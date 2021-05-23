U.S. markets closed

UD Trucks Assembled in the Kingdom Today For the Kingdom of Tomorrow

Arabian Vehicles & Trucks Industry (AVI)
·4 min read

UD Trucks

UD Trucks are now being assembled in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at Zahid Group's Arabian Vehicles & Trucks Industry (AVI) facility in the King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC).
UD Trucks are now being assembled in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at Zahid Group’s Arabian Vehicles & Trucks Industry (AVI) facility in the King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC).
UD Trucks are now being assembled in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at Zahid Group’s Arabian Vehicles & Trucks Industry (AVI) facility in the King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC).

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, May 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UD Trucks, the leading Japanese truck manufacturer, with a range of medium and heavy duty vehicles that provide comprehensive solutions that meet the needs of Kingdom's demanding transportation sector are now being assembled, with excellence, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at Zahid Group’s Arabian Vehicles & Trucks Industry (AVI) facility in the King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC).

AVI is now the only facility in the world that assembles Volvo Trucks, Renault Trucks and UD Trucks on the same production line; an achievement that showcases Zahid Tractor, AVI and Zahid Group’s relentless commitment to creating career opportunities and enhancing the careers of Saudi Arabian nationals.

Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Nasser J. Bayram, Group President – Transport at Zahid Group stated, "From the outset of our journey with UD Trucks, our main objective has been to ensure that UD Trucks joins the league of 'Made in Saudi'”. Mr. Bayram added, “It has been a year since the brand’s relaunch Saudi Arabia and we are very happy to see that we are delivering on our plan and our strategy; today we can finally say that UD has joined the league as the first trucks roll off the AVI assembly plant in KAEC.

Zahid Tractor Commercial Vehicles Division, is driving the Kingdom's manufacturing and transportation industries towards achieving Vision2030 and is committed to continuously investing in human resources and state-of-the-art technology along the way.

Mr. Mohamed W. Zahid, Director of Zahid Tractor's Commercial Vehicles Division added, “For the last forty-one years, we have proudly represented AB Volvo's truck brands in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and added UD Trucks to the existing portfolio of Volvo and Renault Trucks in January 2020. We have seen a significant interest and demand for UD Trucks. Through our kingdom wide network of branches, state-of-the-art facilities and our well trained and experienced team, UD truck owners across the kingdom are receiving the needed service, support and guidance.” Mr. Zahid added, “Given the Japanese technology that differentiates UD Trucks, and considering our customer relationships that are based on professionalism, excellence and integrity, we are confident that the assembly of UD Trucks in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will spearhead the continued growth in demand for UD Trucks.”

On behalf of UD Trucks, Mr. Mourad Hedna President of UD Trucks MEENA commented, “Saudi Arabia is and will continue to be one of the biggest and most important market for UD Trucks in the Middle East, East and North Africa region. With Zahid Tractor's professionalism and long experience in the trucking industry and with UD Trucks reputation and strong Japanese heritage based on quality and reliability, we are convinced that we will contribute to our customer's success. During the launch ceremonies held in February 2020 I promised that UD Trucks would soon be assembled in the Kingdom and here we are today, 12 months later, celebrating the assembly of the first UD Truck in Saudi Arabia!”

EDITOR NOTES:

UD Trucks is a leading Japanese commercial vehicle solutions provider, active in more than 60 countries on all continents. Since its inception in 1935, the company has been an innovation leader with a clear vision to provide the trucks and services the world needs today. The company is committed to go the extra mile for smart logistics with the most dependable solutions for demanding customers. To best support across applications and geographies, UD Trucks offers a full range of heavy-duty trucks - Quon and Quester, medium duty trucks - Condor and Croner, and light duty trucks - Kazet and Kuzer, as well as associated operational and financial services.

UD Trucks is a proud member of the Volvo Group, which in 2018 saw a year-on-year increase in sales of nine percent and employs a workforce of 100,000 employees globally.

For more information from the UD Trucks, please visit: http://www.udtrucks.com/en-int/home

Zahid Tractor is a Zahid Group company. Zahid Group has successfully evolved over the course of the last century from its origins as a modest trading concern to become a multi-national organization encompassing a diverse portfolio of companies operating across 11 sectors.

The Group’s success is built on long-standing partnerships, associations with globally renowned brands and its adherence to the highest levels of professionalism and operating standards.

