UFA Co-operative Announces 3-Year Engagement with SVG Ventures | THRIVE

New alliance will bring fresh opportunities to UFA Membership in Agri-Food Innovation Community

Calgary, Alberta, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFA Co-operative Ltd. (UFA) is pleased to announce a 3-year strategic engagement with SVG Ventures | THRIVE, a leading global investment and innovation platform. This engagement will deliver numerous benefits and opportunities to the Co-operative and UFA members alike that include access to key innovators in the agriculture industry and a pipeline to regional, national, and global startups.

SVG Ventures | THRIVE has a private global network of over 6,000 startups across 100 countries. Recognized by Crunchbase as the most active agtech investors in the world, they currently have a portfolio count of more than 70 investments in the agriculture sector. SVG Ventures | THRIVE works with many corporate, government and ecosystem partners that include Bayer, Corteva, FCC, Land O’Lakes, Taylor Farms, Western Growers, Olds College and ATB Financial, along with numerous other North American and global companies.

“This three-year partnership is a difference-maker for our co-operative and our members. Together with SVG | Thrive, we can make significant advances, accelerating growth in our sector,” said Scott Bolton, President and CEO, UFA. “Agtech is growing and evolving at a record pace, and we are excited about addressing the innovation technology needs of Canadian farmers; and we are even more excited for the new opportunities that we will create together in an industry that has global impact.”

“Progressive organizations like UFA are proactively looking across the globe for innovative solutions for their members,” said John Hartnett, CEO and Founder of SVG/THRIVE. “Our platform delivers incredible opportunities by providing access to key innovators and technologies and we are delighted to expand our partnership to support them and their membership over the coming years.”

As part of the agreement, SVG Ventures | THRIVE will be addressing key innovation gaps our members face by providing a pipeline to startup solutions. UFA will also have many opportunities to partner in key industry and technology events promoting cross-collaboration for innovation and deeper relationships with industry peers.

UFA is committed to the investment it has made to innovation over the past two years and is excited for what the future holds with many new opportunities and continued added value for our members. “As a Co-operative, we have the responsibility to make business decisions that ensure we remain relevant and financially healthy for future generations,” said Bolton.

CONTACT: Trish Nixon UFA Co-operative Ltd. 403-875-7595 trish.nixon@ufa.com



