UConn and AT&T Collaborate to Bring Private 5G Network to Stamford Lab

·6 min read
UConn Stamford one of the first elite campuses in the Northeast region to advance academic programs with 5G+ and multi-access edge compute technology

DALLAS, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the news? The University of Connecticut (UConn) and AT&T* are working together to advance entrepreneurship, innovation, and data science using AT&T 5G+ millimeter wave and Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC) technology on the Stamford campus. The AT&T 5G+ network will allow the university to advance academic programs that will explore new use cases and expand entrepreneurial activity.

With the support of CTNext and StamfordNext, AT&T's collaboration with UConn Stamford will bring 5G capabilities to bolster the UConn Stamford Data Science Initiative which includes the Stamford Start-up Studio, the UConn Technology Incubation Program (TIP Digital) in Stamford, and the work of a soon to be hired team of data science research faculty. AT&T and UConn expect the Stamford campus's new resources to connect industry expertise with student and faculty innovation to create pathways to career opportunities and open avenues to new cutting-edge research.

Why is this important? AT&T 5G infrastructure will provide wireless high-speed connectivity at UConn Stamford. MEC computing is essentially a cellular network architecture that when used with 5G+ allows near real-time, ultra high-bandwidth, and ultra-low latency access to latency dependent mobile applications. 5G and MEC will help connect students, faculty, and university partners via a private network. In other words, the technology will enable UConn Stamford to deliver advanced experiences and outcomes to students, faculty, and research communities without data having to travel to remote data centers.

The addition of AT&T's 5G+ mmWave service will enhance UConn Stamford's ability to serve the state, region, and university by strengthening and expanding Connecticut's innovation ecosystem. Academic programs and student life should also benefit, while the socio-economic impact of this development stands to tangibly benefit University partners and stakeholders.

AT&T and UConn expect the new 5G lab to support a broad array of technology tools and innovations that can help the university expand its work in entrepreneurship and data science. UConn use cases powered by AT&T 5G+ will include:

  • Entrepreneurship & Innovation Co-op – The program will help budding entrepreneurs learn how to build early stage products and technology for the real estate and construction industries. The 5G infrastructure will help student entrepreneurs unleash innovation and transform business operations. The program also supports women and minority-owned business innovators by connecting and building a network of relationships within the university and across the state.

  • Data Science Tech Incubator -- 5G will help TIP Digital startups to monitor and analyze data fast and more efficiently. Use cases include real-time analysis of patient data so that care can be administered sooner as well as improved monitoring of severe weather so that utility companies can respond faster to power outages. Having access to 5G technology helps enable TIP Digital companies to innovate faster and attract top talent to the area.

  • Data Science Faculty Fellows – The program will use 5G for analytics and data visualization research across engineering, liberal arts, fine arts, and business. These data science faculty fellows will work to produce cutting-edge research in collaboration with industry partners, with the potential for commercialization.

The initiative complements UConn's commitment to Stamford and the business community. When the lab opens, UConn anticipates working with regional companies to expand student experiences and opportunities.

When will the technology be implemented?
Build-out for the 5G Lab is expected finish by late Summer 2021. When complete, the Lab will accelerate academic research and programs already underway.

What are people saying?

"5G is a real game-changer. Access to ultra-fast wireless speeds is critical to our economic future for business and residents of our state," said Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont. "The work with AT&T is another step in setting the groundwork for future capabilities that will help unlock new economic development opportunities for Connecticut and UConn Stamford."

"Our collaboration with AT&T helps make the University and the state stronger and enhances our focus on entrepreneurship, innovation and business partnership. We are honored to work with AT&T to explore the future of 5G and MEC-powered innovations," said Thomas Katsouleas, President, University of Connecticut.

"5G opens the door to new business models, products, services, and solutions. The widespread adoption of 5G technology can transform the business world across all sectors and bring exponential benefits," said Anne Chow, CEO, AT&T Business. "Leading universities like UConn Stamford are utilizing 5G to empower students and faculty to innovate and make learning come alive in the most extraordinary ways. There's no better place for 5G to be explored than on college campuses with our next generation of leaders."

"With UConn-Stamford and AT&T 5G together, the possibilities are as exciting as they are limitless. In UConn's hands, ultra-fast, reliable connectivity will open doors of opportunity for students, businesses, and the community, enabling innovation in countless areas," said John Emra, President, AT&T New England Region. "We are grateful to the entire team at UConn Stamford for their collaboration. And we applaud Governor Lamont for taking his vision for a modern, connected, and cutting-edge Connecticut and making it a reality."

Where can I find more information? To learn more about how UConn Stamford is innovating with 5G+, join Anne Chow on LinkedIn Live later today for Champions for Change: Building the Future with 5G featuring Terrence Cheng, Technology Director, UConn-Stamford. And on April 22, Anne Chow and Governor Ned Lamont will explore how 5G will impact the future of education at the Collision Conference.

Go here for more information about AT&T's 5G work with universities and here for more information about the –UConn Stamford. You can also find more information about UConn's Stamford Data Science Initiative, the Peter J. Werth Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, and UConn's Tech Commercialization efforts.

*About AT&T Communications
We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

About UConn Stamford
As UConn's largest undergraduate regional campus, in the most high profile and economically productive county in the state, UConn Stamford provides a top-ranked research university education, delivered in the intimate climate of an urban liberal arts college. Graduate and undergraduate students study business, computer science, digital media and design, and other disciplines, while taking advantage of the City of Stamford's remarkable landscape of supportive community and business partners. Additionally, with New York City and all it has to offer less than one hour away, UConn Stamford's location and synergized relationships opportunities benefit our students and the region. The campus serves as a catalyst for entrepreneurship and innovation, leading to social mobility for our students, and economic impact for the region.

