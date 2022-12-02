U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

Udemy Recognized as a Top Workplace for Parents by Great Place to Work®

Udemy, Inc.
·5 min read
Udemy, Inc.
Udemy, Inc.

Honored for its commitment to providing employees with effective programs and valuable benefits in support of parents and caregivers

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a company dedicated to improving lives through learning, today announced its inclusion on Great Place to Work’s prestigious annual list of Best Workplaces for Parents™, which recognizes organizations for their exemplary efforts to create a positive and supportive workplace that prioritizes the advancement of parents and caregivers.

“The pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on working parents and caregivers, sparking new challenges as they have to shift their responsibilities to align with constantly changing dynamics in the availability of childcare, school schedules and workplace culture,” says Gregg Coccari, Chairman and CEO at Udemy. “As a parent, grandparent and Udemy’s CEO, I’m proud of the systems we have built to support our community of parents and caregivers, making sure they have the resources, support and flexibility to help them thrive personally and professionally.”

To determine the honorees of this highly-competitive annual list, Great Place to Work analyzed survey responses from more than 568,000 parents who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and employ at least 50 parents. Survey participants were asked to assess their respective companies based on the current programming offered for parents as well as the overall workplace culture and experience provided to parents and caregivers.

“We want to congratulate all of the companies being recognized on Great Place to Work’s list of 2022 Best Workplaces for Parents,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO at Great Place to Work. “As employees juggled work, eldercare and parenting demands, these companies listened to the needs of working parents and developed innovative ways to support them. They took action to provide relief so their workforce didn’t have to choose between their jobs and their families.”

Udemy is focused on ensuring all parents take meaningful time away from work to bond with their children and provide the space for parents to re-acclimate when they return. To support this effort, the company offers a paid parental and bonding leave program, a $25,000 benefit for eligible fertility, adoption and surrogacy services, caregiving and childcare resources through Wellthy and extensive family support resources through Maven, including access to a community of providers across 30+ specializations. Additionally, beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, Udemy will offer an “ease back” program enabling employees who return from parental leave to slowly transition back into the workforce by giving them the opportunity to work part-time for the first two weeks at full pay.

“The health and wellbeing of our parents and caregivers has always been a priority for us,” says Coccari. “We recognize there is no one-size-fits-all approach to supporting new parents and caregivers, which is why we continuously seek ways to improve and expand our offerings.”

To foster a deeper sense of community, support and belonging at Udemy, the company established an employee resource group (ERG) called ‘UdeRents’ which creates a safe space for parents and caregivers to share their experiences, seek out advice, support and allyship throughout their journeys as working parental figures. In addition to this ERG, Udemy also offers comprehensive benefits packages that are designed to support its employees and their families physically, mentally, emotionally and financially, ensuring they can always bring their best selves to work.

Today, 94% of employees say Udemy is a great place to work, far exceeding the U.S. average of just 57%. The company has also received several other prestigious accolades, including: Great Place to Work certification in the U.S., Best Workplaces for Women and #5 on the List of Best Midsize Workplaces in Ireland as well as five consecutive years on the Great Place to Work in Türkiye and Bay Area Best Place to Work lists.

To learn more about Udemy’s open roles, visit: https://about.udemy.com/careers/.

About Udemy
Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) improves lives through learning by providing flexible, effective skill development to empower organizations and individuals. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offers the tools learners, instructors and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on the Udemy platform from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. Udemy Business enables employers to offer on-demand learning for all employees, immersive learning for tech teams and cohort learning for leaders. Udemy Business customers include Fender Instruments, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara, Türkiye; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place To Work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About the Best Workplaces for Parents™
Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces for Parents by analyzing the survey responses of over 568,000 employees who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and whose companies submitted at least 50 responses from parents in the U.S. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey as well as data around parental leave, adoption, flexible schedule, childcare and dependent health care benefits. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology. To get on this list next year, start here.

Media Contact:
Ellen D. Kiehl
Director, Corporate Communications
press@udemy.com


