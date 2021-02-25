UF Student Pedestrian Accidents Lead to Major Lawsuits

Represented by Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen, the families of two University of Florida students who died in pedestrian accidents on West University Avenue are filing suit and advocating for safer roads

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally acclaimed, award winning law firm Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen has been retained to help the families of the late Sophia Lambert and Margaret "Maggie" Paxton receive justice for their deaths. Attorneys Stuart Z. Grossman, Andrew B. Yaffa, and University of Florida (UF) alumni William P. Mulligan have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the negligent drivers and related entities that caused or contributed to the sudden deaths of Sophia and Maggie, both of whom were University of Florida students at the time.

"We are committed to holding all of the drivers and related entities accountable for their roles and decisions that resulted directly in Maggie and Sophia's deaths," says Attorney Andrew B. Yaffa.

In addition, both families are taking action to protect pedestrians and bikers along University Avenue, where deadly accidents have become the norm. While walking back to her dorm, Maggie Paxton, a 2nd semester Freshman, was killed by a hit-and-run driver near Ben Hill Griffith Stadium in December of 2020. Less than a month later, 2nd semester Freshman, Sophia Lambert, was fatally injured when a car accident pushed a Honda onto the sidewalk where she stood with her friends, waiting to cross the street. One of the drivers involved in the accident that caused the death of Sophia Lambert was in the process of delivering food for Uber Eats.

"Anything we can do to make our roadways safer and protect our children is a worthy endeavor that we support wholeheartedly. We do so in honor of Maggie and Sophia," adds Attorney Yaffa.

Students, as well the community surrounding the University of Florida, are saying "Enough is Enough" after the deaths of these two young women. A Facebook group called Gators Against Student Pedestrian Deaths (GASPD) was formed in the wake of the January accident and has grown to over 2,500 members. Students, families, and other concerned community members have joined the Gainesville Citizens for Active Transport (GCAT) in pushing for changes that would make West University Avenue safer for pedestrians and bicyclists, both in the short term and the long run. The attorneys at Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen are honored to fight alongside these two families and the multiple activists who are working to protect all UF students and visitors.

UF is one of Florida's flagship universities and it is imperative that if they want to continue to attract the best and brightest students, they must do everything possible to ensure the safety of their students, faculty and residents living and working in and around the University.

Attorneys Grossman, Yaffa, and Mulligan urge anyone who has information regarding either case to contact them directly by calling 1-866-629-1061. For more information on the details of the cases please visit www.grossmanroth.com

Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen was founded in 1988 to help the victims of preventable accidents or mishaps fight back against negligent people and organizations. 30 years later, the firm has built a reputation for its excellent litigators and strong drive for justice. Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen has obtained landmark settlements and verdicts against high-profile defendants including Bank of America, Florida Power and Light, and Palm Beach County. With each success, its attorneys bring Floridians closer to the nation of our ideals, where the laws protect people rather than corporations and justice is attainable by all. The firm can be contacted online at https://www.grossmanroth.com/ or by calling (866) 629-1061.

