U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,263.88
    -40.88 (-0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,366.80
    -229.81 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,195.98
    -185.53 (-1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,969.82
    -10.35 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.08
    +0.17 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.20
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    +0.26 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9670
    +0.0190 (+0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3549
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9200
    -0.1200 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,823.44
    +103.92 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    866.60
    -3.77 (-0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

UFG adds new directors to enhance board expertise and elects new company officers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
United Fire Group, Inc
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • UFCS
United Fire Group, Inc
United Fire Group, Inc

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Fire Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFCS) (“UFG”) today announced the appointment of two new independent members to the Board of Directors, effective February 18, 2022. Mark Green has been appointed a Class C Director, and Matthew Foran has been appointed a Class B Director. The new directors' collective experience reflects UFG's commitment to delivering on its promise of value to shareholders, and building a culture of innovation.

Mark A. Green is an operating partner at Vistria Group, a private equity firm in Chicago, IL. Green has an extensive background in the insurance sector. Prior to joining Vistria Group in 2021, he served as executive vice president of business development and reinsurance, and executive vice president and president of life and health at Kemper Corporation. From 2009 to 2016, Green gained valuable experience in various roles at Allstate Corporation, including as vice president and senior vice president at Allstate Financial, president of Ivantage from 2013 to 2015, president of Allstate Dealer Services from 2014 to 2015, and president of Encompass Insurance Company from 2015 to 2016. Prior to joining Allstate, Green worked for various other companies in the insurance industry from 1995 to 2009. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Macalester College, and a master of business administration degree from Columbia University. Green has been appointed to serve on the board's Risk and Compensation and Human Capital Committees of the UFG board.

Matthew R. Foran is co-founder and president of Stoic Lane, Inc., a private holding company in Chicago, IL. His strengths include his extensive experience in the insurance technology sector. From 2018 to April of 2021, he led the alternative distribution division of The Hartford Insurance Group. Foran’s background includes serving as leader of IVANS Marketplace at Applied Systems from 2015 to 2018; CEO at EvoSure, LLC, an insurance technology company, from 2012 to 2015; director of strategy and operational planning and execution at Zurich North America from 2009 to 2012; and in a business development role at Marsh USA, Inc. from 2004 to 2009. Foran graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in Economics. Foran has been appointed to serve on the board's Risk and Investment Committees.

Both Green and Foran will stand for election by the Company shareholders at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 18, 2022.

In addition to the appointment of Green and Foran as directors, the Company is pleased to announce the election of each of the following individuals as an assistant vice president of United Fire & Casualty Company:

  • Brianne Cummins, Director of Sales & Marketing, Online Underwriting.

  • Katherine Mendoza, Corporate Underwriting Manager, Corporate Underwriting.

  • Holly Sommerfelt, Product Manager, Corporate Underwriting.

About UFG

Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, UFG, through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance.

Through our subsidiaries, we are licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, and we are represented by approximately 1,000 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of "A" (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group.

For more information about UFG, visit www.ufginsurance.com or contact:

Randy Patten, AVP and Interim Co-Chief Financial Officer, 319-286-2537 or IR@unitedfiregroup.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Vertiv Holdings Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Analysts had forecast that Vertiv would earn $0.28 per share on sales of $1.42 billion in Q4. Vertiv came very close to hitting that revenue target, but missed earnings by a mile, reporting only a $0.06-per-share profit. Sales grew only modestly in Vertiv's fourth quarter, up 8% year over year, and profits were cut in half from last year's $0.12.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had a bit of a tailwind to start Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya painted a compelling picture for Nvidia's future prospects, reminding investors there's still robust demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs), as plenty of gamers have yet to adopt the latest version of its high-end processors. The analyst noted that the graphics chip market is "still early in [the] upgrade cycle," which could result in stronger demand in the second half of 2022 as supply chain issues abate and the mix of processors improves.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Historically, the stock market has been one of the best tools available to the ordinary person looking to get richer. If that's your goal, two stocks that are worth your hard-earned money are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Medical devices giant Intuitive Surgical struggled at the pandemic's peak as did many of its peers in the industry.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Why Monday.com Tanked 23% Today

    Shares of Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) were down 23% today as of 11:45 a.m. ET. The high-flying software stock has been unwinding in recent months, but this latest drop sends it below where it made its debut in public trading following the IPO in June 2021. The big single-day drop can be chalked up to the fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report.

  • Why Is Upstart -- a High-Growth Fintech -- Already Repurchasing Shares?

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the lender using artificial intelligence in its decision-making on loans, delivered strong results for the fourth quarter of 2021, sending its stock price soaring last week. The share buyback news came as a bit of a surprise because Upstart only went public at the end of 2020 and has been in growth mode ever since. Let's take a look at why Upstart chose to repurchase shares and what it might mean for investors.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech company Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen about 9% as of 12:45 p.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021 yesterday after market close. The stock has been volatile on Wednesday, as shares of the digital banking company started the day up 8.4%. Nu reported a loss of $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter on total revenue of nearly $636 million.

  • Apollo Global Management to acquire manufacturer Tenneco

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss news that private equity firm Apollo Global Management is taking auto-parts manufacturer Tenneco private at a big premium. (Apollo is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Time to Consider Selling Your Paysafe (PSFE) Position?

    Third Point Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio return of -5.3% was delivered by the flagship Offshore Fund for the final quarter of 2021, bringing its year-to-date returns to 22.7%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]

  • 8 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell according to billionaire Louis Bacon. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon. Louis Bacon is an American investor and hedge fund manager who founded Moore Global Investments in 1989, which […]

  • DraftKings Doubles Revenue in Another Year of Accelerating Growth

    The accelerating growth was not enough to assuage a market turning sour on unprofitable growth stocks.

  • Russian oligarchs lose £23.5bn as Ukraine crisis deepens

    UK to shut President Putin out of London market as sanctions mount Ofcom fires warning shot at Russia Today over impartiality FTSE 100 flattens as markets weigh Russia sanctions Jeremy Warner: The fall of the Berlin Wall was meant to be the West's final triumph. It was no such thing Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Beyond Meat Stock Surges On Double Upgrade, Price Target Boost From Barclays

    Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer boosted his rating and price target on Beyond Meat Monday, noting "more positives than negatives" for the plant-based food group.

  • Rio Tinto to Pay Its Highest-Ever Dividend After Posting Record Profit

    The company says it will pay a total dividend for the year of $10.40 a share, including a special dividend of $2.47.

  • This is Why Visa, Mastercard, and American Express Are in Trouble

    When we shop online, at the grocery store, or go to a restaurant, it's just taken for granted that they'll accept credit cards and even take a tap from a mobile phone. In just the last month, there's been an advance on the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) blockchain that could almost eliminate most of those credit card fees and replace them with blockchain transactions.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Is Soaring Today

    Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) is out with earnings and though very little money is coming in, the company's financial position is on the upswing. Space tourism start-up Virgin Galactic hasn't had much to show for its efforts so far, launching founder Richard Branson into space last summer but then suffering a series of setbacks that has delayed commercial launch. The company's fourth-quarter results were a reminder of its current position: Virgin Galactic lost $0.31 per share on revenue of just $141,000.

  • Coinbase Could Have a Blowout Quarter

    Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) reports earnings after the market closes on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, and the market doesn't seem to be expecting a lot from the company. Shares of the stock are down 47% since the third-quarter 2021 earnings report was released, and cryptocurrency in general has been under a lot of pressure in those three months. It doesn't need cryptocurrency prices to rise to make money; it needs people to make transactions.