UEM Edgenta Berhad Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: RM0.037 (vs RM0.055 in FY 2022)

UEM Edgenta Berhad (KLSE:EDGENTA) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM2.88b (up 14% from FY 2022).

Net income: RM30.8m (down 33% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 1.1% (down from 1.8% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: RM0.037 (down from RM0.055 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

UEM Edgenta Berhad Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to stay flat during the next 3 years compared to a 10% growth forecast for the Construction industry in Malaysia.

Performance of the Malaysian Construction industry.

The company's shares are down 2.5% from a week ago.

Valuation

Following the latest earnings results, UEM Edgenta Berhad may be overvalued based on 6 different valuation benchmarks we assess.

