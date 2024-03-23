UFP Technologies' (NASDAQ:UFPT) five-year earnings growth trails the enviable shareholder returns

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. Just think about the savvy investors who held UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) shares for the last five years, while they gained 554%. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 39% gain in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, UFP Technologies managed to grow its earnings per share at 25% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 46% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how UFP Technologies has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at UFP Technologies' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that UFP Technologies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 93% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 46% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with UFP Technologies , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

