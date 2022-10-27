UCW bestows Matt Vickers with honorary doctorate recognizing his contributions to Canada's Indigenous peoples

VANCOUVER, B.C., Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - University Canada West is delighted to announce that it will present an Honorary Doctorate to Matt Vickers at its Fall 2022 Convocation ceremony later this month.

Mr. Vickers (Gunaatsk) is an accomplished businessperson who has been at the forefront of establishing links in a cross-cultural business environment in Canada for more than 40 years.

As Director and Chief Executive Officer of NorthernNations Cooperative, Senior Associate with IMC and Managing Director of Indigenous Engagement with Hillcore Group, Mr. Vickers is responsible for developing strategy and advancing new business opportunities with First Nation communities.

Throughout his career, Mr. Vickers, who is of Tsimshian, Heiltsuk, Haida and English heritage, has worked in a broad base of industries, including First Nations, arts and culture, financial institutions, healthcare, government and information technology.

Before taking on the role of President and Chief Executive Officer for Eagle Dancer Enterprises Limited in 1992, Mr. Vickers owned and managed Vickers & Associates, a management consultancy. There he became known as one of the top Aboriginal administrative managers in Canada with a successful track record of matching the needs of Aboriginal and Non-Aboriginal potential business partners in organizing and developing business ventures.

Mr. Vickers is a founding member of the Administration of Aboriginal Government Program – a certificate program at the University of Victoria. At UVic, he also was a member of the President's Advisory Council on Aboriginal Issues. Mr. Vickers served on the President's Advisory Council on Aboriginal Issues at Simon Fraser University and as a founding board member for the Chinook Program at the University of British Columbia.

Mr. Vickers was a Senior Manager with Royal Bank Financial Group, where he assisted in developing their Aboriginal Banking program. In 1999, Mr. Vickers and Royal Bank Financial Group received an End Racism Award from the Government of British Columbia for the Cross-Cultural Awareness Training sessions that Mr. Vickers developed and delivered nationally and internationally. Mr. Vickers has also received the Distinguished Service Award – Human Rights from the Vancouver Multiculturalism Society and the Outstanding Tsimshian Achievement Award from the Vancouver local Tsimshian Tribal Council.

In September 2022, Fulbright Canada announced Mr. Vickers as one of the co-chairs of the Honouring Nations Canada Circle of Advisors. Honouring Nations Canada was established to recognize, celebrate and share stories of Indigenous achievement and promote and encourage opportunities for Indigenous persons.

Over the years, Mr. Vickers has held and continues to hold, various appointments, including Commissioner for the BC Forest Resources Commission, member of the Provincial Task Force on the Environment and Economy in BC, member of the Provincial Devolution Committee (Assembly of First Nations), Director of the Vancouver Airport Authority (YVR) Art Foundation, Director for the Native Fishing Association, External Thought Leader for the Auditor General of BC and member of the Vancouver Chief of Police's Advisory Committee.

"We are thrilled to bestow an honorary doctorate on Matt Vickers, recognizing his important contributions to Canada and Canada's Indigenous people over the past four decades," said UCW President and Vice-Chancellor Sheldon Levy. "His commitment to creating an enduring legacy that will educate and impact the world is not only an inspiration to all of us at UCW, but to many others in Canada and around the world."

Mr. Vickers will receive the Doctor of Laws degree during UCW's Fall 2022 Convocation ceremony at The Centre on Friday, October 28.