For more information from Zahid Group, please visit: www.zahid.com

Contact info:
Ali Al Tarawneh
a.tarawneh@anotherinkingdom.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e507e254-b46e-408b-b373-ecf678f3c26e


  • Crypto Hedge Funds Buy the Dip in Bitcoin’s Week of Reckoning

    (Bloomberg) -- Felix Dian is in fighting spirits after this week’s crypto meltdown.Like many pros, the former Morgan Stanley trader says Bitcoin’s volatility actually shows why hedge funds are in the digital-currency game: To ride boom and bust cycles with diversified bets so clients don’t get killed at times like this.Something is working. His $80 million crypto-focused fund at MVPQ Capital is up 14% in May and has more than tripled in value this year. In contrast, Bitcoin has plunged almost 30% this month, cutting the advance for 2021 to 42%.“We had kept dry powder,” he said in an interview from London. He took advantage of Wednesday’s price collapse and bought Bitcoin when it was trading around $35,000.Crypto-Crash Autopsy Shows Billions Erased in Flash LiquidationsNot everyone’s been so lucky. Scores have seen their fortunes dashed this week in a cascade of selling across crypto markets. Investors spent some $410 billion buying up Bitcoin during this bull market, according to data from Chainalysis. When prices sank to $36,000 this week, $300 billion of those positions were at a loss.It’s left money managers wrestling with whether the digital currency, which is coming under new regulatory scrutiny in the U.S. and China, still has the makings of a serious asset class or will remain nothing more than a speculative bubble.Bitcoin hovered around $40,000 on Friday, trading up 1% as of 7:15 a.m. in New York. The token has lost 35% since hitting an all-time high of $63,000 in April.Charles Erith, who worked for 24 years in Asian emerging markets before jumping to crypto, said the speculative froth was flushed out this week. He bought Bitcoin as prices were plunging.“At $35,000, we felt it’s a reasonable level at which to be adding,” said Erith, who runs ByteTree Asset Management in London. “It’s obviously not regulated and it’s a very young asset, but I don’t think this is going to be a revisit of 2018.”Data from research firm Chainalysis shows professional investors used the crash as an opportunity to start buying at cheap levels, helping put a floor under the market. Big investors bought 34,000 Bitcoin on Tuesday and Wednesday after reducing holdings by as much as 51,000 bitcoin in the last two weeks, according to data from Chainalysis.“People that were borrowing money to invest, they were wiped from the system,” said Kyle Davies, co-founder at Three Arrows Capital in Singapore. His firm bought more Bitcoin and Ether as prices of the tokens tumbled this week.“Every time we see massive liquidation is a chance to buy,” he added. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Bitcoin and Ethereum retrace the entire drop in a week.”Over in Paris, Loan Venkatapen, founder of Blocklabs Capital Management, blames the recent rout on over-leveraged retail investors but says blockchain and the related technologies “are here to stay.”Unlike Davies, Venkatapen avoided Bitcoin, but bought Ether, Solana and other assets connected with the decentralized finance movement as they sold off.“Bitcoin is not dying, but we expect productive blockchain assets such as Ethereum or Solana to challenge Bitcoin dominance in the coming months,” he said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Could Be Setting Up for Start of Counter-Trend Rally

    A close over 89.795 will form a closing price reversal bottom. If confirmed, this could trigger the start of a 2 to 3 day counter-trend rally.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Bullish Traders Waiting for Next Drop in Treasury Yields

    The price action suggests gold investors are not too concerned about monetary tightening over the short-run.

  • Daimler Disagrees With Tesla and VW’s Batteries-or-Bust View

    (Bloomberg) -- Daimler AG’s truck chief expects hydrogen-powered big rigs to play an important role in slashing emissions from the transportation sector despite the technological hurdles and skepticism raised by two prominent rivals.Focusing solely on battery-electric vehicles would be risky because of the scarcity of certain raw materials and challenges grids will have supporting wide-ranging charging networks for trucks and buses, Martin Daum, Daimler Truck’s chief executive officer, said in a phone interview.“We cannot afford to bank on just one technology to reach the climate goals,” Daum said. “The focus until 2025 will be 100% on battery-electric vehicles. Between 2025 and 2035, we’re going to need both battery-electric and fuel cell vehicles because the massively growing infrastructure requirements require a two-legged approach.”Fuel cells, which generate electricity from hydrogen and therefore eliminate the need to recharge batteries, have been touted for years as a potential alternative to combustion engines. But high costs and sparse fueling infrastructure have stood in the way of broader adoption and left the technology far behind battery-electric powertrains in the passenger-car market.Electrifying commercial vehicles is more complex -- they’re larger, heavier and used for everything from deliveries to supermarkets in urban areas to long-haul transport in remote areas. Daimler recently formed a joint venture with rival Volvo AB to jointly develop fuel cell stacks.Daimler’s DetractorsWhile prominent industry leaders including Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk and Volkswagen AG’s Herbert Diess have repeatedly criticized fuel cells and argued battery power is the only way forward, Daimler and Volvo aren’t alone in seeing long-term potential.“Decarbonization of the energy mix represents the most profound shift in energy since the start of the industrial revolution,” Sanford Bernstein analysts led by Neil Beveridge said in a note to clients. “It is simply impossible to reach net zero by 2050 without hydrogen playing a major role.”Daimler’s truck division is the world’s largest maker of commercial vehicles and on track to be spun off from the Mercedes-Benz luxury-car operations this year. The split reflects the diverging technology trends between passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Both will need enormous investment in new technology to comply with stricter emissions standards.Daum, 61, mapped out more aggressive profitability targets on Thursday and objectives to generate the funds needed to navigate the industry’s transformation.“We want to be a resilient company that can avoid losses even in difficult years,” he said. The unit plans to list at the Frankfurt stock exchange later this year and could enter the country’s blue-chip DAX Index.Global PresenceDaimler boasts a truly global footprint that’s unique among commercial-vehicle manufacturers. While Volvo just trimmed its presence in Asia by selling its UD Trucks business in Japan, VW’s Traton SE unit is finishing its takeover of U.S. truckmaker Navistar International Corp. next quarter.Apart from Mercedes trucks, Daimler’s trucks and buses division comprises Fuso in Japan, BharatBenz in India, Setra in Germany; and Freightliner, Thomas Built and Western Star in North America.The company has relied heavily on profits from Freightliner in recent years, as North America tends to generate much of the industry’s earnings. Executives said Thursday that boosting profitability at European operations will be a top priority and pledged to reduce personnel and material costs to become more competitive in the region.Asked whether Daimler may consider an acquisition of CNH Industrial NV’s Italian business Iveco, Daum said his focus is on the company’s own operations. “I don’t see the need for us to add an asset to our European business,” he said. “There are no plans for any structural changes.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Summers Says Crypto Has Chance of Becoming ‘Digital Gold’

