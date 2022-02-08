uCPE Market to Grow by USD 1.31 Billion | Evolving Opportunities with AudioCodes Ltd. and Cisco Systems Inc. | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The uCPE market forecast report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The market is anticipated to witness healthy growth at a CAGR of 15.39%. The growth momentum of the market will increase by USD 1.31 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Attractive Opportunities with uCPE Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "UCPE Market Analysis Report by Deployment (On-premises and Cloud-based) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America) Forecasts,2022-2026". View Our Report Snapshot

The growth of the uCPE market can be attributed to factors such as the cost benefits of uCPE. However, uCPE security concerns and vulnerabilities can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.

Major uCPE Companies:

ADVA Optical Networking SE

Advantech Co. Ltd.

AudioCodes Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

GTT Communications Inc.

Hawkeye Technologies

Intel Corp.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Tata Communications Ltd.

UCPE Market Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

On-premises - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cloud-based - size and forecast 2021-2026

The on-premises segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. On-premises uCPE is primarily used because they offer better system security than cloud solutions. The deployment of uCPE requires robust IT infrastructure. The on-premises uCPE is priced according to the one-time perpetual license fee, including a recurring fee for support, training, and updates. In addition, in this model, software and hardware are handled on the premises of organizations. This provides them control over systems and data. Moreover, some heavily regulated industries do not prefer to store their sensitive information in a public cloud environment. It is more expensive than the cloud-based uCPE because it requires in-house hardware. Such factors are expected to raise the adoption of the on-premises uCPE, which will support the growth of the market segment during the forecast period.

UCPE Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the uCPE market in North America. However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and Europe. The increasing adoption of cloud computing, 5G, SD-WAN, and infrastructure-as-a-service will drive the market growth in North America during the forecast period. In addition, uCPE benefits telecom service providers by minimizing operational costs and simplifying operations through remote management capabilities. Moreover, it allows customers to modify existing services or order new ones on demand. In addition, the demand for uCPE is expected to increase by enterprises, as it reduces overall capital expenditure by reducing the need to buy purpose-built, vendor-specific hardware.

uCPE Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.39% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.52 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ADVA Optical Networking SE, Advantech Co. Ltd., AudioCodes Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., GTT Communications Inc., Hawkeye Technologies, Intel Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., and Tata Communications Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

