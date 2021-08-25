U.S. markets open in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,484.75
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,328.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,369.75
    +14.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.30
    +2.20 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.32
    -0.22 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.10
    -12.40 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1759
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.27
    +0.12 (+0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3724
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7980
    +0.1610 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,188.43
    -2,497.15 (-5.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.32
    -69.38 (-5.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,140.11
    +14.33 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
uCloudlink Group Inc.
·22 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HONG KONG, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“UCLOUDLINK” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenues were US$19.2 million, representing a decrease of 8.5% from US$21.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 and an increase of 8.7% from US$17.7 million in the first quarter of 2021.

  • Gross profit was US$5.4 million, representing a decrease of 1.5% from US$5.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Loss from operations was US$8.2 million, compared with a loss from operations of US$41.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Net loss was US$8.2 million, including share-based compensation of US$1.2 million, compared with a net loss of US$41.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was US$6.1 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of US$3.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was negative US$5.5 million, compared with negative US$3.1 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Second Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights

  • Total data consumed in the second quarter through the Company’s platform was 40,777 terabytes (the Company procured 4,587 terabytes and our business partners procured 36,190 terabytes) representing a decrease of 22.0% from 52,297 terabytes in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Average daily active terminals in the second quarter were 236,553 (2,346 owned by the Company and 234,207 owned by our business partners), representing a decrease of 5.6% from 250,669 in the second quarter of 2020. During the second quarter of 2021, 68.0% of daily active terminals were from uCloudlink 2.0 local data connectivity services and 32.0% of daily active terminals were from uCloudlink 1.0 international data connectivity services. Average daily data usage per terminal was 1.90 GB in June 2021.

  • As of June 30, 2021, we served 2,184 business partners across 52 countries and regions. We had 160 patents with 77 approved and 83 pending approval, and our SIM card pool included SIM cards from 257 MNOs globally.

Executive Commentary

“Despite the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic over the global economy, we demonstrated commercial resilience and business vitality in the second quarter of 2021, generating revenue of US$19.2 million, above the top end of our guidance range, with revenues mainly coming from the Japan, U.S. and mainland China markets. In the Japanese market, we successfully launched and started to ship a new tablet targeted at the education industry. The new tablet comes equipped with cloud SIM technology, enabling it to seamlessly connect to better available mobile broadband (MBB) and fixed broadband (FBB) network at all times. In the US market, we continued to extend and deepen cooperation with online and offline distributors and recorded a new 12 month high for sales via Amazon in the quarter. We also saw a significant year-over-year increase in order demand for international data connectivity services in the US market, compared with the second quarter of 2020. In the Chinese market, we steadily increased our numbers of MBB and FBB related product installations, through cooperation with a major mobile network operator (MNO) in Shenzhen. These installations served to elevate user experience and scale up our potential user base in areas such as home broadband services, giving us a good reference case for further business development with MNOs across other cities in China.

We unveiled our new HyperConn™ solution during Mobile World Congress Barcelona (MWC Barcelona) in the second quarter of 2021. HyperConn™ is a technological advancement, enabling users to access all available networks through a single operator entry point. HyperConn™ ensures users can enjoy better possible network connection anywhere and at all times. We have a pipeline of HyperConn™ related products, which we expect to launch over the coming quarters following the completion of their commercial trials. These products will help accelerate the development of our 2.0 businesses, including GlocalMe Inside (GMI), Wireless Networks, Education and Autopilot, amongst others,” said Chaohui Chen, Director and Chief Executive Officer of UCLOUDLINK.

“We continue to be resilient in our business operations. Our uCloudlink 2.0 business was a major growth driver in the second quarter of 2021, accounting for around 68% of overall Daily Active Terminals (DAT) compared with 66% in the first quarter of 2021. Revenues from PaaS and SaaS services achieved rapid growth, reaching US$3.2 million, which was 16.4% of total revenue in the second quarter of 2021. This was a significant increase from 2.2% of total revenue in the same period of 2020 and demonstrated the material expansion of our platform centric uCloudlink 2.0 business,” said Yimeng Shi, Chief Financial Officer of UCLOUDLINK.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenues

Total Revenues were US$19.2 million, representing a decrease of 8.5% from US$21.0 million in the same period of 2020.