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said cryptocurrencies could stay a feature of global markets as something akin to “digital gold,” even if their importance in economies will remain limited.Speaking at the end of a week in which Bitcoin whipsawed, Summers told Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” with David Westin that cryptocurrencies offered an alternative to gold for those seeking an asset “separate and apart from the day-to-day workings of governments.”“Gold has been a primary asset of that kind for a long time,” said Summers, a paid contributor to Bloomberg. “Crypto has a chance of becoming an agreed form that people who are looking for safety hold wealth in. My guess is that crypto is here to stay, and probably here to stay as a kind of digital gold.”If cryptocurrencies became even a third of the total value of gold, Summers said that would be a “substantial appreciation from current levels” and that means there’s a “good prospect that crypto will be part of the system for quite a while to come.”Comparing Bitcoin to the yellow metal is common in the crypto community, with various estimates as to whether and how quickly their total market values might equalize.Yassine Elmandjra, crypto analyst at Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management LLC, said earlier this month that if gold is assumed to have a market cap of around $10 trillion, “it’s not out of the question that Bitcoin will reach gold parity in the next five years.” With Bitcoin’s market cap around $700 billion, that could mean price appreciation of around 14-fold or more.But Summers said cryptocurrencies do not matter to the overall economy and were unlikely to ever serve as a majority of payments.Summers is on the board of directors of Square Inc. The company said this month that sales in the first quarter more than tripled, driven by skyrocketing Bitcoin purchases through the company’s Cash App.Summers’ comments were echoed by Nobel laureate Paul Krugman, who doubted crypto’s value as a medium of exchange or stable purchasing power, but said some forms of it may continue to exist as an alternative to gold.“Are cryptocurrencies headed for a crash sometime soon? Not necessarily,” Krugman wrote in the New York Times. “One fact that gives even crypto skeptics like me pause is the durability of gold as a highly valued asset.”Summers also said that President Joe Biden’s administration is heading in the “right direction” by asking companies to pay more tax. He argued policy makers in the past had not been guilty of pursuing “too much antitrust” regulation although he warned it would be “badly wrong” to go after companies just because of increasing market share and profits.Returning to his worry that the U.S. economy risks overheating, Summers said the Federal Reserve should be more aware of the inflationary threat.“I don’t think the Fed is projecting in a way that reflects the potential seriousness of the problem,” he said. “I am concerned that with everything that’s going on, the economy may be a bit charging toward a wall.”(Adds Summers is on Square’s board in 8th paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. stocks end mixed as Dow recovers on strong economic data

    Wall Street closed mixed at the end of a volatile week of trading, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average being the only bright spot, as inflation concerns loom over growth names. The Dow was lifted by industrial heavyweights, including Boeing and Caterpillar Inc.. Boeing jumped 3.1% as industry sources said the planemaker has drawn up preliminary plans to increase in 737 MAX output to as many as 42 jets a month in fall 2022.. Banks, including Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan , also supported the Dow.

  • Goldman’s Crypto Chief Worries About Fraud, but Not Cryptocurrency’s Future

    The investment banking giant’s Global Head of Digital Assets Mathew McDermott said the company would continue to expand its offerings in the cryptocurrency space to meet surging demand.

  • Market Wrap: China Breaks Crypto as Bitcoin Falls to $36K, ETH Drops $300 in Two Hours

    Within two hours of the State Council statement, BTC fell 11%, based on CoinDesk 20 data.

