UCOR again named East Tennessee 'Top Workplace' in annual survey

For the second straight year, United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) is among the Knoxville News Sentinel’s Top Workplaces. The recognition is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey, a news release said.

In the confidential survey, Energage LLC, an employee engagement technology firm, measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, the release said.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” Energage CEO Eric Rubino said in the news release. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard.”

UCOR also captured the Top Workplaces Training Award for the second time, recognizing the company’s heavy emphasis on safety training, the release said.

“Our team does some incredibly difficult and hazardous work,” said UCOR Administrative Services Manager Charlie Malarkey. “This kind of feedback from our workforces reinforces the value they place on the work we do as well as the culture of excellence we have established to support our cleanup mission for the Department of Energy.”

More than half of UCOR’s 2,200+ workforce responded to the survey and shared valuable feedback on the strengths of the company. Highlights from workforce feedback included appreciation for UCOR’s efforts to encourage work/life balance and the company’s strong team of managers who encourage professional growth and care about the workforce.

UCOR is the DOE Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management’s lead environmental cleanup contractor. The company’s workforce is dedicated to safely reducing environmental risk on the Oak Ridge Reservation while helping DOE’s Office of Science and the National Nuclear Security Administration continue their important missions. Learn more about the company at UCOR.com.

UCOR team accepts award as a 2023 Top Workplace.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: UCOR again named East Tennessee 'Top Workplace'