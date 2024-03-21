Ueda Says BOJ Saw Risk of Rapid Rate Hikes If Waited Too Long

(Bloomberg) -- Governor Kazuo Ueda said the Bank of Japan saw the risk of potentially having to raise interest rates rapidly if it waited too long to end the bank’s massive easing program, a view that prompted the board to make that move on Tuesday.

There was an option for the BOJ to wait much longer to completely confirm its stable inflation target had been achieved, but doing so would have greatly raised upside inflation risks, potentially forcing aggressive tightening, Ueda said Thursday in response to questions in parliament.

“The possibility would have strengthened for very rapid and large rate hikes after the end of large-scale monetary easing,” Ueda said. “We made our decision after weighing those risks.”

Now that the BOJ has ended its era of massive stimulus with Japan’s first hike since 2007, focus in the markets is on what might happen next both for interest rates and the bank’s massive balance sheet. Ueda’s remarks suggest a shift in his thinking was already underway in the runup to this week’s gathering. He had previously maintained there was little risk of falling behind the curve.

Japan’s biggest umbrella group of labor unions, Rengo, said last week that companies agreed in negotiations to give 5.3% wage gains in the coming fiscal year, the biggest in more than 30 years and much higher than analysts forecast. The results triggered a recalibration of views among some economists regarding the chances of inflation building momentum more rapidly than previously expected.

BNP Paribas economist Ryutaro Kono has flagged the risk of faster rate hikes, saying there could be another as early as in July.

