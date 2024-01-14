UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on UFP Technologies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$60m ÷ (US$400m - US$57m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, UFP Technologies has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.3% generated by the Medical Equipment industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for UFP Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering UFP Technologies here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

UFP Technologies is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 17%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 99%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what UFP Technologies has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 450% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if UFP Technologies can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for UFP Technologies that we think you should be aware of.

