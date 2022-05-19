U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

UFA Co-operative Announces New Directors to its Board

UFA Co-operative Ltd.
·2 min read

Calgary, Alberta, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFA Co-operative (“UFA”) welcomes Terry Gunter and Jennifer Wood to its board of directors. The co-operative also announces the re-election of Don Cormack and Harold Haugen. All changes were effective following the annual general meeting held in Calgary, Alberta on March 18, 2022.

Gunter and Wood join 10 other members on UFA’s board of directors. The 113-year-old co-operative will benefit from the new director’s breadth of experience and leadership excellence.

Gunter is an experienced global Fortune 100 business manager. He started his veterinary career in private practice in South Africa focused on optimizing dairy and beef production. From there he pursued a global career in the research and development of veterinary medicines for an international pharmaceutical company.

Gunter brings a wealth of experience having chaired professional and industry associations including the Canadian Animal Health Institute and the Canadian Vaccines Industry Committee where he worked with provincial and federal government ministers and politicians advocating for initiatives like trade and medicine distribution. He transitioned into marketing and general management and has significant experience in managing complex organizations across varied geographies and cultures. He is well versed in general management, financial management and strategic planning.

Wood is a professional agrologist, holds a B.Sc. in Agriculture Business Management from the University of Alberta and holds an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors (University of Toronto). She has also completed studies in Negotiation and Leadership (Harvard Law School) as well as Governance Essentials for Directors of Not for Profits (Institute of Corporate Directors).

She is an accomplished C-suite executive primarily focused on the livestock industry. Wood has gained experience in founding (raising equity), operating, mergers and acquisitions, and ultimately exiting several Agribusinesses.

Wood’s entrepreneurial leadership has been recognized by various organizations. She is a recipient of the Women of Distinction Award; Report on Business, Top 40 under 40; Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Prairie Region; and the University of Alberta Alumni Horizon Award. Her passions extend beyond agriculture, having been honoured with the Citizenship Award for commitment and contribution to improving the health and well-being of Canada’s children and youth. She was among the first group of business leaders featured on the Nationally aired CBC series Dragons Den.

UFA welcomes both Gunter and Wood to the co-operative and would also like to thank David Kolotylo for his service.

CONTACT: Trish Nixon UFA Co-operative Ltd. 403-875-7595 trish.nixon@ufa.com


