put the potentials of online education but also exposed the flaws the digital learning which is amplified by the over-stretched Wi-Fi or poor internet connections due to online congestion. Using uCloudlink's HyperConn™ solution, the partnership of uCloudlink and Jules aims to address this challenge, keep teachers and students staying connected amid the pandemic and beyond and free students from the limits of traditional home broadband connection, the unstable internet coverage at public facilities as well as the pain of poor mobile internet while parents and kids are on the go.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC

uCloudlink is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

Contact:

Carina Cheung
carina-pr@ucloudlink.com
(852)21806111

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ucloudlink-cooperates-with-singapore-edtech-company-jules-to-bring-fail-proof-connection-solution-to-the-education-sector-301369063.html

SOURCE UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