  • Bubble Risks Test China’s Commitment to No Sharp Turn in Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Despite Beijing’s best efforts, asset bubbles are forming in China.Home prices are soaring, prompting officials to revive the idea of a national property tax. A surge in raw material prices spurred pledges to increase domestic supply, toughen market oversight, and crack down on speculation and hoarding.The rapid gains are challenging the central bank’s ability to restrain inflation without hiking borrowing costs or making a sharp turn in monetary policy -- something the People’s Bank of China has said it will avoid. The risk is the government’s attempts to curb price increases won’t be enough, forcing the central bank’s hand at a vulnerable time for domestic consumption.That would be a shock to the nation’s financial markets, which are pricing in a relatively benign scenario. The 10-year government bond yield has fallen to the lowest level in eight months, while the stock benchmark CSI 300 Index is the least volatile since January. The calm contrasts with the rest of the world, where investors are becoming increasingly obsessed with how central banks may react to the threat of an overheating global economy.“How to mitigate the boom in property and commodities without tightening macro policy -- it’s a real challenge for the Chinese government,” said Zhou Hao, an economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore.More than 15 months after the pandemic first forced China to cut rates and inject trillions of yuan into the financial system, policy makers in Beijing are -- like many others across the world -- dealing with the aftermath. As the global economic recovery accelerates, some are being forced to act because of inflation: Brazil in March became the first Group of 20 nation to lift borrowing costs, with Turkey and Russia following suit. Even Iceland hiked a short-term rate in May.Others, like the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, have insisted spikes in prices are only temporary. The PBOC also downplayed inflation worries in its first-quarter monetary report, published shortly after data showed factory prices surged 6.8% in April -- the fastest pace since 2017.What Bloomberg Economists Say...“It will be a challenge for China to contain rising producer prices because few commodities are priced within the country. There’s not much China can do, and even tightening monetary policy will not be able to change the situation,” said David Qu, China economist at Bloomberg Economics.-- Bloomberg Terminal subscribers can access more insight HEREWhile the rapid increase in commodity prices moderated in recent days, a continuation of gains could pressure companies to pass on rising costs to consumers, who are already spending less than expected. Analysts at Huachuang Securities Co. said in a May 9 report that prices of consumer goods, like home appliances and furniture, as well as electric vehicles and food, are rising. Still, there’s little evidence of demand-driven pressures, with core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, fairly subdued.The threat of inflation -- coupled with a fragile economy -- tends to be bad news for stocks because of how it erodes corporate profits, and for bonds it reduces the value of future cash flows. Accelerating prices walloped China’s bond market in 2019, and contributed to a steep selloff in stocks in early 2016.In a sign of how seriously that threat is being taken, China’s cabinet said Wednesday more effort needs to be taken to tackle rising commodity prices. A PBOC official said China should allow the yuan to appreciate to offset the impact of rising import prices, according to an article published Friday. The currency is trading near an almost three-year high against the dollar.Imported inflation is a headache for China’s leaders already dealing with risks caused by a surge in capital inflows. In recent years Beijing opened investment channels to allow more funds into its financial system. The goal was to use foreign institutions’ heft to anchor its markets and stabilize its currency, but the record liquidity unleashed by global central banks in the wake of the pandemic is now pressuring prices in China.That’s prompted some strong language from senior officials. Top securities regulator Yi Huiman said in March large flows of “hot money” into China must be strictly controlled. The same month, banking regulator Guo Shuqing said he was “very worried” that asset bubbles in overseas markets would burst soon, posing a risk to the global economy.Deciding whether recent spikes in prices are temporary or a permanent shift toward sustained inflation is something Chinese policy makers have to grapple with. For now, Beijing’s current approach of jawboning, boosting supply and penalizing speculation appears to be targeted at the former.“It’s still too early to tell if China can contain the surge in producer prices, and if it can’t, whether that will have large-scale impact on consumer prices,” said Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “This inflation is largely imported -- it’s not something that can be solved by the PBOC.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Regulation, Corporate Tax, PMIs and Iran Oil - What's Moving Markets

    U.S. officialdom could well start taking a more proactive stance on cryptocurrencies, on top of global corporate tax levels. Stock indices on Wall Street are set to continue the recent rebound after the weak start to the week, while the crude market frets over the potential of additional Iranian supply. Forget Elon Musk, Bitcoin needs to start worrying about Janet Yellen.

