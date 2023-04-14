UEM Edgenta Berhad (KLSE:EDGENTA) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

UEM Edgenta Berhad (KLSE:EDGENTA) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase UEM Edgenta Berhad's shares on or after the 19th of April, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 18th of May.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.04 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.04 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that UEM Edgenta Berhad has a trailing yield of 3.8% on the current share price of MYR1.04. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether UEM Edgenta Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether UEM Edgenta Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. UEM Edgenta Berhad paid out 73% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 31% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that UEM Edgenta Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're discomforted by UEM Edgenta Berhad's 16% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. UEM Edgenta Berhad has seen its dividend decline 6.7% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy UEM Edgenta Berhad for the upcoming dividend? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with UEM Edgenta Berhad, you should know about the other risks facing this business. For example - UEM Edgenta Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

