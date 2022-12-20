U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

UEI Expands Electrician Technician Program in Response to Urgent Demand

·4 min read

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California regulators recently passed rules banning the sale of new gas-powered cars in the state by the year 2035. Achieving that goal will require many new electrical workers to install and maintain a large network of charging stations. The state is expected to need more than 1.2 million electric vehicle chargers by 2030 to meet the fueling demands of the 7.5 million electric vehicles anticipated to be on California roads, according to the California Energy Commission. Yet California, and the nation, are already facing a shortage of trained electrical workers.

UEI College
UEI College

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that electrician jobs will grow by 7 percent over the next decade. The BLS is projecting 8,700 annual Electrician job openings in California, and 76,000 total jobs in the year 2026.

UEI College is working to meet this growing demand by expanding its Electrician Technician program at its Garden Grove and Reseda campus locations. Applications are now being accepted, with classes starting in January. The Electrician Technician program has been offered at other UEI College campuses across California since 2019.

"UEI College's Electrician Technician program is a timely answer to a critical need," said Ally Vaaler, Vice President of Academic Operations. "The program gets committed students up to speed, following an industry-recognized, hands-on curriculum that focuses on the skills that matter most to employers. In as few as 10 months, students will develop the skills and get the tools needed to work effectively in the electrician field."

"At the completion of the program, students should be trained and confident, ready to tackle whatever challenges come their way," Vaaler added.

The Electrician Technician program is designed to provide students with the necessary training they'll need as quickly as possible with career-focused courses that are personalized, hands-on, and tailored to the skills that employers look for most.

The training in UEI College's Electrician Technician program teaches students the key techniques, problem-solving skills, and tools needed for the field. Students will receive practical, hands-on experience in lab environments and gain valuable experience through hands-on simulations featuring wiring simulation stations. Once enrolled in the Electrician Technician program, students will receive an Electrician Training Card, which allows them to work in the electrical field under supervision and per the California Department of Industrial Relations.

UEI College offers comprehensive career and job placement services to all graduates, assisting them in finding employment in their field of study as they prepare to graduate.

"At UEI College, it is our goal to ensure students feel prepared, confident, and comfortable in their new skill set once they complete the program. Our Career Services Department is ready to answer any questions students may have. We support students in their job search by providing students with additional services that include resume preparation, mock interviews, and job placement assistance," said Joan Yourstone, Senior Vice President of Career Services.

The Electrician Technician program at UEI College prepares students for entry-level positions. With a career in this field, students can be part of the state-wide effort to expand the electric vehicle charging network or work for electric utility companies, electrical material sales, electrical contractors, warehouses, building maintenance, installation, and electrical part houses.

"UEI is a viable option for students who are not able to put their lives on hold for four years and attend a university," Vaaler said. "In as few as 10 months, you can learn the skills you need to start a career. We offer hands-on training from instructors who have a wealth of experience in the industries they teach."

About UEI College

Founded in 1982, UEI College is an employee-owned, accredited institution that provides students with post-secondary career education programs in high-demand verticals such as healthcare, trades, business, and criminal justice. Each of the hands-on training programs offered are designed to provide students with the skills, knowledge, and training they need to be successful in their futures. Programs are tailored to meet the needs of students and focus on smaller classes to ensure each student can learn and get the attention they need. Students can train for entry-level careers and start building their future in as few as 10 months at campus locations throughout California. For more information visit www.uei.edu.

Media Contact:
Joe Cockrell
949-812-7749
350889@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uei-expands-electrician-technician-program-in-response-to-urgent-demand-301706837.html

SOURCE UEI College