  • Away From the Big Crypto Blaze, Another Market Tension Eases

    (Bloomberg) -- A bear market in Bitcoin. A bull market in Bitcoin. Taper talk, or talk thereof. The biggest pop for meme stocks of the season. A lot just happened, and yet when the history of this week is written, it’s possible a much quieter development will be the lead.After intensifying earlier this month, inflation anxiety appears to be easing. Rates on 10-year breakevens dropped by the most on a weekly basis since September, capping any rise in Treasury yields. Meanwhile, a surge in raw materials continued to sputter, with the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index sinking for a second straight week.That was enough to comfort investors in big tech. The Nasdaq 100 posted its first weekly gain in over a month, after being rattled by warnings that soaring prices would eat into future cash flows and shine a harsh light on expensive valuations. And while minutes from the Federal Reserve’s April meeting signaled an openness to discussing a scaling back of asset purchases, comments that it would “likely be some time” until the economy recovers to that point helped prevent any knee-jerk reactions.“Inflation is really only a problem for stocks if it’s going to bring the Fed off the sidelines,” said Brian Nick, chief investment strategist at Nuveen. “If you see interest rates falling, if you see inflation expectations receding, if you see the Fed continuing to come out with overall dovish minutes, it tends to be a pretty friendly environment for tech.”Whether or not the U.S. economy has seen peak growth, a series of weaker-than-expected reports have helped quell inflation fears. Last month’s housing starts were lower than anticipated, while the pace of mortgage applications slowed from the prior month. On Thursday, data from the Philadelphia Fed showed manufacturing activity in the region eased in May from a 48-year high the prior month.As a result, Citigroup Inc.’s economic surprise gauge -- which measures the magnitude to which reports either beat or miss forecasts -- briefly dropped into negative territory for the first time since June 2020 this week.The Nasdaq 100 held onto a 0.1% gain this week as inflation expectations ebbed, snapping a four-week losing streak. Tech eked out a gain as cryptocurrencies ricocheted, with Bitcoin dropping 12% on Friday alone after China reiterated its intent to to crack down on mining.Still, some warn that it’s too early to signal the all-clear on inflation risks. Anxiety around price pressures in the coming months should be a boon for defensive sectors and particularly favor financials, while eating into growth stocks with duration-sensitive cash flows, according to State Street Global Advisors.“Because there’s so much disagreement on how inflation may unfold, that disagreement in the market will inevitably lead to volatility,” said Olivia Engel, chief investment officer of SSGA’s active quantitative equity team. “If you look at the aggregate market, it’s hiding some of that market rotation -- that’s where you can see much bigger moves.”(Updates Bitcoin price in seventh paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Commerce Secretary tells how to fix the crazy car shortage

    So we have auto shortages and billions of dollars of car sales lost, prices gone bananas for used cars and thousands of jobs at risk. What the hell happened? Well COVID yes, but executives made some bad calls too. That plus over-dependence on a fragile and non-U.S.-based supply chain.

  • Bond Traders in Limbo on Yields’ Path With Volatility Slumping

    (Bloomberg) -- Expectations for volatility in Treasuries, by at least one measure, are about as low as they’ve been in months, driving home that the jury is still out on the next step for yields in the world’s biggest bond market.U.S. government debt is staging a modest rebound this quarter, after a rout in the first three months of the year delivered the worst losses since 1980. Yields are now stuck in a range, with traders still flummoxed by some of the key questions looming over the economy: whether the rebound from the pandemic will prove sustainable, and whether building inflation pressures will be temporary, as the Federal Reserve maintains.Subadra Rajappa at Societe Generale and Gregory Faranello at AmeriVet Securities say the next chapter in solving that puzzle may not come until early June with the release of monthly jobs data. The fresh take is especially important given the Fed’s focus on the labor market and after the previous report was much weaker than forecast.That leaves traders in limbo. The ICE BofA MOVE Index, which tracks implied price swings in Treasuries over the next month, is around its lowest since February. The 10-year yield’s range this past week, of just under 9 basis points, was the narrowest since January. This month, the rate reached as low as 1.46% on the unexpectedly weak labor data, and peaked at 1.7% in the wake of a surge in consumer prices.“This type of range trading will last until we have some level of confidence for the trajectory of the economy,” said Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at SocGen. “As far as inflation, most clients already expect persistence of high inflation prints for the remainder of the year.”This week, soft demand at an auction of 10-year inflation-protected Treasuries suggested confidence in the Fed’s narrative that the acceleration in consumer prices is unlikely to be sustained.Employment GoalBut the labor data will be key going forward because the central bank has signaled that it’s focused on testing the outer limits of full employment, calling it a broad and inclusive goal, while permitting inflation to overshoot its 2% target. So gauging the progress in recouping jobs lost to the pandemic will be paramount for traders assessing when officials will start backing away from their ultra-loose stance on interest rates.Traders are betting the economy will be strong enough for the Fed to start lifting borrowing costs in early 2023. Policy makers, meanwhile, project rates will still be near zero at least through the end of that year.The Fed has said the process of removing accommodation will begin with tapering its bond-buying program. On Wednesday, the prospect of such a pullback triggered a temporary rise in yields after April’s policy-meeting minutes showed some officials were open to discuss tapering at “upcoming meetings.”In the week ahead, Governor Lael Brainard and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic are scheduled to speak, after having said previously that the economy still needs the support.Ultimately, Rajappa and Faranello both see the year closing with 10-year yields above current levels of roughly 1.6%. Rajappa forecasts 2% at year-end. Faranello sees scope for a bit higher, but expects buyers to limit the climb.Pressure for higher global yields may come from Europe. An improving vaccine rollout and bets on an economic comeback have lifted 10-year German yields to the point where some investors are warning of a break above zero for the first time in more than two years.Inflation DataThe week ahead does bring some economic data of note. A measure of consumer prices known as the personal consumption expenditure price index, which the Fed officially targets, is forecast to show a jump of 3.5% in April, which would be the highest in more than a decade. And the University of Michigan’s survey-based measure of inflation expectations over the next 5 to 10 years is on the radar after a preliminary reading rose to the highest since 2011.“Whether these inflationary pressures are transitory or not, nobody really knows,” Faranello said. “But the Fed wants to get people back to work, and that’s a big challenge given the bottlenecks between job openings and people just not going back for a myriad of different reasons. So the market needs more clarity on the the employment picture.”What to WatchThe economic calendarMay 24: Chicago Fed national activity indexMay 25: FHFA house price index; S&P CoreLogic home prices; new home sales; Conference Board consumer confidence; Richmond Fed manufacturing indexMay 26: MBA mortgage applicationsMay 27: Durable goods/capital goods orders; GDP; jobless claims; Langer consumer comfort; pending home sales; Kansas City Fed manufacturing activityMay 28: Advance goods trade balance; wholesale/retail inventories; personal income/spending; PCE deflator; MNI Chicago PMI; University of Michigan sentimentThe Fed calendar:May 24: Fed Governor Lael Brainard; Cleveland Fed’s Loretta Mester; Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic; Kansas City Fed’s Esther GeorgeMay 25: Chicago Fed’s Charles Evans; Richmond Fed’s Thomas Barkin; Vice Chair for Supervision Randal QuarlesMay 26: Quarles in two appearancesThe auction calendar:May 24: 13-, 26-week billsMay 25: 42-day cash-management bills; 2-year notesMay 26: 2-year floating-rate notes; 5-year notesMay 27: 4-, 8-week bills; 7-year notesMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Biden’s best revenue idea