  • Revenues from services were US$9.3 million, representing a decrease of 5.5% from US$9.9 million in the same period of 2020. This decrease was primarily due to lower revenues from international and local data connectivity services, partially offset by an increase in revenues from PaaS and SaaS services.

    • Revenues from data connectivity services were US$6.0 million, representing a decrease of 35.7% from US$9.4 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower revenues from international data connectivity services which went from US$6.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, to US$4.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, and a decrease in revenues from local data connectivity services, which went from US$3.1 million in the second quarter of 2020 to US$1.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in revenues from international data connectivity services was mainly due to the prolonged negative impact of global travel bans related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    • Revenues from PaaS and SaaS services were US$3.2 million, representing an increase of 589.5% from US$0.5 million in the same period of 2020. This increase was primarily due to the expansion in the number of our business partners that use our PaaS and SaaS services to provide local data connectivity services.

  • Revenues from sales of products were US$9.9 million, representing a decrease of 11.2% from US$11.1 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to the ongoing negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Geographic Distribution
    During the second quarter of 2021, as a percentage of our total revenues, Japan contributed 52.6%, mainland China contributed 8.3% and other countries and regions contributed the remaining 39.1%, compared with 55.7%, 7.6% and 36.7% contributed from Japan, mainland China and other countries and regions respectively in the second quarter of 2020.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was US$13.8 million, representing a decrease of 11.0% from US$15.5 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease was a result of lower services and product costs, due to lower revenue in the second quarter, which was affected by the prolonged negative impact of global travel bans, related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Cost of services was US$5.1 million, representing a decrease of 20.5% from US$6.4 million in the same period of 2020.

  • Cost of products sold was US$8.7 million, representing a decrease of 4.3% from US$9.1 million in the same period of 2020.

Gross Profit

Overall gross profit was US$5.4 million, 28.1% in overall gross margin, compared to US$5.5 million, and 26.2%, respectively in the same period of 2020.

Our gross profit on services was US$4.2 million, 45.4% in gross margin, compared to US$3.5 million, and 35.4%, respectively in the same period of 2020.

Our gross profit on sales of products was US$1.2 million, 11.8% in gross margin, compared to US$2.0 million, and 18.0%, respectively in the same period of 2020.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were US$12.9 million, compared to US$47.1 million in the same period of 2020.

  • Research and development expenses were US$3.0 million, representing a decrease of 77.6% from US$13.5 million in the same period of 2020. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease of US$10.6 million in share-based compensation expenses.

  • Sales and marketing expenses were US$3.8 million, representing a decrease of 72.1% from US$13.6 million in the same period of 2020. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease of US$10.3 million in share-based compensation expense, partially offset by an increase of US$0.7 million in promotion fees.

  • General and administrative expenses were US$6.1 million, representing a decrease of 69.5% from US$20.0 million in the same period of 2020. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease of US$14.8 million in share-based compensation expenses, partially offset by an increase of US$1.2 million in staff costs.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations was US$8.2 million, compared with a loss from operations of US$41.5 million in the same period of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP), which excludes the impact of share-based compensation, fair value gain/loss in other investments, share of profit/loss in equity method investment, net of tax, interest expense, income tax expenses and depreciation and amortization, was negative US$5.5 million, compared to negative US$3.1 million in the same period of 2020.

Net Interest Expenses

Net interest expenses were US$0.05 million, compared to US$0.1 million net interest expenses in the same period of 2020.

Net Loss

Net loss was US$8.2 million including share-based compensation of US$1.2 million that was recognized upon its vesting period, compared with net loss of US$41.6 million in the same period of 2020.

Adjusted Net Loss (Non-GAAP)

Adjusted net loss, which excludes the impact of share-based compensation, the fair value gain/loss in other investments and share of profit/loss in equity method investment, net of tax, was US$6.1 million, compared with an adjusted net loss US$3.8 million in the same period of 2020.

