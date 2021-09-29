U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,367.50
    +24.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,340.00
    +165.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,860.00
    +95.25 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.50
    +14.50 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.81
    -0.48 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.60
    +4.10 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.24
    -0.23 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1651
    -0.0038 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    +3.53 (+18.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3479
    -0.0061 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3890
    -0.0910 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,349.55
    +363.03 (+0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,051.25
    -5.89 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.49
    +59.39 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market Report 2021: Demand for Technologically Efficient and Upgraded Equipment

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast by Equipment Type and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Ugandan Used Construction Equipment Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-27. Uganda's road network is seriously overburdened with a 10% annual growth rate in car possession, particularly in and around cities.

The Ugandan used construction equipment market is expected to show growth in the years to come on the back of new infrastructure projects in the country. The construction sector in Uganda has been reinforced by collaborations between various players and regulatory bodies within the industry.

The average input costs for the whole construction sector diminished by 2.85% for the year ending August 2020 compared to the 3.12% decrease recorded for July 2020 on account of COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns. Uganda's infrastructure needs remain substantial, indicating growing demand for used construction equipment in the years to come.

The used construction instrumentation market showed steady growth throughout theCOVID-19pandemic. Government authorities across the countries conjointly focused on investment in treatment & medical facilities rather than public construction. However, the trade revived within the later part of the year on the reopening of economic and industrial activities.

Furthermore, Uganda's streets are poorly kept up, making transportation costly and unsafe, leading to new projects focused on road construction in Uganda, resulting in triggered demand for used construction equipment. The government anticipates completing its development of the Entebbe Universal Airplane terminal by May 2021.

Uganda also faces an eight-million-unit housing deficiency, according to the Uganda National Arranging Specialist. Moreover, Uganda's developing businesses and service providers gravely require more extensive and more modern sites, such as mechanical zones, to operate, which would drive the market during the forecast period.

Market Analysis by Equipment Type

In the year 2020, earth moving equipment dominates the market revenue share due to their wide use in mining, quarrying, and demolition operations, requiring equipment like excavators, loaders, and motor graders.

Also, the same trend is expected to continue during the forecast period due to the greater demand for technologically efficient and upgraded equipment required to improve the construction project's efficiency.

Key Attractiveness of the Report

  • COVID-19 Impact on the Market

  • 10 Years Market Numbers.

  • Historical Data Starting from 2017 to 2020.

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Forecast Data until 2027.

  • Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market.

  • Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.

Key Highlights of the Report

  • Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market Overview

  • Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market Outlook

  • Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market Forecast

  • Historical Data & Forecast of Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market Revenues and Volume For The Period 2017-2027F

  • Historical Data & Forecast of Revenues and Volume, By Equipment, For the Period 2020-2027F

  • Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market Trends

  • Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle

  • Porter's Five Force Analysis

  • Market Opportunity Assessment

  • Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market Shares

  • Market Competitive Benchmarking

  • Company Profiles

  • Key Strategic Recommendations

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1. Report Description
2.2. Key Highlights of the Report
2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation
2.4. Research Methodology
2.5. Assumptions

3. Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market Overview
3.1. Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market Revenues and Volume 2017-2027F
3.2. Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market - Industry Life Cycle (2019)
3.3. Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market - Porter's Five Forces

4. Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market Dynamics
4.1. Impact Analysis
4.2. Market Drivers
4.3. Market Restraints

5. Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market Trends

6. Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market Revenue and Volume Share, by Equipment Type 2020 & 2027F
6.1. Uganda Cranes Market Revenues & Volume 2017-2027F
6.2. Uganda Construction Tractors & Bulldozers Market Revenues & Volume 2017-2027F
6.3. Uganda Earth Moving Equipment Market Revenues & Volume 2017-2027F
6.3.1. Uganda Earth Moving Equipment Market Revenues & Volume Shares 2020 & 2027F
6.3.2. Uganda Loaders Market Revenues & Volume 2017-2027F
6.3.3. Uganda Excavators Market Revenues & Volume 2017-2027F
6.3.4. Uganda Motor Grader Market Revenues & Volume 2017-2027F
6.4. Uganda Material Handling Market Revenues & Volume 2017-2027F
6.5. Uganda Dump Trucks Market Revenues & Volume 2017-2027F
6.6. Uganda Aerial Work Platform Market Revenues & Volume 2017-2027F
6.7. Uganda Road Construction Work Platform Market Revenues & Volume 2017-2027F

7. Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market - Key Performance Indicators

8. Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market Opportunity Assessment
8.1. Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market Opportunity Assessment, by Equipment Type, 2027F

9. Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market-Competitive Landscape
9.1. Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market Competitive Landscape, by Technical & Operating Parameters
9.2. Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market Ranking, by Company, 2020

10. Company Profiles
10.1. Action Construction Equipment Ltd
10.2. Caterpillar Incorporation
10.3. Case Construction
10.4. Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction
10.5. Hitachi Construction Machinery
10.6. Hyundai Construction Equipment
10.7. Joseph Cyril Bamford Excavators Ltd
10.8. Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.
10.10. Volvo construction Equipment
10.10. XCMG East Africa Limited

11. Key Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1g1wzy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uganda-used-construction-equipment-market-report-2021-demand-for-technologically-efficient-and-upgraded-equipment-301387665.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B

  • Lucid EV production begins, company says deliveries to start in October

    Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. on Tuesday showed off the first cars rolling off its production line and said it will deliver them to customers starting late next month.

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • World Food Costs at Risk of Soaring as China Faces Tough Harvest

    (Bloomberg) -- China is set for a difficult harvest season as a severe energy crunch hurts the outlook for booming production, a development that risks triggering a renewed surge in world agriculture and food prices. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of

  • Explainer-What is behind China's power crunch?

    China is in the grip of a power crunch as coal supply shortages combined with strong power demand from manufacturers, industry and households push coal prices to record highs and trigger widespread curbs on usage. Indeed, China has focused on cutting power consumption, not coal output. Instead, China's heavily controlled power pricing system prevents its generators from passing on their soaring coal costs to consumers, leaving them with no choice but to suffer losses or reduce output.

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem called 2020 meeting of top state officials after daughter was denied real-estate-appraiser certification

    Agency head says Republican governor's administration demanded she retire after incident. Kassidy Peters, Noem's daughter, received her certification four months later.

  • Oil Declines as Growth in U.S. Stockpiles Cools Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell after a U.S. industry report pointed to a build in crude stockpiles, cooling a rally that had pushed benchmark Brent past $80 a barrel. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureBrent futures slid back below $79, while West T

  • Barring new variant 'we're close' to return to normal: Doctor

    Dr. David Katz, Preventive Medicine Specialist & True Health Initiative President joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the state of the COVID-19 pandemic as fall begins.&nbsp;

  • U.S. new vehicle retail sales set to fall 25% in Sept - data

    New vehicle retail sales in the United States are seen dropping to 888,900 units in September, from 1,182,788 a year ago. "September results show that there are simply not enough vehicles available to meet consumer demand," J.D. Power said in a statement. While demand remains sky high for personal transportation, with consumers set to spend billions in September, automakers are crimped by semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

  • 5 Things We Learned From The Warren Buffett Annual Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway has released its 2018 annual report, and the letter to shareholders from Chair Warren Buffett offers several key insights.

  • Ford, GM To See Sharp Q3 Sales Drop As 2022 Outlook Worsens

    Ford could see a 37% drop in U.S. auto sales for the third quarter, outpacing a 29% drop for General Motors. The projected drops come after the U.S. auto giants idled factories due to a shortage of chips and other disruptions to global supply chains weighing on vehicle inventories in dealer lots. On Friday, carmakers in the U.S. are due to report Q3 auto sales.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for October 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Despite a lot of headlines, infrastructure has gotten the short end of the stick recently. In the past five years, the S&P 500 index has outpaced the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (NYSEMKT: IFRA) nearly two to one. Infrastructure was a common topic during the Trump administration.

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • Baselode Annouces a New Uranium Discovery: Drills 16.2 Metres of Elevated Radioactivity in First Drill Program on the Hook Uranium Project

    Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has intersected a wide zone of elevated radioactivity in the first drill program on its Hook Uranium project ("Hook"), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1).

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Oklahoma gas company settles for millions over royalty payments on federal leases in New Mexico and Wyoming

    Devon disputed the allegations and did not admit liability. But the oil and gas production company must still pay the federal government within 20 days as part of the settlement.

  • Lucid Is Ready to Start Making EVs -- These 3 EV Names Won't Be Far Behind

    Lucid is pushing forward with production, but it's not the only one about to hit the road with new electric vehicles.

  • COTI mints new Cardano stablecoin called Djed

    COTI will create Cardano’s new stablecoin – Djed – which was trumpeted by umbrella company IOKH founder Charles Hoskinson at the weekend.

  • Rolls-Royce’s Best Month Since November Sparks Recovery Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureRolls-Royce Holdings Plc is making steps toward recovery and the market is noticing. The stock is on track for its best month since November, buoyed by the easing of U.S. travel restrictions,