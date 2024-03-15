UF ups Billy Napier’s recruiting budget 45% as investment increases in Gators football

GAINESVILLE — The University of Florida’s strong support of Billy Napier’s football program includes a 45% increase in the recruiting budget to $2.89 million, up from $2 million during his first season.

The latest increase doubles the Gators’ recruiting investment under Napier since his arrival, according to the Gators’ 2022-2023 NCAA financial report obtained by the Orlando Sentinel through a public records request.

UF’s University Athletic Association’s overall budget of $167.38 million, a roughly $3 million bump.

The school increased the football coaching salary pool $2.7 million in Napier’s first season to $7.5 million salary pool available. The current staff is due to earn $6.55 million.

Napier’s robust support staff also earned $5.3 million in 2022-23.

When Napier signed a seven-year, $51.8 million contract to leave Louisiana and replace Dan Mullen after the 2021 season, UF’s willingness to increase its financial commitment was a key factor.

Veteran defensive coach Ron Roberts signed a two-year deal paying him $750,000 this season and $950,000 in 2025. The 56-year-old, who worked with Napier during his first two seasons at Louisiana (2018-19), will serve as co-defensive coordinator and executive head coach while also overseeing the team’s inside linebackers.

Roberts will join defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong, who is set to earn $1.2 million in the second year of a three-year, $3.6 million deal through January 2026. The 31-year-old also receives a car from a local dealership while Roberts receives a $500 payment for each month he is not assigned a vehicle.

New defensive line coach Gerald Chatman signed a two-year deal worth $575,000 in 2024 and $600,000 in 2025 to replace Sean Spencer, who earned $1 million. Meanwhile, new secondary coach Will Harris signed a two-year deal worth $625,000 annually to replace Corey Raymond, who earned $755,000 last season.

The new defensive assistants also will receive $6,000 annually or $500 per month in lieu of having a dealer car.

Tight ends coach Russ Callaway earned a $250,000 raise to $550,000 and one-year extension through January 2026 on the heels of his promotion to co-offensive coordinator. Callaway’s updated deal includes clauses to prevent him from leaving for another school unless it’s to become head coach or primary play-caller, including 60% of the remaining value of his contract were he to leave for another SEC school.

Incoming co-offensive line coach Jonathan Decoster signed a two-year deal March 6 that will earn $350,000 and receive $500 per month for car payments for each month he does not receive a vehicle from a local dealership.

Receivers coach Billy Gonzales, now serving his third stint as UF receivers coach, enters the final year of a two-year deal paying him $500,000.

The three remaining members of Napier’s original coaching staff received one-year extensions through January 2025.

Rob Sale will receive $1 million to coach offensive line and serve as co-offensive coordinator; Jabbar Juluke will earn $450,000 to coach running backs; and former Gators star linebacker Mike Peterson will earn $550,000 to coach edge defenders and serve as alumni liaison.

UF signed strength coach Tyler Miles on Feb. 17 to one-year deal worth $400,000. Napier promoted him to replace Craig Fitzgerald, who left after five weeks for Boston College.

Fitzgerald replaced Mark Hocke, who earned $750,000 annually the past two seasons, making him one of the top earners in his role. He now serves as the director of player relations.

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com.