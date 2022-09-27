Udemy Recognized as a Top Workplace for Women by Fortune and Great Place to Work®

Udemy, Inc.

Prioritizes gender equality with nearly half of its U.S. workforce represented by women

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a company dedicated to improving lives through learning, today announced its inclusion on Fortune and Great Place to Work’s prestigious annual list of Best Workplaces for Women™, which recognizes organizations for their exemplary efforts to create a positive and supportive workplace that prioritizes the advancement of women.

“At Udemy, we know we are better when we have a team that represents the diverse community we seek to serve,” said Sarah Blanchard, CFO at Udemy. “Currently, nearly half of our U.S. workforce is represented by women with one-third of leadership positions held by women. We know we have more work to do but appreciate Fortune and Great Place to Work’s recognition of our efforts to nurture and promote career progression for women at Udemy. In turn, this helps us elevate the needs of woman-identifying learners around the world.”

In one of the most highly anticipated lists of the year, Great Place to Work analyzed survey responses from more than 640,000 women working at Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies that employ at least 50 women. Additionally, organizations considered for this award were required to have a minimum of 20% non-executive managers represented by women and at least one woman executive.

“We want to congratulate all of the companies being recognized as a Best Workplace for Women and their commitment to ensuring equity for women at every level of the organization,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO at Great Place to Work. “These companies showed up for women in new ways to help them cope with challenges they face wherever they are—both inside and outside of work. Women in these companies are seen, heard and valued.”

Udemy has received other prestigious accolades, including: Great Place to Work certification in the U.S. and #5 on the List of Best Midsize Workplaces in Ireland as well as five consecutive years on the Great Place to Work in Türkiye and Bay Area Best Place to Work lists.

Story continues

Today, 94% of employees say Udemy is a great place to work, far exceeding the U.S. average of just 57%. To learn more about Udemy’s open roles, visit: https://about.udemy.com/careers/ .

About Udemy

Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) provides flexible, effective skill development to empower organizations and individuals. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offers the tools learners, instructors and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on Udemy from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. Udemy Business offers corporate customers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics and the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy Business customers include Fender Instruments, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara, Türkiye; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place To Work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

About the Best Workplaces for Women™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces for Women by analyzing the survey responses of over 640,000 employees who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies who employ at least 50 women. Companies must also have at least 20% of non-executive managers who are women and at least one executive who’s a woman. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology . To get on this list next year, start here .

Media Contact:

Ellen Kiehl

Director, Corporate Communications

ellen.kiehl@udemy.com



