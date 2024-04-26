UFlex switches to renewable energy for packaging plant in Karnataka, India

UFlex Limited, a major player in the packaging films industry, has signed a long-term agreement to source renewable energy for its packaging films plant located in Dharwad, Karnataka.

This move aligns with UFlex's ambitious goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2035 or even sooner.

The agreement is a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Amplus Phoenix Private Limited, which will supply clean energy under a group captive power policy.

UFlex expects this switch to renewable power to significantly reduce its carbon footprint by an estimated 19,000 tCO2e (tonnes of CO2 equivalent) annually.

The Dharwad facility, commissioned in 2022, is a state-of-the-art plant housing advanced production lines for BOPET (biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate), CPP (cast polypropylene), and metallizers. This plant in Karnataka contributes significantly to UFlex's global manufacturing footprint, which spans across nine countries.

UFlex's commitment to sustainability extends beyond just this agreement. The company is a leader in recycling multi-layer plastics and aseptic packaging waste. It actively shares its expertise with businesses worldwide to promote sustainable practices.

“UFlex has a robust and well-defined energy optimisation transition strategy for reducing emissions. The organisation believes that every company is responsible for adopting sustainable practices that are beneficial for the environment, long-term business success, and stakeholder value,” said Apoorvshree Chaturvedi, Director of Global Operations for the UFlex Group.

“The investment in renewable energy is a significant and positive step in the right direction for both the business and the planet, shaping a brighter and more sustainable future”.

UFlex's transition to renewable energy is a positive development for the packaging industry, showcasing a commitment to a more sustainable future. This move will not only benefit the environment but also serve as an inspiration for other companies to explore clean energy solutions.

The company recently ramped up production in India and Russia to meet the growing demand for packaging films.

