U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,007.25
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,121.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,726.75
    -27.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,862.90
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.79
    -0.16 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.60
    -5.30 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    20.94
    -0.10 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0319
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7580
    -0.0670 (-1.75%)
     

  • Vix

    21.29
    -1.07 (-4.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1876
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.4200
    +0.2430 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,496.73
    +670.14 (+4.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.63
    +18.08 (+4.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.84
    +75.99 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

UCOLLEX to Host Manga and Anime Showcase at L.A. Comic Con 2022

·3 min read

Expect to see the latest digital developments in manga and anime; from officially licensed merchandise to the introduction of VTubers and LIMITS art battle concept innovated in Japan.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UCOLLEX, a company backed by Animoca, is set to present manga and anime at L.A. Comic Con, the ultimate destination for geek and pop culture, at the Los Angeles Convention Center between December 2-4, 2022.

L.A. Comic Con, which started in 2011, is an annual three-day convention that celebrates everything from the world of comics, gaming, cosplay, anime & pop culture. The event attracts big names within the industry, celebrity panels, and exclusive collectibles from merchants.

The UCOLLEX booth, located in South Hall #1215, will showcase the most-exciting breakthroughs in manga and anime while also allowing guests to pick up event-exclusive digital collectibles and phygital bundles related to popular franchises including Ghost in the Shell, Fairy Tail and more. There will also be a spotlight on Japan talent "VTuber Concert x LIMITS Battle" hosted on the main stage!

UCOLLEX will open each day with a music show performed by the popular Japanese VTuber artistes of RIOT MUSIC; Miona Sumeragi who is a 3rd generation singer with a glamorous voice, and Suzuna Nagihara whose desire to move people with her songs led her to become a singer in the first place.

The LIMITS powered by UCOLLEX Art Battle — a Japanese competitive art concept where talented artists are challenged to create digital masterpieces within 20 minutes — will also be introduced to the Comic Con crowd for the first time. Digital artists set to perform include ktym, Reiq, and AKI.

Attendees can also pick up a selection of free event-exclusive digital collectibles that can only be accessed by visiting the UCOLLEX booth at L.A. Comic Con 2022. These can be acquired by scanning special event QR codes at the booth to unlock a Ghost in the Shell Card Pack, Fairy Tail Card Pack, and VTuber Cards. Visitors can also take a photo with Japanese style maids to take home a special memory and complete the UCOLLEX experience.

The attendance record for L.A. Comic Con 2022 is expected to exceed 150,000 fans following the lifting of strict quarantine measures which led to conventions cancellation in 2021. The previous record high in attendance was set by L.A. Comic Con 2019 when 123,000 fans came to the convention.

"UCOLLEX is a platform for giving digital creators true ownership over their influence through Web3 and art culture. We're looking forward to giving people a taste of things to come by bringing LIMITS to one of the most passionate community of fans here at L.A. Comic Con along with Japanese VTubers singing hit songs, and the chance to snag freebies from the biggest IPs in manga and anime!" said Davide Santillo, Chief Operating Officer - UCOLLEX

Spotlight Japan: VTuber Concert x LIMITS Battle
Friday, December 2 at 5.20 PM - 6.20 PM (PST)
Saturday, December 3 at 9.50 AM - 10.50 AM (PST)
Sunday, December 4 at 9.50 AM - 10.50 AM (PST)

Located at South Hall, Main Stage
Los Angeles Convention Center
1201 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015

About UCOLLEX

UCOLLEX, an Animoca Brands backed company, is a creator platform leveraging on Culture and Web3 Technology to maximize the potential of creators' passions by helping them gain ownership over their work and fans. By infusing popular Japanese intellectual properties (i.e. as Ghost in the Shell and Fairy Tail) with innovative content formats, we enable creators to power their individual creator economy.

For more information visit: https://www.ucollex.io

Email: press@ucollex.io

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ucollex-to-host-manga-and-anime-showcase-at-la-comic-con-2022-301685876.html

SOURCE UCOLLEX International Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Artist’s hand-painted dress to match her work goes viral

    Louisiana artist Mandy Poche needed something to wear to her exhibit opening the next day. Instead of making a last-minute dash to the store, she turned to her creative skills and painted a white off-the-shoulder cocktail dress to match one of her artworks. Poche lives in Ponchatoula, a town of about 8,000 people in southeastern Louisiana that is known for its annual strawberry festival, antique stores and the live alligator it keeps as a mascot.

  • ‘My soldiers laughed at me for making art on tour – then Queen Elizabeth hired me’

    “I’m just sad she never got to see it,” says Freddy Paske. The death of Queen Elizabeth affected most British people. For Paske, who was the Queen’s official Platinum Jubilee Artist in Residence, his year’s work took on a new complexion when she died.

  • T. Rex Pulled From Auction After Skeleton Raised Questions

    Auction house Christie’s has pulled a Tyrannosaurus rex specimen from an upcoming roster after a paleontologist expressed concerns that some parts of the dinosaur might belong to another T. rex specimen.

