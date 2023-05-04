UFC Champion Aljamain Sterling joins NERD Focus as Official Ambassador and Equity Partner

Sterling signs NERD Focus as exclusive energy drink partner ahead of UFC 288 fight on May 6, 2023

FREEHOLD, N.J., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NERD Focus – the energy drink with powerful nootropics and performance-boosting nutrients – today announced it signed as the exclusive energy drink partner of UFC bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling. This comes in the highly anticipated run-up to the UFC 288 fight on May 6, 2023, at the Prudential Center, Newark, NJ.

Aljamain Sterling x NERD Focus

UFC champion Sterling takes to the ring to claim a championship win, backed by the "Original Think Drink", NERD Focus, which became the exclusive energy drink partner of the Prudential Center earlier this year.

"As we expand our Northeastern U.S. footprint, with the recent Prudential Center partnership and New York metro area retail expansion coming very soon, it makes sense for us to team up with local, professional athletes like Aljo," says Beverage USA Co-Founder, Rocco LaVista. He continues, "We're looking forward to supporting the champ as he prepares for fight day fueled by our functionally-formulated and vitamin-packed energy drink."

"Training can be very stressful and you can't afford to lose focus on the goals of each training session, just like a fight. I have to be dialed in for 25 minutes to perform at my best and Nerd Focus helps me stay locked in," says UFC Champion Aljamain Sterling. "I'm really excited to be partnering with NERD Focus and look forward to helping build the brand. We have some really cool initiatives in place to help support the full-scale launch of NERD in my home state of NY".

The focus drink is currently available in Green Original and Blue Zero Calorie, offering consumers a smarter and safer alternative to traditional energy drinks with a refreshing citrus taste packed with vitamins and natural ingredients. The proprietary formula aims to aid mental acuity for those that need it most – from college students to healthcare workers to professional athletes.

Story continues

To learn more about NERD Focus, visit the website at https://nerdfocus.com/, and use the store locator to find a store near you.

About NERD Focus:

In 2006, a student at the University of Texas at San Antonio on the path to med school witnessed his colleagues rely on highly caffeinated energy drinks with potentially dangerous ingredients to increase mental stamina and focus. With the help of his professors, they created a "Think Drink" and within weeks, had students lining up outside of his campus apartment to purchase his new drink – NERD Focus. NERD™ became established and began selling on college campuses in Texas directly to students, building a grassroots network of distributors and fans. After creating a very loyal following at Texas universities and local retailers, NERD™ was acquired by Beverage USA in 2020 to invest into scaling the beverage brand nationwide. For more information about NERD Focus, visit NERDFocus.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contact

info@blazepr.com

NERD Focus (PRNewsfoto/NERD Focus)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ufc-champion-aljamain-sterling-joins-nerd-focus-as-official-ambassador-and-equity-partner-301816349.html

SOURCE NERD Focus