    Providing more money to crack down on tax cheats should the simplest decision on the Congressional agenda.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks turn mixed, Wall Street struggles amid inflation fears

    Wall Street is trying to strike a balance between optimism over the recovery, and the encroachment of higher prices on the economy.

  • Late German Billionaire’s Heirs Unwind the Patriarch’s Last Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Germany’s wealthiest families is selling down the last major investment of Heinz Hermann Thiele, three months after the billionaire patriarch’s death.The Thiele family’s KB Holding GmbH sold more than half its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Europe’s biggest airline, disposing of 33 million shares at a 9.80 euros each. While that’s a 9.8% discount to the stock’s closing price the previous day, the heirs likely broke even on the transaction given the original purchase price.The retreat comes almost exactly a year since Thiele’s multibillion euro bet on the carrier fizzled as the German government acquired a 20% stake in the airline as part of a 9 billion euro ($11 billion) coronavirus bailout, massively diluting private stockholders. Thiele fought against the bailout and hinted he might push Lufthansa toward bankruptcy by upholding his opposition, before eventually acquiescing to the terms.The family’s sale comes as Lufthansa prepares to raise about 3 billion euros in new equity to unwind some of its 9 billion-euro state bailout. Thiele died in February without having completed making arrangements that would lighten his heirs’ inheritance-tax obligations.Lufthansa fell as much as 6.6% in Frankfurt, and traded at 10.15 euros at 10:40 a.m. The stock has lost about 6% in value this yearAt the time of his death, Thiele’s $20.2 billion fortune made him the fourth-richest person in Germany and the 97th-wealthiest in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He built an around 12% stake in Lufthansa before he passed away at age 79.Contentious InvestmentThe timing of the 323 million-euro disposal means Thiele’s heirs received prices about one-third below pre-crisis levels. Still, they may have walked away without taking a hit on their investment, much of which was made in the first quarter of 2020 when Lufthansa’s stock traded as low as around 8.30 euros.Thiele’s bid to become the dominant shareholder at the airline would have given him a dominant voice at one of Germany’s most storied companies. Lufthansa connects the country’s manufacturing titans to the far-flung export markets on which Europe’s largest economy depends. Volkswagen AG and Siemens AG are its biggest corporate customers.Europe’s largest carrier has cut back on its fleet and staffing, and has recently started to pay back some of the aid. The company has investor approval for a capital increase of up to 5.5 billion euros to mend its balance sheet.Industrial EmpireEven after the disposal, the Thiele family remains the largest private shareholder in Lufthansa, after the German government, which obtained a 20% holding with the bailout last year. The family had previously cut its stake to 10.1%, according to regulatory filings.Part of the reason for the sale may be because Thiele’s heirs reportedly owe German authorities more than 5 billion euros in inheritance taxes, potentially the largest such bill in the country’s history, according to Manager Magazin. Thiele’s assets were meant to be placed in a foundation to reduce tax risks, but it wasn’t set up when he died, the magazine reported last month.Read more: Heirs to German Industrial Fortune Face $6 Billion Tax BillThiele built an empire spanning real estate, industrials and agriculture after starting his career in 1969 at Knorr-Bremse AG, the brake-system manufacturer he turned into a global leader and publicly listed in 2018, with KB Holding retaining almost 60%. He also built a majority holding in Vossloh AG, a German maker of railcars and train equipment.(Updates with new top)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Teck Resources Gives Up Gains

    Teck Resources (TECK, daily) broke out on May 5, did well for a while but then fell sharply Wed. and slid Thur, both in heavy volume.

