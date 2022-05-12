U.S. markets close in 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,890.99
    -44.19 (-1.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,419.57
    -414.54 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,257.26
    -106.97 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,710.16
    -7.98 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.56
    +0.85 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.00
    -31.70 (-1.71%)
     

  • Silver

    20.68
    -0.89 (-4.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0375
    -0.0144 (-1.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    -0.1040 (-3.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2192
    -0.0059 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3000
    -1.6480 (-1.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,679.41
    -1,039.78 (-3.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    639.98
    +9.88 (+1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

UFA announces petroleum expansion into Saskatchewan

UFA Co-operative Ltd.
·3 min read

UFA announces petroleum expansion in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe together with Scott Bolton, President and CEO, UFA, and Fred Thun, Chief Financial Officer, UFA.
Calgary, Alberta, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFA Co-operative (“UFA”) will expand its petroleum business into key markets in central and eastern Saskatchewan. The first new sites in the expansion were announced today, UFA is building new petroleum locations in Weyburn and Yorkton. Additionally, UFA is in the process of developing several additional petroleum locations as part of a multi-year strategy that will see the 113-year-old member-owned co-operative expand to service major agribusiness, oil and gas and industrial centres throughout the province. These sites will complement UFA’s existing 110 petroleum locations in Alberta and southwest Saskatchewan.

“We believe in the value of giving our members and customers choice. People living in or nearby these communities will now have another option of where to spend their hard-earned dollars,” says Scott Bolton, President and CEO of UFA. “The expansion of our petroleum network is part of a concerted strategy to grow from being an Alberta-focussed fuel and agribusiness co-operative to a western-Canadian service leader.”

“Saskatchewan’s economy is attracting investments from forward-thinking organizations that recognize our province’s potential,” Premier Scott Moe said. “UFA’s expansion not only means more jobs and more choice, but it is also a huge vote of confidence in Saskatchewan’s agriculture sector and we are excited to welcome their operations in more communities across our province.”

UFA will leverage its agent operating model at the new sites, this business model allows UFA to partner with local entrepreneurs and business people to have them become commission-incentivized operators of the cardlock site and bulk delivery business. The combination of a strong supply chain, one of the largest cardlock networks in Western Canada, and strong agent partners are essential to the success of UFA’s petroleum business.

UFA’s petroleum network offers gasoline and clear and dyed diesel, high-speed satellite fuel pumps, DEF, and UFA, Shell and Chevron branded lubricant products. Additionally, as the exclusive distributor of Dieselex® Gold, UFA is pleased to introduce its premium diesel offering to Saskatchewan. This top-tier product is engineered to enhance fuel-efficiency, reduce maintenance, and increase horsepower.

“UFA is committed to investing in our network and in bringing our unique selection of products to the rest of Saskatchewan. The regions around Weyburn and Yorkton, and the other markets selected for additional locations, are key drivers of the province’s agribusiness and industrial economy,” said Don Smith, Vice President, Petroleum and Innovation at UFA. “The expansion project is a significant investment in the province of Saskatchewan and in the local communities where the new petroleum sites will be located. Along with looking at new opportunities for investment, UFA is deeply committed to giving back to rural communities in Saskatchewan, ensuring they thrive well into the future.”

Attachment

CONTACT: Trish Nixon UFA Co-operative Ltd. 403-875-7595 trish.nixon@ufa.com