Basic and Diluted Loss per ADS

Basic and diluted loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were US$0.29 in the second quarter of 2021, basic and diluted loss per ADS was US$1.73 in the same period of 2020.

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Deposits

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, and short-term deposits of US$18.6 million, compared to US$24.9 million as of March 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to an outflow of US$6.1 million for operations and a repayment of US$2.5 million to bank borrowings, partly offset by net proceeds of US$2.4 million from bank borrowings.

Capital Expenditures (“CAPEX”)

CAPEX was US$0.3 million compared to US$0.2 million in the same period of 2020.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2021, UCLOUDLINK expects total revenues to be between US$19.3 million and US$20.0 million, representing an 7.2% to 11.1% increase from the same period of 2020.

The above outlook is based on current market conditions and reflects the Company’s preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand. The global outbreak of COVID-19, which has had a severe and negative impact on the global economy since the first quarter of 2020, continues to present various global risks, the full impact of which are still evolving. We will carefully monitor COVID-19 related factors such as vaccine rollouts, the impact of which is difficult to analyze and predict, and subject to change.

Recent Developments

A wholly owned subsidiary of UCLOUDLINK Group in Hong Kong named UCLOUDLINK (HK) LIMITED transferred its wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, UCLOUDLINK (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD. to UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. in May 2021, another wholly owned subsidiary in Malaysia, UCLOUDLINK SDN. BHD to UCLOUDLINK (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD. in June 2021, and in the same month another wholly owned subsidiary in America, Ucloudlink (America), Ltd. to UCLOUDLINK UK LIMITED, which is another wholly owned subsidiary of UCLOUDLINK (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, this press release presents, adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA, as supplemental measures to review and assess the Company’s operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net (loss)/income is defined as net (loss)/income excluding share-based compensation, fair value gain/loss in other investments and share of profit/loss in equity method investment, net of tax. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net (loss)/income excluding share-based compensation, fair value gain/loss in other investments, share of profit/loss in equity method investment, net of tax, interest expense, income tax expenses and depreciation and amortization.

The Company believes that adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in (loss)/income from operations and net (loss)/income. The Company believes that adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Share-based compensation and fair value gain/loss in other investments have been and may continue to be incurred in the Company’s business and is not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net (loss)/income. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensate for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating its performance. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is set forth at the end of this release.

Conference Call

UCLOUDLINK will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss financial results and answer questions from investors and analysts. Listeners may access the call by dialing:

International:

+1-412-902-4272

US (Toll Free):

+1-888-346-8982

UK (Toll Free)

0-800-279-9489

UK (Local Toll)

0-207-544-1375

Mainland China (Toll Free):

400-120-1203

Hong Kong (Toll Free):

800-905-945

Hong Kong (Local Toll):

+852-3018-4992

Singapore (Toll Free):

800-120-6157

Australia (Toll Free):

1-800-121301

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for “uCloudlink Group Inc.”

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.ucloudlink.com.

A telephone replay will be available one hours after the end of the conference until September 1, 2021 by dialing:

US (Toll Free):

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Canada (Toll Free):

855-669-9658

Replay Passcode:

10159356

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

UCLOUDLINK is the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company’s products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the financial guidance and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as UCLOUDLINK’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. UCLOUDLINK may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about UCLOUDLINK’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: UCLOUDLINK’s strategies; UCLOUDLINK’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; UCLOUDLINK’s ability to increase its user base and usage of its mobile data connectivity services, and improve operational efficiency; competition in the global mobile data connectivity service industry; changes in UCLOUDLINK’s revenues, costs or expenditures; governmental policies and regulations relating to the global mobile data connectivity service industry, general economic and business conditions globally and in China; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to UCLOUDLINK’s business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and UCLOUDLINK undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

Bob Shen

Tel: +852-2180-6111

E-mail: ir@ucloudlink.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Yang Song

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

E-mail: UCL@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: UCL@tpg-ir.com


UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of US$, except for share and per share data)

