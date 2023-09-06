UFP Industries (UFPI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

UFP Industries (UFPI) closed at $102.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.88% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the wood and materials provider for the construction industry had lost 0.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 3.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.58%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UFP Industries as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect UFP Industries to post earnings of $2.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.04 billion, down 12.35% from the year-ago period.

UFPI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.26 per share and revenue of $7.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -24.7% and -18.78%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UFP Industries. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. UFP Industries is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that UFP Industries has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.34 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.38.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