  • After fine-tuning, 'The Hours' with Fleming opens at the Met

    Kevin Puts’ “The Hours” has had more than a few hours of changes since it was first heard in a pair of concert performances in Philadelphia last March. The first composition in a novel arrangement between the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Metropolitan Opera was presented twice last March at Verizon Hall, then fine-tuned by the production team before its staged debut in New York on Tuesday night. “He made the role higher for me,” said soprano Renée Fleming, who sings Clarissa Vaughan.

  • How did ‘The Walking Dead’ series finale differ from the comic’s ending?

    The series finale of AMC’s long-running horror series The Walking Dead aired Sunday night, looking to wrap up 11 seasons of zombie adventures while also trying to tell a story that still remained at least somewhat true to Robert Kirkman’s acclaimed comic book that inspired it all. **Spoilers ahead for The Walking Dead series finale** So how do the two endings stack up, and how close did the TV version stay to the comic version? Not surprisingly, they’re incredibly different — though they do at l

  • Banksy calls for shoplifters to raid Guess store after accusing them of lifting his designs

    It’s the latest salvo in a three-year feud between the street artist and a greeting card company.

  • Michael Armand Hammer, Businessman and Armie Hammer’s Father, Dies at 67

    Michael Armand Hammer, businessman and father of Armie Hammer, died Sunday after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 67. Hammer’s death was confirmed to People and TMZ. Hammer was known for his involvement with Occidental Petroleum Corporation, the company of his late grandfather, oil tycoon Armand Hammer. He also oversaw the Hammer International Foundation, […]

  • The Marvel History of Kang the Conqueror, the MCU’s Next Big Villain

    In the MCU's Multiverse Saga, the "Big Bad" is going to be Kang the Conqueror, so let's learn all about his Marvel Comics history.

  • 18th- and 19th-century Americans of all races, classes and genders looked to the ancient Mediterranean for inspiration

    In a new land, the ancient past held special meaning. 'Temple of Aphaea, Aegina' by John Rollin Tilton. Courtesy of Bowdoin College Museum of ArtThe ancient world of the Mediterranean has long permeated American society, in everything from museum collections to home furnishings. The design of the nation’s public monuments, buildings and universities, as well as its legal system and form of government, show the enduring influence of Mediterranean antiquity on American culture. Until the late 19th

  • Peter Wright on his decades in dance: ‘The scenery fell over and I just had a jockstrap on’

    Peter Wright, now on the eve of his 96th birthday, is telling me about a time when he and Kenneth MacMillan were in Henley-on-Thames. Both were promising young dancers, working with the South African-born choreographer John Cranko and roped into helping out with a small stage effect mid-performance during Cranko’s Beauty and the Beast.

  • Imago BioSciences Stock Surges. It’s Being Bought by Merck.

    Merck announced Monday it would buy biopharmaceutical company Imago BioSciences in a deal valued at $1.35 billion. Pharmaceuticals giant Merck (ticker: MRK) will pay $36 in cash per share for Imago (IMGO), which is roughly double Imago’s closing price of $17.40 a share on Friday. “This acquisition of Imago augments our pipeline and strengthens our presence in the growing field of hematology,” said Merck Chief Executive Robert Davis in a news release.

  • Bankman-Fried Apologizes to FTX Employees, Details Amount of Leverage in Internal Letter

    Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried did not address concerns about customer funds being misappropriated or other recent revelations about the company.

  • Oil and gas stocks take a broad beating as crude oil futures sink toward 10-month lows

    The energy sector was taking a broad beating, as worries that new COVID-related lockdowns in China would hurt demand sent crude oil futures sliding toward 10-month lows. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 4.3% in midday trading toward a four-week low with all 23 components losing at least 2%, and as the S&P 500's eight biggest losers are all from the energy sector. Of the biggest decliners, shares of Diamond Back Energy Inc. tumbled 8.2%, Halliburton Co. slid 7.9% and Marathon Oil Corp. s

  • Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

    Darden Restaurants (DRI) closed at $146.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.3% move from the prior day.

  • Blythe Masters’ Motive to Buy Berlin VC Embedded/Capital

    (Bloomberg) -- Motive Partners has agreed to acquire Berlin-based venture capital firm embedded/capital GmbH to chase opportunities in Europe’s growing startup scene.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX Latest: Key Takeaways From Tuesday’s Bankruptcy HearingBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in

  • Bitcoin Bounces, Crypto Broker Attempts To Bypass Bankruptcy

    Bitcoin fell Monday on fears Grayscale Bitcoin Trust could be hit by Digital Currency Group's liquidity crunch as Genesis warns of bankruptcy

  • What public company CFOs can learn from private equity leaders right now, according to McKinsey

    Private equity CFOs are laser-focused on value creation.

  • SocGen Seeks to Boost Equities Role With AllianceBernstein Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA agreed to merge large parts of its equities business with AllianceBernstein, intensifying the French bank’s bid to eclipse BNP Paribas SA in share trading. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsCrypto Brokerage

  • 10 tried and true ways to get the biggest bang for your buck from Medicare

    Be informed this open enrollment season.

  • Bitcoin Plummets Toward $16,000 as FTX Bankruptcy Unfolds

    The collapsed crypto exchange owes its 50 largest creditors about $3.1 billion, according to a bankruptcy court filing.