As of December 31,

As of June 30,

2020

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

21,989

18,381

Restricted cash

8,237

-

Short-term deposit

196

197

Accounts receivable, net

6,745

11,719

Inventories

5,847

6,369

Prepayments and other current assets

7,477

7,901

Other investments

19,185

14,950

Amounts due from related party

2,264

1,237

Total current assets

71,940

60,754

Non-current assets

Prepayments

2,116

1,716

Long-term investments

1,306

1,614

Other investments

17,824

18,508

Property and equipment, net

3,029

2,320

Intangible assets, net

1,039

992

Total non-current assets

25,314

25,150

TOTAL ASSETS

97,254

85,904

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Short term borrowings

3,704

4,782

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

25,742

25,932

Accounts payable

8,701

11,338

Amounts due to related party

1,503

1,525

Contract liabilities

889

1,172

Total current liabilities

40,539

44,749

Non-current liabilities

Other non-current liabilities

321

292

Total non-current liabilities

321

292

TOTAL LIABILITIES

40,860

45,041

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Class A ordinary shares

8

8

Class B ordinary shares

6

6

Additional paid-in capital

220,292

227,897

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income

(429

)

3

Accumulated losses

(163,483

)

(187,051

)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

56,394

40,863

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

97,254

85,904


UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
(In thousands of US$, except for share and per share data)

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30,
2020

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2020

June 30,
2021

Revenues

21,026

19,240

54,547

36,934

Revenues from services

9,868

9,327

27,298

17,710

Sales of products

11,158

9,913

27,249

19,224

Cost of revenues

(15,539

)

(13,837

)

(37,218

)

(26,000

)

Cost of services

(6,400

)

(5,090

)

(14,858

)

(10,460

)

Cost of products sold

(9,139

)

(8,747

)

(22,360

)

(15,540

)

Gross profit

5,487

5,403

17,329

10,934

Research and development expenses

(13,544

)

(3,040

)

(16,560

)

(6,839

)

Sales and marketing expenses

(13,550

)

(3,775

)

(18,087

)

(7,216

)

General and administrative expenses

(19,967

)

(6,098

)

(24,464

)

(17,046

)

Other income/(expense)

54

(714

)

653

(3,378

)

Loss from operations

(41,520

)

(8,224

)

(41,129

)

(23,545

)

Interest income

15

5

26

9

Interest expenses

(106

)

(50

)

(228

)

(89

)

Loss before income tax

(41,611

)

(8,269

)

(41,331

)

(23,625

)

Income tax (expense)/benefit

(6

)

4

(37

)

4

Share of profit in equity method investment, net of tax

-

53

-

53

Net loss

(41,617

)

(8,212

)

(41,368

)

(23,568

)

Accretion of Series A Preferred Shares

(604

)

-

(1,293

)

-

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

(42,221

)

(8,212

)

(42,661

)

(23,568

)

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

Loss per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares

Basic

(0.17

)

(0.03

)

(0.18

)

(0.08

)

Diluted

(0.17

)

(0.03

)

(0.18

)

(0.08

)

Loss per ADS (10 Class A shares equal to 1 ADS)

Basic

(1.73

)

(0.29

)

(1.79

)

(0.83

)

Diluted

(1.73

)

(0.29

)

(1.79

)

(0.83

)

Shares used in earnings per Class A and Class B ordinary share computation:

Basic

243,363,011

283,299,397

237,907,456

283,008,578

Diluted

243,363,011

283,299,397

237,907,456

283,008,578

Net loss

(41,617

)

(8,212

)

(41,368

)

(23,568

)

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(413

)

(283

)

(152

)

432

Total comprehensive loss

(42,030

)

(8,495

)

(41,520

)

(23,136

)


UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of US$)

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30,
2020

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2020

June 30,
2021

Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities

(2,773

)

(6,143

)

3,921

(12,851

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(33,330

)

(195

)

(34,351

)

(480

)

Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities

27,712

(52

)

27,463

1,844

Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(8,391

)

(6,390

)

(2,967

)

