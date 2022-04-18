Udemy to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on May 4, 2022

Udemy, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today announced it will release its financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2022 on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.



After market close, Udemy will post a news release on the Udemy website. Udemy will then host a live audio webcast beginning at 5:00 p.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. PDT on the same day to discuss the company’s financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the conference call by registering here . The conference call will also be webcast live on the Udemy Investor Relations website at https://investors.udemy.com/ .

Shortly after the conclusion of the live earnings call, an archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Udemy Investor Relations website at https://investors.udemy.com/ .

About Udemy

Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) provides flexible, effective skill development to empower organizations and individuals. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offers the tools learners, instructors, and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Over 49 million people learn on Udemy from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. Udemy Business offers corporate customers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics, and the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy Business customers include Fender Instruments, Glassdoor, GoFundMe, On24, The World Bank, and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara, Turkey; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Contact

Media:

Abby Welch

Director, Global Communications

abby.welch@udemy.com

Story continues

Investors:

The Blueshirt Group

https://investors.udemy.com/shareholder-resources/contact-ir



