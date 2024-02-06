UDR Inc (UDR) Reports Solid FFO Growth and Increases Dividend in Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Results

Net Income : Q4 net income per diluted share decreased by 23% YOY, but FY net income surged by 415%.

On February 6, 2024, UDR Inc (NYSE:UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, released its 8-K filing, announcing its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results. The company, which specializes in owning, operating, and managing multifamily apartment communities across the United States, reported a mix of solid financial growth and challenges in its latest earnings report.

Financial Performance and Challenges

UDR's fourth quarter saw a net income per diluted share of $0.10, which was a decrease from the $0.13 reported in the same quarter of the previous year. However, the full-year net income per diluted share for 2023 showed a significant increase to $1.34 from $0.26 in 2022, marking a 415% rise. This substantial year-over-year growth reflects UDR's ability to enhance shareholder value over the long term.

The company also reported increases in Funds from Operations (FFO), FFO as Adjusted (FFOA), and Adjusted FFO (AFFO) per diluted share, with FFO for the quarter up by 9% and FFOA by 3% compared to the same quarter last year. AFFO per diluted share saw a modest increase of 2%. These metrics are crucial for REIT investors as they provide a clearer picture of the company's operating performance by excluding the effects of depreciation and other non-cash charges.

Revenue and Net Operating Income Growth

UDR's revenue from Same-Store communities grew by 2.5% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, contributing to the overall increase in total revenue to $413.3 million. Net Operating Income (NOI) also saw a positive uptick of 2.3% for the quarter. These figures are important as they demonstrate the company's ability to generate and grow income from its core operations, which is a key indicator of a REIT's health.

Development and Capital Markets Acumen

UDR's Chairman and CEO, Tom Toomey, commented on the results, stating,

2023 was another solid year with 6 percent FFOA per share growth. The long-term fundamental outlook for the Multifamily sector is positive due to continued employment gains, a high propensity to rent, and attractive relative affordability versus other forms of housing."

He also noted the challenges posed by elevated new supply deliveries expected in 2024, which could dampen market rent growth.

Despite these challenges, UDR's development activity remains robust, with the company achieving stabilized occupancy at The MO and maintaining an active development pipeline. The company's balance sheet strength was highlighted by Senior Vice President of Operations Mike Lacy, who emphasized UDR's strong liquidity and minimal committed forward funding obligations.

Dividend and Corporate Responsibility

Reflecting confidence in its financial position and commitment to shareholder returns, UDR's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the fourth quarter of 2023 at $0.42 per share and announced a 1.2% increase in the annualized dividend for 2024.

In addition to financial achievements, UDR continues to focus on corporate responsibility, earning recognition for its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts, including the Regional Sector Leader designation from GRESB and inclusion in Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies.

Looking Ahead

For 2024, UDR has established guidance ranges for Net Income per share, FFO per share, FFOA per share, and AFFO per share, as well as same-store growth. The company expects to navigate the anticipated market conditions with its full-cycle investment approach and strong operating and capital markets acumen.

UDR's full-year 2023 results and forward-looking guidance for 2024, along with its commitment to sustainable practices and dividend growth, position the company as a resilient player in the multifamily REIT sector, capable of delivering value to shareholders even in a challenging market environment.

For more detailed information on UDR's financial performance, interested parties can access the full earnings report, supplemental data, and investor presentation on the company's website at ir.udr.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from UDR Inc for further details.