(11,487

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period

45,450

24,715

40,274

30,226

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

77

56

(171

)

(358

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period

37,136

18,381

37,136

18,381


UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS
(In thousands of US$)

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30,
2020

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2020

June 30,
2021

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss

Net loss

(41,617

)

(8,212

)

(41,368

)

(23,568

)

Add: share-based compensation

36,854

1,159

36,854

6,706

fair value loss in other investments

996

1,027

996

3,551

Less: share of profit in equity method investment, net of tax

-

(53

)

-

(53

)

Adjusted net loss

(3,767

)

(6,079

)

(3,518

)

(13,364

)


For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30,
2020

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2020

June 30,
2021

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

Net loss

(41,617

)

(8,212

)

(41,368

)

(23,568

)

Add:

Interest expense

106

50

228

89

Income tax expense/(benefit)

6

(4

)

37

(4

)

Depreciation and amortization

553

568

1,162

1,144

EBITDA

(40,952

)

(7,598

)

(39,941

)

(22,339

)

Add: share-based compensation

36,854

1,159

36,854

6,706

fair value loss in other investments

996

1,027

996

3,551

Less: share of profit in equity method investment, net of tax

-

(53

)

-

(53

)

Adjusted EBITDA

(3,102

)

(5,465

)

(2,091

)

(12,135

)


Recommended Stories

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Coinbase accounts hacked as Bitcoin hovers near $50K

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest crypto moves.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now. The value versus growth stocks debate is perhaps as old as investing as […]

  • Virgin Galactic: Analysts Remain Bullish, Insiders Cash out

    Insiders are cashing out from Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE). Among them is Richard Branson. I am bearish on the stock. Branson sold about $300 million worth of the company’s shares, according to a regulatory filing, via his company Virgin Investments Ltd. (See SPCE stock charts on TipRanks) Insiders are Selling; Analysts Say Hold Insider selling is usually a bearish sign for a stock, as insiders have better knowledge than the public about the economic and financial situation of the under

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • Why Nio Stock Rose Today

    The Chinese EV company didn't waste any time rolling out a new test for users of its assisted driving feature after a fatal accident.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • This Might Be the Most Important Metric If You Own Apple Stock

    Back in April, Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall backed away from his long-term bearish stance on Apple shares, raising his rating to Hold from Sell, and conceding that his previous view that iPhone sales would disappoint during the pandemic was “clearly wrong.” But he sees that pattern reversing as spending patterns return to normal over time as the pandemic ebbs.

  • Look Who Zoomed Past Apple Since It Lost Steve Jobs

    It's been exactly 10 years since Steve Jobs resigned as Apple's CEO. And Apple stock lost its wow factor in the S&P 500.

  • Airline stocks lift off, Palo Alto soars, Chinese stocks rebound, GameStop pops 15%

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Chinese stocks rebound despite regulatory crackdown

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman discuss the surge in Chinese tech stocks.

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • Excitement around Powell’s Jackson Hole speech evaporates as attention turns to next week’s jobs report and the ever-abundance of cash

    Analysts say Fed's tapering process will still mean injection of liquidity --- which would weigh on Treasury yields over the next year, while sending investors into risky parts of the financial market.

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

    These two tech companies have a tight grip on their respective industries, and they could supercharge your long-term portfolio.

  • Why Pinduoduo Stock Popped 22% Today

    Shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) soared 22.3% on Tuesday after the online retail marketplace generated its first quarterly net profit. Pinduoduo's revenue surged 89% year over year to 23 billion yuan, or renminbi ($3.6 billion) in the second quarter. Investors cheered Pinduoduo's Q2 results.

  • SEC Chief Warns ‘Clock Is Ticking’ on Delisting Chinese Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has a warning for hundreds of Chinese companies that have raised billions of dollars in U.S. markets: Submit to more scrutiny soon or get kicked out. In a Tuesday interview, he pledged to strictly enforce a three-year deadline that requires Chinese firms to permit inspections of their financial audits. If businesses refuse, their shares could be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq as soon as 2024. “The path is