  • Bitcoin Ends Week in Volatile Flux With China Rattling Bulls

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin whipsawed heading into the weekend after a fresh warning from Chinese officials over cracking down on cryptocurrencies.The largest digital currency fell as much as 10% in late Friday trading to as low as $33,550 before rebounding to as high as $38,133. The coin almost hit $30,000 earlier in the week, after ending May 14 at $49,100.The latest blow came when China’s State Council reiterated its call to curtail Bitcoin mining and trading. The crypto market was already rattled earlier in the week by forced selling and possible U.S. tax consequences.“You must always proceed cautiously with China -- never get too bullish or bearish,” said David Tawil, president of ProChain Capital. “We’ll have to see what the regulation brings. It’s one thing to say, it’s another to do.”The earlier selloff on Friday hit Bitcoin believers still fuming after onetime proponent Elon Musk did an about-face and criticized the token for its energy usage. Bitcoin is down about 24% since last Friday, though it’s up from a Wednesday plunge to as low as $30,000. Other coins have slumped too -- Ether is down about 38% over the past seven sessions.Aside from China, experts say cryptocurrency has become an asset that investors hold longer term. Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers compared crypto to gold as a safe haven asset.“Crypto is here to stay, and probably here to stay as a kind of digital gold,” Summers said in an interview with David Westin on ”Bloomberg Wall Street Week.” “There’s a good prospect that crypto will be part of the system for quite a while to come.”Still, he doesn’t expect consumers to turn to Bitcoin for most of their payments, even though it could become an important part of e-commerce.The sour stretch with Bitcoin started with Musk suspending acceptance of Bitcoin payments at Tesla Inc. and trading barbs with boosters of the cryptocurrency on Twitter. China’s central bank added to the downdraft Tuesday with a statement warning against using virtual currencies. On Thursday, it emerged that the U.S. may require crypto transactions of $10,000 or more to be reported to tax authorities.China has long expressed displeasure with the anonymity provided by Bitcoin and other crypto tokens, and warned earlier that financial institutions weren’t allowed to accept it for payment. The country is home to a large concentration of the world’s crypto miners, who require massive amounts of power and thus run afoul of the nation’s efforts to curb greenhouse-gas emissions.“The new guidance issued from the regulatory agencies -- they’re taking it more seriously, they want more enforcement,” Bobby Lee, founder and chief executive officer of crypto storage provider Ballet, said in an interview Friday. “There’s talk about going after miners. The question is, can they catch all the miners?”China’s moves this week highlight the country’s continued desire to seek control over the notoriously volatile asset class. It’s something China would rather see regulated by the People’s Bank of China, market-watchers say.“It’s not really the mining issue that is the problem,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co. “They say they’re doing this as part of an effort to control risk-taking in their markets, but it’s really a signal that China is not going to be a big market for cryptos unless it’s a PBOC-controlled one.”In the meantime, volatility in Bitcoin is likely to stay elevated. The selloff Friday once again pushed Bitcoin below its average price over the past 200 days, which to some chartists and technical analysts suggests it could trend lower still to around $30,000, where it found support earlier this week.This week’s swings have led to huge liquidations by leveraged investors and damaged the narrative that cryptocurrencies will become more stable as the sector matures. Musk’s actions showed how just a few tweets can still upend the entire market. But even moreso, the past few days have renewed the regulatory threat on the crypto market.“Investors are underestimating the regulatory risk of crypto as governments defend their lucrative monopolies over currency,” said Jay Hatfield, chief executive officer of Infrastructure Capital Advisors in New York. In the U.S., the possible imposition of transaction reporting requirements could be the “tip of the iceberg” of potential Treasury rules on virtual currencies, he said.(Adds Summers’s comments in seventh paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China to crack down on mining of cryptocurrencies, delivering a one-two punch to digital tokens after triggering global sell-off

