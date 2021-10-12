U.S. markets close in 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,344.41
    -16.78 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,333.24
    -162.82 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,449.67
    -36.53 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,235.23
    +14.59 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.48
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.10
    +6.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1537
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    -0.0340 (-2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3589
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5750
    +0.2530 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,598.73
    -2,040.59 (-3.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.02
    -15.75 (-1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

UCT Coatings Receives Nadcap Certification for Nickel Boron Chemical Processing

UCT Coatings, Inc
·1 min read

PALM CITY, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCT Coatings, Inc., a leading nickel boron coating and plating company based in Florida, is pleased to announce it was recently awarded a Nadcap (National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program) accreditation for chemical processing services. This accomplishment indicates an extensive review, documentation and audit by Nadcap and certifies the company has met or exceeded industry standards set forth by key stakeholders in the aerospace and defense industries.

"We're pleased to have achieved this important milestone for our company," said Don Weeks, president of UCT Coatings. "This certification will ensure that UCT’s patented EXO Nickel Boron coating process will continue to adhere to the highest industry standards, further benefiting our customers and shareholders."

A Nadcap certification ensures improved product quality, customer satisfaction and the implementation of best industry practices. It also results in fewer audits for end-users and organizations along the aerospace and defense supply chains.

UCT Coatings also holds other important certifications and accreditations, including AS 9100D and ISO 9001:2015. The company's nickel boron coating is used across a wide range of applications within the aerospace, automotive, military and oil & gas industries.

For additional information, visit https://www.UCTCoatings.com.

Media Contact
Tim Collins
Executive Vice President
772-872-7120
tcollins@uctcoatings.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla sees increase in Chinese vehicle deliveries

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Tesla's latest EV delivieries numbers in China.&nbsp;

  • 'Desperate for tires.' Components shortage roils U.S. harvest

    Dale Hadden cannot find any spare tires for his combine harvester. New Ag Supply in Kansas is pleading with customers to order parts now for spring planting. "You try to baby your equipment, but we're all at the mercy of luck right now," said Holub, a fourth-generation corn and soybean farmer in Buckingham, Iowa.

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits o

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • $80 Oil: The Best Stock to Buy Now

    At over $5.15 per million Btu, Henry Hub natural gas prices are also at their highest levels in roughly seven years. Chevron (NYSE: CVX), one of the world's largest integrated oil majors, is a great way to get a sizable 5% dividend yield while exposing your portfolio to the booming oil and gas market. In December 2020, the U.S. Energy Information Administration's monthly short-term energy outlook forecast 2021 average WTI oil prices at just $45.78 per barrel.

  • Social Security’s Rules on Spousal Benefits Can Be Tricky. Here Are Some Answers.

    Spouses can't claim benefits before the higher-earning spouse has claimed, financial expert says

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • India allows domestic flights to fly at full capacity

    Domestic flights in India will fly at full capacity from Oct. 18, India's civil aviation ministry said on Tuesday, as it lifted one of the major restrictions on the industry since the onset of the pandemic 18 months ago. The government's move ahead of the Indian festive season comes as a boon to the struggling domestic carriers, including IndiGo and SpiceJet Ltd, which were starting to see some improvements in passenger traffic due to a drop in COVID-19 infections in most states. In August, regulatory data showed that passenger growth jumped 136.6% as the government started to ease COVID-related travel restrictions.

  • Why Ocugen's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

    Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) is trading higher Tuesday after the Indian government approved Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for children between the age of two and 18. Ocugen is a partner of Bharat Biotech. Bharat Biotech completed Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials of Covaxin on children below 18 years of age in September. The company submitted the trial data to India regulators at the beginning of the month. Covaxin is set to be administered in two doses with 20 days between the first and sec

  • Huawei, Ericsson or Nokia? Apple or Samsung? U.S. or China? Who’s Winning the 5G Races

    The competition among equipment makers, countries and cellphone companies is heated. Here are the leaders in each of those races.

  • The 'sky is the limit' for heating oil prices if we get slammed this winter: strategist

    Start stockpiling those blankets for the winter because heating oil and natural gas prices may wallop your budget.

  • Executive Deferred Compensation Plans

    Are you maxing out the 401(k) plan you have at work every year? Do you still have money left for saving and investment after contributing the maximum to your 401(k) and maybe an IRA or two? If so, then you … Continue reading → The post Executive Deferred Compensation Plans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cheniere Energy Is Getting Pumped

    Cheniere Energy has been climbing steadily higher the past year, but the rally is not over yet. Let's look at our usual list of charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of LNG, below, we can see that prices have broken out on the upside of a four-month consolidation pattern.

  • Science 37 makes Nasdaq debut

    Clinical research company Science 37 CEO David Coman joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the company's SPAC debut.&nbsp;

  • After Covid-19 delay, Tanger Outlets preps construction start for massive Century Farms shopping center

    After delaying work on an Antioch shopping center due to cash flow concerns in 2020, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is now eyeing a March construction start for the massive Century Farms project.

  • Shale Oil Is Booming Again in the Permian

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices above $80 a barrel are once again spurring a revival of shale drilling in America’s biggest oil field, where production is expected to return to pre-pandemic highs within weeks.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion

  • Power Metals To Re-Commence Exploration at Case Lake

    Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTC: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that Power Metals has decided to resume exploration on the Case Lake Li-Cs-Ta Property. The Company's Strategic Review Committee has determined it is in the best interest to all shareholders to continue the next stage of exploration on our own. The Company has received multiple partnership and "off-take" agreement proposals from several groups, however we firmly believe it is to

  • Toyota aims to make up some lost production as supplies rebound -sources

    Toyota Motor Corp in December wants to restart production curtailed by component shortages with a rebound in shipments from pandemic-hit suppliers that may help it claw back around a third of output lost to supply disruptions, three sources familiar with the carmaker's plans said. Toyota last month cut its production target for the financial year to end-March by 300,000 vehicles to 9 million units because rising COVID-19 infections slowed work at parts factories in Malaysia and Vietnam, compounding a global chip shortage that has forced it and other big automakers to curtail output. The Japanese carmaker has asked suppliers to make up for lost production so it can build an additional 97,000 vehicles between December and the end of March, with some considering additional weekend shifts to do so, said the sources, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorised to talk to the media.

  • Exclusive-S&P's $44 billion IHS deal set to win EU antitrust approval, sources say

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Business information provider S&P Global Inc is set to secure EU antitrust approval for its $44 billion takeover of IHS Markit Ltd, three people familiar with the matter said, taking it a step closer to becoming a data powerhouse. The deal, announced last November, reflects the consolidation in the financial information services sector as companies race to create one-stop shops to lure the biggest clients and invest in artificial intelligence and machine learning. S&P shares reversed earlier losses and were up 1% in early mid-trade after publication of Reuters' report on the approval, while IHS shares added gains to trade 1.3% higher.

  • Oil Prices Have Topped $80. But Don’t Expect a Spending Bonanza from Shale Drillers

    American frackers are expected to cumulatively lift U.S. oil-field spending 15% to 20% next year, analysts said. Their investments are still well below pre-pandemic levels.