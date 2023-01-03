Ucommune Launches "Up to U" Digital Apartment Management Platform

Utilizing digital technology to open a new door for apartment industry

BEIJING, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) ("Ucommune" or the "Company"), a leading agile office space manager and provider in China, announces that its latest apartment management platform named "Up to U" has been officially released today. "Up to U" utilizes digital operation, combining big data, IOT, cloud computing and other technologies, to greatly improve business efficiency and tenant experience.

"Up to U" is developed by Beijing Xiyu Information Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company, aiming to integrate managed apartments and upgrade traditional rental service to digital management. Ucommune, as a leading agile office space operator in China, has expanded its initial focus on commercial office buildings to include intelligent industrial parks, and currently has nearly 300 self-operated and managed agile office spaces, covering more than 70 cities and serving approximately 1.2 million members. With the official launch of "Up to U," Ucommune will be able to fully integrate the whole industrial chain of building economy and seamlessly break through into upstream and downstream markets.

About Ucommune International Ltd

Ucommune is China's leading agile office space manager and provider. Founded in 2015, Ucommune has created a large-scale intelligent agile office ecosystem covering economically vibrant regions throughout China to empower its members with flexible and cost-efficient office space solutions. Ucommune's various offline agile office space services include self-operated models, such as U Space, U Studio, and U Design, as well as asset-light models, such as U Brand and U Partner. By utilizing its expertise in the real estate and retail industries, Ucommune operates its agile office spaces with high efficiency and engages in the urban transformation of older and under-utilized buildings to redefine commercial real estate in China.