    China will crack down on bitcoin mining﻿, according to an announcement by the government's cabinet three days after regulators reiterated their ban of digital tokens in financial transactions, delivering a one-two punch that may further weigh on the cryptocurrency industry after triggering last week's global sell-off. The government will "crack down on bitcoin mining and trading behaviour, and resolutely prevent the transfer of individual risks to the society", according to a statement by the State Council's Financial Stability and Development Committee chaired by Vice-Premier Liu He, the Chinese president's top representative on economic and financial matters. China is the world's largest cryptocurrency mining location, accounting for 65 per cent of the bitcoin hash rate, a unit of measure for the processing power used by the bitcoin network to verify transactions and mine new tokens of the cryptocurrency, according to estimates by Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index. The government, which has banned financial transactions of bitcoin and other tokens since 2019, had turned a blind eye towards the cryptocurrency mining farms in Inner Mongolia, Sichuan, Xinjiang and other mainland locations until now. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. "The wording of the statement did not leave much leeway for cryptocurrency mining," said Li Yi, chief research fellow at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences. Locations of the world's major cryptocurrency mining operations as of 2018. SCMP Graphics alt=Locations of the world's major cryptocurrency mining operations as of 2018. SCMP Graphics The latest statement, however, still stopped short of an outright ban on cryptocurrency mining. It also did not elaborate on the measures involved or scale of this crackdown. "We should expect the relevant departments, including law enforcement, to come up with detailed measures to ban bitcoin mining in the near future," Li said. Bitcoin prices fell as much as 20 per cent to US$33,550 overnight after the committee's statement on Friday, before modestly climbing back up to US$37,481. The price volatility of cryptocurrencies was recently exacerbated by comments from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, chief executive of electric car giant Tesla. The latest initiative against bitcoin mining has come after three Chinese state-backed financial associations jointly issued a warning about the risks stemming from volatile cryptocurrencies earlier this week. Some miners, however, appeared confident that Beijing's bark is louder than its bite, as cryptocurrencies were still being sold in the country as of Thursday. "When all mining activities are banned in China, it will be a turning point for the fate of bitcoin, as a large chunk of its processing power is taken out of the picture," research fellow Li said. The State Council committee's statement on Friday, according to Li, also highlighted the "green transformation of development", representing the central government's commitment to meet its clean energy and reduced carbon emission goals. Cryptocurrency mining requires massive amounts of electricity to run the large computer server arrays needed to do the complex calculations required for cryptocurrency transactions, as well as for the air conditioning needed to cool these facilities. Bitcoin can still be bought in China after latest crackdown China's central bank has been promoting its own digital currency (CBDC). Not to be confused with cryptocurrencies, the digital yuan is a digitalised fiat money issued by the People's Bank of China, equivalent in value to the country's notes and coins. Chinese financial institutions, banned from handling transactions that involved cryptocurrencies, are embracing the digital yuan. Various local and regional governments in China have already been cracking down on cryptocurrency mining facilities. Earlier this week, China's northern region of Inner Mongolia - one of the major locations for cryptocurrency mining because of its low electricity prices - called for more comprehensive reporting of such enterprises to weed out power-consuming activities in the region. Inner Mongolia started suspending cryptocurrency mining operations in March. Mining bitcoin uses around 121.36 terawatt-hours a year, which is larger than the total energy used by Argentina, according to a recent report by Cambridge University. The heavy consumption of bitcoin mining clashes with China's vow to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by at least 65 per cent by 2030, relative to 2005 levels, and then achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. "When China made carbon neutrality a national strategy, the massive consumption of electricity from bitcoin mining, which does not bring any practical benefits to the country's economy like manufacturing and agricultural industries, will no longer be tolerated," Li said. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • AMC's Former Owner And Largest Shareholder Unloads Most Of Its Stake

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has announced that Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group Co. has sold off nearly all its shares in the U.S.-based theater company. What Happened: Wanda, which had been AMC's largest shareholder, sold off most of its shares on the open market. AMC now has some 3 million individual shareholders, and no single entity has an ownership stake above 10%, AMC said in its statement on Friday. AMC CEO Adam Aron credited Wanda with helping to make AMC the largest movie theater operator in the world. The sale is part of a broader set of moves by Wanda. The conglomerate has been pulling back its sizable overseas investments after having paid high prices for many assets and now is struggling with a heavy load of debt. But the sales though did come at a favorable time for Wanda. According to Deadline, the sales took place between May 13 and May 18 when they were trading for about $14 a share. Though AMC's share price dropped 11% in the past week, it still is up 501% year-to-date. Wanda still holds 10,000 shares for a stake of just 0.002%. Wanda reported a 6.8% stake in April and a stake of more than a third of the company in October, according to Bloomberg. GameStop Saga Beneficiary: AMC was among the top other stocks targeted in the GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) short squeeze drama that began unfolding in January. The moves led by the WallStreetBets Reddit group pushed up the price of targeted stocks and caused huge losses among short sellers that had bet against the stocks. Wanda bought AMC in 2012 for $2.6 billion, and then took the company public in 2013, retaining a majority of the total outstanding shares. Photo by Samantha Celera on Flickr. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaKKR Reportedly In Talks To Buy Sustainability Consultancy ERM At B ValuationCoca-Cola Drops Its Coke Energy Drinks In North America© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.